JBT Corporation Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Oct 28, 2019, 16:35 ET
CHICAGO, Oct. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- JBT Corporation (NYSE: JBT), a leading global technology solutions provider to high-value segments of the food & beverage industry, today reported results for the third quarter of 2019. Comparisons in this news release are to the comparable period of the prior year, unless otherwise noted.
"We continued to capture the benefits of our initiatives that make JBT a more efficient operation, with better than expected margin expansion in the third quarter of 2019," said Tom Giacomini, Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer. "We also enjoyed continued strength at AeroTech and across our aftermarket business. However, we have not seen improvement in orders at FoodTech, with a continued lag converting commercial activity to customer commitments due to business uncertainty."
Third quarter 2019 revenue of $489.4 million increased 2 percent, as 10 percent growth from acquisitions offset a 3 percent decline organically, a 2 percent headwind from foreign exchange translation, and a 4 percent decline attributable to the absence of the ASC 606 transition benefit recorded in the third quarter of 2018.
Operating income was $48.6 million in the third quarter of 2019. Net income for the third quarter of 2019 was $33.5 million. Adjusted EBITDA expanded 15 percent to $75.8 million, with a 190 basis point margin improvement to 15.5 percent.
Margins benefited from continued operational improvements resulting from the restructuring program and implementation of the JBT operating system as well as a higher percentage of revenue from aftermarket business. FoodTech operating profit margins in the third quarter of 2019 were roughly level with the year-ago period, while absorbing higher acquisition-related costs. FoodTech adjusted EBITDA margins expanded 240 basis points to 19.7 percent. AeroTech operating profit margin increased 250 basis points while AeroTech adjusted EBITDA margins expanded 280 basis points to 15.2 percent.
Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was $1.04 for the third quarter of 2019 compared with $0.82 in the third quarter of 2018. Adjusted earnings per share was $1.28 compared with $1.12 in the year-ago period.
Orders and Backlog
Third quarter 2019 orders increased 3.5 percent year over year on flat orders at FoodTech and a 9 percent increase at AeroTech. Backlog declined 8 percent at FoodTech and increased 8 percent at AeroTech.
Restructuring Program
"We continued to capture benefits from our company-wide restructuring program as reflected in incremental savings of $7 million in the third quarter," said Brian Deck, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.
Outlook
"We have adjusted full-year 2019 guidance to reflect better than expected margin gains, offset by softer FoodTech revenue," added Deck. For 2019, JBT expects revenue growth of 2 - 3 percent organically, with about 1 percent at FoodTech and 5 - 6 percent at AeroTech, and 7 percent from acquisitions. Foreign exchange is expected to be a 2 - 3 percent revenue headwind. Reported revenue is expected to be flat to up 1 percent year over year, considering 2018 included revenue of $127 million associated with the transition to ASC 606.
The Company changed full-year 2019 GAAP diluted earnings per share from continuing operations guidance to $4.10 - $4.20, including a projected $0.10 per share discrete tax benefit in the fourth quarter. This tax benefit does not impact adjusted earnings guidance, which has been narrowed to $4.80 - $4.90.
Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call
|
JBT CORPORATION
|
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
|
(Unaudited and in millions, except per share data)
|
Three Months Ended
|
Nine Months Ended
|
2019
|
2018
|
2019
|
2018
|
Revenue
|
$
|
489.4
|
$
|
481.9
|
$
|
1,400.2
|
$
|
1,382.4
|
Cost of sales
|
341.8
|
346.8
|
970.0
|
1,003.4
|
Gross profit
|
147.6
|
135.1
|
430.2
|
379.0
|
Gross profit %
|
30.2
|
%
|
28.0
|
%
|
30.7
|
%
|
27.4
|
%
|
Selling, general and administrative expense
|
97.7
|
86.9
|
293.1
|
261.5
|
Restructuring expense
|
1.3
|
11.6
|
11.5
|
32.8
|
Operating income
|
48.6
|
36.6
|
125.6
|
84.7
|
Operating income %
|
9.9
|
%
|
7.6
|
%
|
9.0
|
%
|
6.1
|
%
|
Pension expense, other than service cost
|
0.5
|
—
|
1.5
|
0.6
|
Net interest expense
|
5.9
|
3.4
|
13.4
|
10.5
|
Income from continuing operations before income taxes
|
42.2
|
33.2
|
110.7
|
73.6
|
Provision for income taxes
|
8.7
|
6.8
|
23.5
|
12.1
|
Income from continuing operations
|
33.5
|
26.4
|
87.2
|
61.5
|
Loss from discontinued operations, net of taxes
|
—
|
—
|
0.3
|
0.3
|
Net income
|
$
|
33.5
|
$
|
26.4
|
$
|
86.9
|
$
|
61.2
|
Basic earnings per share:
|
Income from continuing operations
|
$
|
1.05
|
$
|
0.83
|
$
|
2.74
|
$
|
1.93
|
Loss from discontinued operations
|
—
|
—
|
0.01
|
0.01
|
Net income
|
$
|
1.05
|
$
|
0.83
|
$
|
2.73
|
$
|
1.92
|
Diluted earnings per share:
|
Income from continuing operations
|
$
|
1.04
|
$
|
0.82
|
$
|
2.72
|
$
|
1.91
|
Loss from discontinued operations
|
—
|
—
|
0.01
|
0.01
|
Net income
|
$
|
1.04
|
$
|
0.82
|
$
|
2.71
|
$
|
1.90
|
Weighted average shares outstanding
|
Basic
|
31.9
|
31.9
|
31.9
|
31.9
|
Diluted
|
32.1
|
32.1
|
32.0
|
32.2
|
JBT CORPORATION
|
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
|
RECONCILIATION OF DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE TO ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE
|
(Unaudited and in millions, except per share data)
|
Three Months Ended
|
Nine Months Ended
|
2019
|
2018
|
2019
|
2018
|
Income from continuing operations as reported
|
$
|
33.5
|
$
|
26.4
|
$
|
87.2
|
$
|
61.5
|
Non-GAAP adjustments:
|
Restructuring expense
|
1.3
|
11.6
|
11.5
|
32.8
|
M&A related cost(1)
|
8.7
|
2.2
|
20.2
|
4.0
|
Impact on tax provision from Non-GAAP adjustments(2)
|
(2.5)
|
(3.5)
|
(7.8)
|
(9.5)
|
Impact on tax provision from repatriation
|
—
|
0.6
|
—
|
0.6
|
Impact on tax provision from rate change on deferred taxes
|
—
|
(1.5)
|
—
|
(1.5)
|
Adjusted income from continuing operations
|
$
|
41.0
|
$
|
35.8
|
$
|
111.1
|
$
|
87.9
|
Income from continuing operations as reported
|
$
|
33.5
|
$
|
26.4
|
$
|
87.2
|
$
|
61.5
|
Total shares and dilutive securities
|
32.1
|
32.1
|
32.0
|
32.2
|
Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations
|
$
|
1.04
|
$
|
0.82
|
$
|
2.72
|
$
|
1.91
|
Adjusted income from continuing operations
|
$
|
41.0
|
$
|
35.8
|
$
|
111.1
|
$
|
87.9
|
Total shares and dilutive securities
|
32.1
|
32.1
|
32.0
|
32.2
|
Adjusted diluted earnings per share from continuing operations
