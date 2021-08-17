JBT Partners with Podium to Provide Messaging Tools for Jewelers

WARWICK, R.I., Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Jewelers Board of Trade®, the jewelry industry's leading provider of key business, credit, and trade data has partnered with Podium to provide messaging tools for jewelers.

Podium's messaging platform enables retail jewelers to better communicate with their customers, garner reviews and testimonials, convert more leads, make meaningful connections, and ultimately better promote their stores.

Jewelers Board of Trade

As a piece of the new partnership, JBT and Podium have arranged for special pricing for new and existing members. Retail jewelers who sign up for Podium services will be eligible for a free, one-year JBT retail membership plus a 10% discount on Podium Services. Existing JBT Retail members who join the Podium platform will receive 10% off Podium Services.

"We know how important it is for the retail community to succeed and strongly believe that Podium is the right choice to help make that happen," said Erich Jacobs, President of JBT.

To get a better understanding of Podium's platform and award-winning software, visit their website https://try.podium.com/jbt/.

Contact: Brenda Gamba, 401-996-6752, [email protected]

The Jewelers Board of Trade® is the only organization dedicated solely to providing industry data, credit reporting, debt collections, and marketing services to the jewelry industry. A database that includes over 60,000 jewelry industry-related businesses, and a long history of aggregated industry statistics, provides JBT members with the latest information to support their credit decision processes, as well as business and marketing strategies. Contact JBT for more information on finding new customers, knowing your business partners, understanding the industry, and getting paid. Call JBT at 401-467-0055, visit www.jewelersboard.com , or email: [email protected].

SOURCE Jewelers Board of Trade

Related Links

http://www.jewelersboard.com

