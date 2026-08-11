TDUP SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION: SueWallSt Notifies Investors of Potential Securities Claims Involving ThredUp

ThredUp reported second-quarter revenue growth of 16.9% to approximately $90.8 million, but disclosed significant promotional headwinds and reduced its full-year revenue outlook -- and the stock fell.

NEW YORK, Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ThredUp (NASDAQ: TDUP) investors watched shares slide after the Company's second-quarter report paired 16.9% revenue growth with a GAAP loss of $0.05 per share -- wider than the $0.03 loss analysts expected. If you lost money on TDUP, get your losses reviewed now . You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at [email protected] or by telephone at (888) SueWallSt.

The headline number was growth. Revenue reached approximately $90.8 million, roughly in line with or modestly above expectations. Under GAAP, the quarter produced a loss. The miss against consensus was $0.02 per share on a $0.03 estimate -- a variance of roughly 67%.

SueWallSt notifies investors of a pending investigation into potential securities law violations at ThredUp on behalf of shareholders who suffered losses.

Shareholders who purchased TDUP and are sitting on losses are encouraged to submit their information here or call (888) SueWallSt.

WHY SUEWALLST : SueWallSt is powered by Levi & Korsinsky LLP. Levi & Korsinsky LLP has established itself as a nationally-recognized securities litigation firm that has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders and built a track record of winning high-stakes cases. The firm has extensive expertise representing investors in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees to serve our clients. For seven years in a row, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report as one of the top securities litigation firms in the United States.

Frequently Asked Questions About the TDUP Investigation

Q: Who is eligible to participate in the TDUP investigation? A: Investors who purchased TDUP stock or securities and suffered financial losses may be eligible. Eligibility is based on purchase date and documented losses -- not on whether you still hold the shares.

Q: Which statements are being investigated as potentially misleading? A: The investigation concerns whether ThredUp made materially false or misleading statements regarding its financial results and near-term outlook. When the Company reported a wider GAAP loss than expected, the share price declined.

Q: Who is conducting the TDUP investigation? A: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP is investigating potential securities fraud claims on behalf of investors who purchased TDUP securities. The firm is nationally recognized, ranked in the ISS Top 50 for seven consecutive years, and has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved investors.

Q: What documents do I need to participate? A: Brokerage statements or trade confirmations showing purchase dates, share quantities, prices paid, and any subsequent sale dates and prices.

Q: What do TDUP investors need to do right now? A: Investors may gather brokerage records showing purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Contact SueWallSt, a brand of Levi & Korsinsky LLP, for a no-cost, no-obligation case evaluation at [email protected] or (212) 363-7500. No immediate action is required to remain eligible as an absent class member.

Q: What if I already sold my TDUP shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold the shares. Investors who bought TDUP and sold at a loss may still participate in the investigation.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: There is no upfront cost to participate. Securities investigations and any resulting actions are generally handled on a contingency basis. No upfront fees, no retainer, and no out-of-pocket costs.

Q: Do I need to go to court or give testimony? A: No. Participating in the investigation does not require court appearances or depositions.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

[email protected]

Tel: (888) SueWallSt

Fax: (212) 363-7171

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

SOURCE SueWallSt.com