|
$
|
1.28
|
$
|
1.12
|
$
|
3.47
|
$
|
2.73
|
JBT CORPORATION
|
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
|
RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME TO ADJUSTED EBITDA
|
(Unaudited and in millions)
|
Three Months Ended
|
Nine Months Ended
|
As of October 28,
|
2019
|
2018
|
2019
|
2018
|
Outlook FY 2019
|
Net income
|
$
|
33.5
|
$
|
26.4
|
$
|
86.9
|
$
|
61.2
|
$131.0 to $136.0
|
Loss from discontinued operations, net of taxes
|
—
|
—
|
0.3
|
0.3
|
~1.0
|
Income from continuing operations as reported
|
33.5
|
26.4
|
87.2
|
61.5
|
$127.0 to $132.0
|
Income tax provision
|
8.7
|
6.8
|
23.5
|
12.1
|
39.0 to 40.0
|
Interest expense, net
|
5.9
|
3.4
|
13.4
|
10.5
|
23.0 to 24.0
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
17.2
|
15.3
|
47.5
|
43.1
|
69.0 to 70.0
|
EBITDA
|
65.3
|
51.9
|
171.6
|
127.2
|
$254.0 to $261.0
|
Restructuring expense
|
1.3
|
11.6
|
11.5
|
32.8
|
12.0 to 15.0
|
Pension expense, other than service cost
|
0.5
|
—
|
1.5
|
0.6
|
~1.0
|
M&A related cost
|
8.7
|
2.2
|
20.2
|
4.0
|
~22.0
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
$
|
75.8
|
$
|
65.7
|
$
|
204.8
|
$
|
164.6
|
$290.0 to $300.0
|
JBT CORPORATION
|
BUSINESS SEGMENT DATA
|
(Unaudited and in millions)
|
Three Months Ended
|
Nine Months Ended
|
2019
|
2018
|
2019
|
2018
|
Revenue
|
JBT FoodTech
|
$
|
334.3
|
$
|
332.5
|
$
|
972.2
|
$
|
997.7
|
JBT AeroTech
|
155.0
|
149.5
|
427.8
|
384.6
|
Other revenue and intercompany eliminations
|
$
|
0.1
|
$
|
(0.1)
|
$
|
0.2
|
$
|
0.1
|
Total revenue
|
$
|
489.4
|
$
|
481.9
|
$
|
1,400.2
|
$
|
1,382.4
|
Income before income taxes
|
Segment operating profit(1)
|
JBT FoodTech
|
$
|
42.5
|
$
|
41.9
|
$
|
132.5
|
$
|
110.8
|
JBT FoodTech segment operating profit %
|
12.7
|
%
|
12.6
|
%
|
13.6
|
%
|
11.1
|
%
|
JBT AeroTech
|
22.2
|
17.6
|
50.2
|
40.2
|
JBT AeroTech segment operating profit %
|
14.3
|
%
|
11.8
|
%
|
11.7
|
%
|
10.5
|
%
|
Total segment operating profit(2)
|
64.7
|
59.5
|
182.7
|
151.0
|
Total segment operating profit %
|
13.2
|
%
|
12.3
|
%
|
13.0
|
%
|
10.9
|
%
|
Corporate expense(1)
|
14.8
|
11.3
|
45.6
|
33.5
|
Restructuring expense
|
1.3
|
11.6
|
11.5
|
32.8
|
Operating income
|
$
|
48.6
|
$
|
36.6
|
$
|
125.6
|
$
|
84.7
|
Operating income %
|
9.9
|
%
|
7.6
|
%
|
9.0
|
%
|
6.1
|
%
|
Other business segment information
|
Three Months Ended
|
Nine Months Ended
|
Inbound Orders
|
2019
|
2018
|
2019
|
2018
|
JBT FoodTech
|
$
|
283.3
|
$
|
282.3
|
$
|
900.1
|
$
|
952.9
|
JBT AeroTech
|
180.3
|
165.7
|
492.3
|
467.3
|
Other revenue and intercompany eliminations
|
0.1
|
0.1
|
0.2
|
0.2
|
Total inbound orders
|
$
|
463.7
|
$
|
448.1
|
$
|
1,392.6
|
$
|
1,420.4
|
As of September 30,
|
2019
|
2018
|
Order Backlog
|
JBT FoodTech
|
$
|
377.3
|
$
|
408.2
|
JBT AeroTech
|
376.2
|
346.9
|
Total order backlog
|
$
|
753.5
|
$
|
755.1
|
JBT CORPORATION
|
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
|
RECONCILIATION OF OPERATING PROFIT TO ADJUSTED EBITDA BY SEGMENT
|
(Unaudited and in millions)
|
Three Months Ended September 30, 2019
|
(In millions)
