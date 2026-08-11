JBTM SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION: SueWallSt Notifies Investors of Potential Securities Claims Involving JBTM

JBT Marel reaffirmed full-year 2026 guidance on May 5, 2026 calling for 145 basis points of adjusted EBITDA margin expansion and a 29% improvement in adjusted EPS; second-quarter results disclosed logistics constraints and production inefficiencies, and the stock fell roughly 7.9%.

NEW YORK, Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Guidance issued on May 5, 2026 projected 6% revenue growth, 145 basis points of adjusted EBITDA margin expansion, and a 29% adjusted EPS improvement for JBT Marel (JBTM) in 2026. Second-quarter adjusted EPS came in at $1.95, and shares fell approximately 7.9% after the Company disclosed logistics constraints and production inefficiencies that delayed revenue. Shareholders who lost money on JBTM are encouraged to have their losses reviewed at no cost . You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at [email protected] or by telephone at (888) SueWallSt.

On the May 5, 2026 call, Chief Executive Officer Brian Deck stated, "our teams are executing well despite the dynamic macro environment, which speaks well to our prospects for the remainder of 2026 and beyond." Chief Financial Officer Matthew Meister stated, "we remain confident in delivering our original earnings guidance for the year."

The cost pressures later cited in connection with the second quarter -- logistics constraints, production inefficiencies, and margin friction -- were not quantified for investors alongside that guidance. SueWallSt notifies investors of a pending investigation into potential securities law violations on behalf of JBTM investors.

If you purchased JBTM shares and suffered a loss, submit your information for a free case evaluation . You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at [email protected] or by telephone at (888) SueWallSt.

WHY SUEWALLST : SueWallSt is powered by Levi & Korsinsky LLP. Levi & Korsinsky LLP has established itself as a nationally-recognized securities litigation firm that has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders and built a track record of winning high-stakes cases. The firm has extensive expertise representing investors in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees to serve our clients. For seven years in a row, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report as one of the top securities litigation firms in the United States.

Frequently Asked Questions About the JBTM Investigation

Q: What is the JBTM securities investigation about? A: A securities investigation is pending concerning JBTM regarding potentially materially false or misleading statements. Shares fell approximately 7.9% after the Company reported second-quarter adjusted EPS of $1.95 and disclosed logistics constraints and production inefficiencies, causing losses for shareholders.

Q: Which statements are being investigated as potentially misleading? A: The investigation concerns whether JBTM adequately disclosed cost and execution headwinds when it reaffirmed full-year 2026 guidance calling for 145 basis points of adjusted EBITDA margin expansion and a 29% adjusted EPS improvement.

Q: Who is eligible to participate in the JBTM investigation? A: Investors who purchased JBTM stock or securities and suffered financial losses may be eligible. Eligibility is based on purchase date and documented losses -- not on whether you still hold the shares.

Q: What do JBTM investors need to do right now? A: Gather brokerage records including purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Contact Levi & Korsinsky for a free, no-obligation evaluation at [email protected] or (212) 363-7500. No immediate action is required to remain eligible to participate in the investigation.

Q: What documents do I need to participate? A: Brokerage statements or trade confirmations showing purchase dates, share quantities, prices paid, and any subsequent sale dates and prices.

Q: What if I already sold my JBTM shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold the shares. Investors who bought JBTM and sold at a loss may still participate in the investigation.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: There is no upfront cost to participate. Securities investigations and any resulting actions are generally handled on a contingency basis. No upfront fees, no retainer, and no out-of-pocket costs.

Q: What if I live outside the United States? A: U.S. securities investigations generally cover purchases on U.S. exchanges regardless of the investor's country of residence.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

[email protected]

Tel: (888) SueWallSt

Fax: (212) 363-7171

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SOURCE SueWallSt.com