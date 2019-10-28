JBT Corporation Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results

CHICAGO, Oct. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- JBT Corporation (NYSE: JBT), a leading global technology solutions provider to high-value segments of the food & beverage industry, today reported results for the third quarter of 2019. Comparisons in this news release are to the comparable period of the prior year, unless otherwise noted.

"We continued to capture the benefits of our initiatives that make JBT a more efficient operation, with better than expected margin expansion in the third quarter of 2019," said Tom Giacomini, Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer. "We also enjoyed continued strength at AeroTech and across our aftermarket business. However, we have not seen improvement in orders at FoodTech, with a continued lag converting commercial activity to customer commitments due to business uncertainty."

Third quarter 2019 revenue of $489.4 million increased 2 percent, as 10 percent growth from acquisitions offset a 3 percent decline organically, a 2 percent headwind from foreign exchange translation, and a 4 percent decline attributable to the absence of the ASC 606 transition benefit recorded in the third quarter of 2018.

Operating income was $48.6 million in the third quarter of 2019. Net income for the third quarter of 2019 was $33.5 million. Adjusted EBITDA expanded 15 percent to $75.8 million, with a 190 basis point margin improvement to 15.5 percent.

Margins benefited from continued operational improvements resulting from the restructuring program and implementation of the JBT operating system as well as a higher percentage of revenue from aftermarket business. FoodTech operating profit margins in the third quarter of 2019 were roughly level with the year-ago period, while absorbing higher acquisition-related costs. FoodTech adjusted EBITDA margins expanded 240 basis points to 19.7 percent. AeroTech operating profit margin increased 250 basis points while AeroTech adjusted EBITDA margins expanded 280 basis points to 15.2 percent.

Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was $1.04 for the third quarter of 2019 compared with $0.82 in the third quarter of 2018. Adjusted earnings per share was $1.28 compared with $1.12 in the year-ago period.

Orders and Backlog

Third quarter 2019 orders increased 3.5 percent year over year on flat orders at FoodTech and a 9 percent increase at AeroTech. Backlog declined 8 percent at FoodTech and increased 8 percent at AeroTech.

Restructuring Program

"We continued to capture benefits from our company-wide restructuring program as reflected in incremental savings of $7 million in the third quarter," said Brian Deck, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

Outlook

"We have adjusted full-year 2019 guidance to reflect better than expected margin gains, offset by softer FoodTech revenue," added Deck. For 2019, JBT expects revenue growth of 2 - 3 percent organically, with about 1 percent at FoodTech and 5 - 6 percent at AeroTech, and 7 percent from acquisitions. Foreign exchange is expected to be a 2 - 3 percent revenue headwind. Reported revenue is expected to be flat to up 1 percent year over year, considering 2018 included revenue of $127 million associated with the transition to ASC 606.

The Company changed full-year 2019 GAAP diluted earnings per share from continuing operations guidance to $4.10 - $4.20, including a projected $0.10 per share discrete tax benefit in the fourth quarter. This tax benefit does not impact adjusted earnings guidance, which has been narrowed to $4.80 - $4.90.

Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call

JBT Corporation (NYSE: JBT) is a leading global technology solutions provider to high-value segments of the food & beverage industry with focus on proteins, liquid foods and automated system solutions. JBT designs, produces and services sophisticated products and systems for multi-national and regional customers through its FoodTech segment. JBT also sells critical equipment and services to domestic and international air transportation customers through its AeroTech segment. JBT Corporation employs approximately 6,400 people worldwide and operates sales, service, manufacturing and sourcing operations in more than 25 countries. For more information, please visit www.jbtc.com.

We provide non-GAAP financial measures in order to increase transparency in our operating results and trends.

These calculations may differ from similarly-titled measures used by other companies. The non-GAAP financial measures disclosed are not intended to be used as a substitute for, nor should they be considered in isolation of, financial measures prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP.





JBT CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited and in millions, except per share data)

































Three Months Ended

September 30,

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

2019

2018

2019

2018















Revenue $ 489.4



$ 481.9



$ 1,400.2



$ 1,382.4

Cost of sales 341.8



346.8



970.0



1,003.4

















Gross profit 147.6



135.1



430.2



379.0

Gross profit % 30.2 %

28.0 %

30.7 %

27.4 %















Selling, general and administrative expense 97.7



86.9



293.1



261.5

Restructuring expense 1.3



11.6



11.5



32.8

















Operating income 48.6



36.6



125.6



84.7

Operating income % 9.9 %

7.6 %

9.0 %

6.1 %















Pension expense, other than service cost 0.5



—



1.5



0.6

Net interest expense 5.9



3.4



13.4



10.5

Income from continuing operations before income taxes 42.2



33.2



110.7



73.6

Provision for income taxes 8.7



6.8



23.5



12.1

Income from continuing operations 33.5



26.4



87.2



61.5

Loss from discontinued operations, net of taxes —



—



0.3



0.3

Net income $ 33.5



$ 26.4



$ 86.9



$ 61.2

















Basic earnings per share:













