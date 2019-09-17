JC Communications Now An Approved Vendor for MiCTA Members

SAGINAW, Mich., Sept. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MiCTA has named JC Communications as an Approved National Vendor for Wide Area Fiber Buildout Services and Structured Cabling Services available to all MiCTA members across the United States. MiCTA, a non-profit national group purchasing organization, selected the company after a thorough Request for Proposal review.

Vendor quote: "JC Communications is thrilled to be selected by MiCTA as a source for support on Wide Area Fiber Buildout Services and Structured Cabling Services for its membership," said Doug Wilson. "Our years of experience with Wide Area Fiber Buildout Services and Structured Cabling Services have provided us with a firm understanding of the typical funding and coordination issues faced by our customers today in this industry," said Doug.

As an Approved Vendor for Wide Area Fiber Buildout Services and Structured Cabling Services, JC Communications can provide MiCTA members with an ordered approach to the acquisition of a Wide Area Fiber Buildout Services and Structured Cabling Services by identifying their requirements.

MiCTA quote: MiCTA's Chief Executive Officer Tim von Hoff said, "MiCTA is pleased to award the Approved National status and Master Service Agreement to JC Communications. Their services will provide the essential implementation planning for MiCTA members as they move forward with Wide Area Fiber Buildout Services and Structured Cabling Services."

About MiCTA

MiCTA represents thousands of higher education, K-12, healthcare library, governmental and charitable entities. Nationally, MiCTA seeks to resolve common voice, video and data issues, provide helpful information, participate in legislative and regulatory telecom advocacy, and negotiate discounted purchase contracts for telecommunications and technology services for its members. To learn more visit: www.mictatech.org

About JC Communications LLC

JC Communications provides telecommunication solutions to both large and small companies. From Wide Area Fiber buildout Services to Structured Cabling Services, our diverse team of experts can design, select and implement the telecommunications system your company requires. To learn more visit their website at www.jccommunications.com

