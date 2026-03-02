J.C. Flowers Announces Equity Commitment of up to $200 Million to Support the Launch of Accelerated Wealth Partners

The new platform seeks to strategically partner with and acquire select

Registered Investment Advisors (RIA)

NEW YORK, March 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- J.C. Flowers & Co. LLC ("J.C. Flowers"), a leading private investment firm dedicated to investing globally in the financial services industry, today announced an equity commitment of up to $200 million to support the launch of Accelerated Wealth Partners ("AWP"). The strategic investment will fund AWP's mission to acquire and scale a select group of Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs) through a high-conviction, partnership-led model.

AWP, which will be led by Eric Amar, is designed to address the evolving needs of the RIA market by offering a distinctive alternative to traditional consolidation. Rather than pursuing high-volume indiscriminate aggregation, AWP focuses on deep partnerships with a limited number of high-quality firms. The strategy is built on three core pillars: tech-enabled organic growth, institutional-grade M&A execution, and a commitment to maintaining the "boutique" client experience that defines the RIA industry at its core.

"AWP's approach to the RIA space is a natural fit for J.C. Flowers and aligns with our deep track record of building successful, resilient businesses across the financial services landscape," said Eric Rahe, Managing Director and Co-President of J.C. Flowers. "Eric and his team have developed a strategy that prioritizes quality and strategic depth over sheer headcount. We are excited to support AWP as it empowers RIA firms to reach their full potential through a combination of sophisticated M&A and a tech-forward mindset."

The investment underscores J.C. Flowers' continued focus on the wealth management sector, seeking to capitalize on the ongoing professionalization and consolidation of the RIA industry.

"Accelerated Wealth Partners was founded on the principle of intentional, high-impact partnership and we're pleased to have the resources of J.C. Flowers supporting our strategic plan," said Mr. Amar, Founder of AWP. "We are not looking to build the largest platform, but rather the most distinctive. By partnering with a select number of firms, we believe we can help them become true 'category killers' in their specific markets or client segments. Our goal is to provide the capital and resources necessary for institutional scale without sacrificing the boutique quality and personalized client care that made them successful in the first place. This is growth anchored in organic excellence and a shared vision for the future of wealth management."

AWP will utilize J.C. Flowers' investment to execute its pipeline of strategic acquisitions, focusing on firms that demonstrate strong leadership, a clear value proposition, and a desire to leverage institutional resources to accelerate their growth trajectory.

About Accelerated Wealth Partners

Accelerated Wealth Partners (AWP) is a strategic investment and operating platform dedicated to the RIA industry. Founded by veteran industry executives, AWP partners with high-growth wealth management firms to provide capital, tech-enabled organic growth resources, and M&A expertise. AWP is committed to preserving the boutique culture of its partner firms while driving growth and market leadership.

About J.C. Flowers & Co.

J.C. Flowers & Co. is a leading private investment firm dedicated to investing globally in the financial services industry. Founded in 1998, the firm has invested more than $18 billion of capital, including co-investment, in 72 portfolio companies in 19 countries across a range of industry subsectors including banking, insurance and reinsurance, securities firms, specialty finance, and services and asset management. With approximately $5 billion of assets under management, J.C. Flowers & Co. has offices in New York, London and Miami. For more information, please visit www.jcfco.com.

Media Contact:

Jennifer Hurson

LLYC

[email protected]

SOURCE J.C. Flowers & Co.