Income from continuing operations $ 1.05



$ 0.83



$ 2.74



$ 1.93

Loss from discontinued operations —



—



0.01



0.01

Net income $ 1.05



$ 0.83



$ 2.73



$ 1.92

















Diluted earnings per share:













Income from continuing operations $ 1.04



$ 0.82



$ 2.72



$ 1.91

Loss from discontinued operations —



—



0.01



0.01

Net income $ 1.04



$ 0.82



$ 2.71



$ 1.90

















Weighted average shares outstanding













Basic 31.9



31.9



31.9



31.9

Diluted 32.1



32.1



32.0



32.2



















JBT CORPORATION NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES RECONCILIATION OF DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE TO ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE (Unaudited and in millions, except per share data)

































Three Months Ended

September 30,

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

2019

2018

2019

2018















Income from continuing operations as reported $ 33.5



$ 26.4



$ 87.2



$ 61.5

















Non-GAAP adjustments:













Restructuring expense 1.3



11.6



11.5



32.8

M&A related cost(1) 8.7



2.2



20.2



4.0

Impact on tax provision from Non-GAAP adjustments(2) (2.5)



(3.5)



(7.8)



(9.5)

Impact on tax provision from repatriation —



0.6



—



0.6

Impact on tax provision from rate change on deferred taxes —



(1.5)



—



(1.5)

Adjusted income from continuing operations $ 41.0



$ 35.8



$ 111.1



$ 87.9

































Income from continuing operations as reported $ 33.5



$ 26.4



$ 87.2



$ 61.5

Total shares and dilutive securities 32.1



32.1



32.0



32.2

Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations $ 1.04



$ 0.82



$ 2.72



$ 1.91

















Adjusted income from continuing operations $ 41.0



$ 35.8



$ 111.1



$ 87.9

Total shares and dilutive securities 32.1



32.1



32.0



32.2

Adjusted diluted earnings per share from continuing operations $ 1.28



$ 1.12



$ 3.47



$ 2.73

















(1) Beginning in the first quarter of 2019, we changed our presentation of non-GAAP measures to exclude M&A related costs,

specifically amortization of inventory step up, integration costs, and transaction expenses. We evaluate operational performance

and operating trends after excluding certain expenses incurred to fulfill our acquisition strategy. M&A related costs are excluded

(2) Impact on tax provision was calculated using the Company's annual effective tax rate of 24.7% and 25.7% for September 30, 2019 and 2018, respectively.

and 2018, respectively.

The above table reports adjusted income from continuing operations and adjusted diluted earnings per share from continuing operations,

which are non-GAAP financial measures. We use these measures internally to make operating decisions and for the planning and forecasting

of future periods, and therefore provide this information to investors because we believe it allows more meaningful period-to-period comparisons

of our ongoing operating results, without the fluctuations in the amount of certain costs that do not reflect our underlying operating results.



JBT CORPORATION



NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES



RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME TO ADJUSTED EBITDA



(Unaudited and in millions)















































Three Months Ended

September 30,

Nine Months Ended

September 30,



As of October 28,

2019



2019

2018

2019

2018



Outlook FY 2019























Net income $ 33.5



$ 26.4



$ 86.9



$ 61.2



$131.0 to $136.0



















Loss from discontinued operations, net of taxes —



—



0.3



0.3



~1.0



















Income from continuing operations as reported 33.5



26.4



87.2



61.5



$127.0 to $132.0



















Income tax provision 8.7



6.8



23.5



12.1



39.0 to 40.0 Interest expense, net 5.9



3.4



13.4



10.5



23.0 to 24.0 Depreciation and amortization 17.2



15.3



47.5



43.1



69.0 to 70.0



















EBITDA 65.3



51.9



171.6



127.2



$254.0 to $261.0



















Restructuring expense 1.3



11.6



11.5



32.8



12.0 to 15.0 Pension expense, other than service cost 0.5



—



1.5



0.6



~1.0 M&A related cost 8.7



2.2



20.2



4.0



~22.0



















Adjusted EBITDA $ 75.8



$ 65.7



$ 204.8



$ 164.6



$290.0 to $300.0





















Beginning in the first quarter of 2019, we changed our presentation of non-GAAP measures to exclude M&A related costs, specifically

amortization of inventory step up, integration costs, and transaction expenses. We evaluate operational performance and operating

trends after excluding certain expenses incurred to fulfill our acquisition strategy. M&A related costs are excluded from the prior year

results to conform to the current year presentation.