|
JBT FoodTech
|
JBT AeroTech
|
Corporate
|
Consolidated
|
Operating profit
|
$
|
42.5
|
$
|
22.2
|
$
|
(16.1)
|
$
|
48.6
|
Restructuring expense
|
—
|
—
|
1.3
|
1.3
|
M&A related cost(1)
|
7.9
|
—
|
0.8
|
8.7
|
Adjusted operating profit
|
50.4
|
22.2
|
(14.0)
|
58.6
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
15.4
|
1.3
|
0.5
|
17.2
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
$
|
65.8
|
$
|
23.5
|
$
|
(13.5)
|
$
|
75.8
|
Revenue
|
$
|
334.3
|
$
|
155.0
|
$
|
0.1
|
$
|
489.4
|
Operating profit %
|
12.7
|
%
|
14.3
|
%
|
9.9
|
%
|
Adjusted operating profit %
|
15.1
|
%
|
14.3
|
%
|
12.0
|
%
|
Adjusted EBITDA %
|
19.7
|
%
|
15.2
|
%
|
15.5
|
%
|
Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019
|
(In millions)
|
JBT FoodTech
|
JBT AeroTech
|
Corporate
|
Consolidated
|
Operating profit
|
$
|
132.5
|
$
|
50.2
|
$
|
(57.1)
|
$
|
125.6
|
Restructuring expense
|
—
|
—
|
11.5
|
11.5
|
M&A related cost (1)
|
13.2
|
0.9
|
6.1
|
20.2
|
Adjusted operating profit
|
145.7
|
51.1
|
(39.5)
|
157.3
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
42.0
|
3.5
|
2.0
|
47.5
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
$
|
187.7
|
$
|
54.6
|
$
|
(37.5)
|
$
|
204.8
|
Revenue
|
$
|
972.2
|
$
|
427.8
|
$
|
0.2
|
$
|
1,400.2
|
Operating profit %
|
13.6
|
%
|
11.7
|
%
|
9.0
|
%
|
Adjusted operating profit %
|
15.0
|
%
|
11.9
|
%
|
11.2
|
%
|
Adjusted EBITDA %
|
19.3
|
%
|
12.8
|
%
|
14.6
|
%
|
JBT CORPORATION
|
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
|
RECONCILIATION OF OPERATING PROFIT TO ADJUSTED EBITDA BY SEGMENT
|
(Unaudited and in millions)
|
Three Months Ended September 30, 2018
|
(In millions)
|
JBT FoodTech
|
JBT AeroTech
|
Corporate
|
Consolidated
|
Operating profit
|
$
|
41.9
|
$
|
17.6
|
$
|
(22.9)
|
$
|
36.6
|
Restructuring expense
|
—
|
—
|
11.6
|
11.6
|
M&A related cost (1)
|
2.0
|
0.2
|
—
|
2.2
|
Adjusted operating profit
|
43.9
|
17.8
|
(11.3)
|
50.4
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
13.6
|
0.7
|
1.0
|
15.3
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
$
|
57.5
|
$
|
18.5
|
$
|
(10.3)
|
$
|
65.7
|
Revenue
|
$
|
332.5
|
$
|
149.5
|
$
|
(0.1)
|
$
|
481.9
|
Operating profit %
|
12.6
|
%
|
11.8
|
%
|
7.6
|
%
|
Adjusted operating profit %
|
13.2
|
%
|
11.9
|
%
|
10.5
|
%
|
Adjusted EBITDA %
|
17.3
|
%
|
12.4
|
%
|
13.6
|
%
|
Nine Months Ended September 30, 2018
|
(In millions)
|
JBT FoodTech
|
JBT AeroTech
|
Corporate
|
Consolidated
|
Operating profit
|
$
|
110.8
|
$
|
40.2
|
$
|
(66.3)
|
$
|
84.7
|
Restructuring expense
|
—
|
—
|
32.8
|
32.8
|
M&A related cost (1)
|
3.8
|
0.2
|
—
|
4.0
|
Adjusted operating profit
|
114.6
|
40.4
|
(33.5)
|
121.5
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
38.8
|
2.2
|
2.1
|
43.1
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
$
|
153.4
|
$
|
42.6
|
$
|
(31.4)
|
$
|
164.6
|
Revenue
|
$
|
997.7
|
$
|
384.6
|
$
|
0.1
|
$
|
1,382.4
|
Operating profit %
|
11.1
|
%
|
10.5
|
%
|
6.1
|
%
|
Adjusted operating profit %
|
11.5
|
%
|
10.5
|
%
|
8.8
|
%
|
Adjusted EBITDA %
|
15.4
|
%
|
11.1
|
%
|
11.9
|
%