The above table reports EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA, which are non-GAAP financial measures. Given the Company's focus on

growth through acquisitions, management believes EBITDA facilitates an evaluation of business performance while excluding the

impact of amortization due to the step up in value of intangible assets, and the depreciation of fixed assets. We use Adjusted EBITDA

internally to make operating decisions and believe this information is helpful to investors because it allows more meaningful period-to-period

comparisons of our ongoing operating results.





















































JBT CORPORATION BUSINESS SEGMENT DATA (Unaudited and in millions)

















Three Months Ended

September 30,

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

2019

2018

2019

2018 Revenue













JBT FoodTech $ 334.3



$ 332.5



$ 972.2



$ 997.7

JBT AeroTech 155.0



149.5



427.8



384.6

Other revenue and intercompany eliminations $ 0.1



$ (0.1)



$ 0.2



$ 0.1

Total revenue $ 489.4



$ 481.9



$ 1,400.2



$ 1,382.4

















Income before income taxes













Segment operating profit (1)













JBT FoodTech $ 42.5



$ 41.9



$ 132.5



$ 110.8

JBT FoodTech segment operating profit % 12.7 %

12.6 %

13.6 %

11.1 %















JBT AeroTech 22.2



17.6



50.2



40.2

JBT AeroTech segment operating profit % 14.3 %

11.8 %

11.7 %

10.5 %















Total segment operating profit(2) 64.7



59.5



182.7



151.0

Total segment operating profit % 13.2 %

12.3 %

13.0 %

10.9 %















Corporate expense(1) 14.8



11.3



45.6



33.5

Restructuring expense 1.3



11.6



11.5



32.8

Operating income $ 48.6



$ 36.6



$ 125.6



$ 84.7

Operating income % 9.9 %

7.6 %

9.0 %

6.1 %















Other business segment information

























Three Months Ended

September 30,

Nine Months Ended

September 30, Inbound Orders 2019

2018

2019

2018 JBT FoodTech $ 283.3



$ 282.3



$ 900.1



$ 952.9

JBT AeroTech 180.3



165.7



492.3



467.3

Other revenue and intercompany eliminations 0.1



0.1



0.2



0.2

Total inbound orders $ 463.7



$ 448.1



$ 1,392.6



$ 1,420.4



























As of September 30,









2019

2018 Order Backlog













JBT FoodTech







$ 377.3



$ 408.2

JBT AeroTech







376.2



346.9

Total order backlog







$ 753.5



$ 755.1

















(1) Segment operating profit is defined as total segment revenue less segment operating expenses. Corporate expense, restructuring expense, interest income

and expense, pension expense other than service, and income taxes are not allocated to the segments. Corporate expense generally includes corporate staff-

related expense, stock-based compensation, LIFO adjustments, certain foreign currency related gains and losses, and the impact of unusual or strategic events

(2) Total segment operating profit, as presented elsewhere in this release, is a non-GAAP measure.

operating profit to operating income. We believe that this measure provides to investors a more comprehensive understanding of the information used by

management in evaluating the performance of its segment operations. It is not intended to nor shall be considered in isolation or as a substitute for financial

measures prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

JBT CORPORATION NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES RECONCILIATION OF OPERATING PROFIT TO ADJUSTED EBITDA BY SEGMENT (Unaudited and in millions)

















Three Months Ended September 30, 2019 (In millions) JBT FoodTech

JBT AeroTech

Corporate

(Unallocated)

Consolidated Operating profit $ 42.5



$ 22.2



$ (16.1)



$ 48.6

Restructuring expense —



—



1.3



1.3

M&A related cost(1) 7.9



—



0.8



8.7

Adjusted operating profit 50.4



22.2



(14.0)



58.6

Depreciation and amortization 15.4



1.3



0.5



17.2

Adjusted EBITDA $ 65.8



$ 23.5



$ (13.5)



$ 75.8

















Revenue $ 334.3



$ 155.0



$ 0.1



$ 489.4

Operating profit % 12.7 %

14.3 %





9.9 % Adjusted operating profit % 15.1 %

14.3 %





12.0 % Adjusted EBITDA % 19.7 %

15.2 %





15.5 %

















Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019 (In millions) JBT FoodTech

JBT AeroTech

Corporate

(Unallocated)

Consolidated Operating profit $ 132.5



$ 50.2



$ (57.1)



$ 125.6

Restructuring expense —



—



11.5



11.5

M&A related cost (1) 13.2



0.9



6.1



20.2

Adjusted operating profit 145.7



51.1



(39.5)



157.3

Depreciation and amortization 42.0



3.5



2.0



47.5

Adjusted EBITDA $ 187.7



$ 54.6



$ (37.5)



$ 204.8

















Revenue $ 972.2



$ 427.8



$ 0.2



$ 1,400.2

Operating profit % 13.6 %

11.7 %





9.0 % Adjusted operating profit % 15.0 %

11.9 %





11.2 % Adjusted EBITDA % 19.3 %

12.8 %





14.6 %















Beginning in the first quarter of 2019, we changed our presentation of non-GAAP measures to exclude M&A related costs, specifically

amortization of inventory step up, integration costs, and transaction expenses. We evaluate operational performance and operating trends

after excluding certain expenses incurred to fulfill our acquisition strategy. M&A related costs are excluded from the prior year results to

conform to the current year presentation.

The above table reports EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA, which are non-GAAP financial measures. Given the Company's focus on growth

through acquisitions, management believes EBITDA facilitates an evaluation of business performance while excluding the impact of

amortization due to the step up in value of intangible assets, and the depreciation of fixed assets. We use Adjusted EBITDA internally to

make operating decisions and believe this information is helpful to investors because it allows more meaningful period-to-period comparisons

of our ongoing operating results.