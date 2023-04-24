J.C. Flowers appoints Dr. Shujaat Nadeem as Senior Advisor

NEW YORK, April 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- J.C. Flowers & Co. ("JCF"), a leading private equity firm dedicated to investing globally in the financial services industry, announced today the appointment of Dr. Shujaat Nadeem to the role of Senior Advisor effective immediately. In his role, Dr. Nadeem will advise the JCF team and support portfolio companies through their development under JCF's ownership.

Tim Hanford, Co-President of JCF said, "Dr. Nadeem has an impressive track record in financial services and has held senior executive and board roles at some of the largest and most successful institutions in the sector. His experience and market expertise will support the work of the JCF team and our portfolio companies, and we welcome him to the team."

Dr. Nadeem was formerly Deputy CEO of Samba Financial Group in Saudi Arabia and Chairman of Samba Bank in Pakistan, which was owned by Samba Financial Group. He joined Samba Financial Group as Group Treasurer at its transitional stage in October 2003 and was directly responsible for managing Samba Financial Group's proprietary investment portfolio of approximately $18 billion which was invested globally across all asset classes. Before joining Samba, he was with Citigroup based in New York, London and Bahrain. Dr. Nadeem holds B.Sc, M.Sc and PhD degrees from Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT). He is also a founder of PEN (Progressive Education Network) which provides education to over 75,000 underprivileged children in Pakistan.

Dr. Nadeem said, "It will be a privilege and honour to serve alongside some of the most talented professionals in the field of PE, and I look forward to contributing to this exciting journey."

About J.C. Flowers & Co.

J.C. Flowers is a leading private investment firm dedicated to investing globally in the financial services industry. Founded in 1998, the firm has approximately $4 billion of assets under management. J.C. Flowers has offices in New York, London and Palm Beach with a 21-person investment staff who have a combined 300+ years of experience. Over its 25-year history, J.C. Flowers has invested more than $17 billion of capital in 65 portfolio companies in 18 countries across a range of industry subsectors including banking, insurance and reinsurance, securities firms, specialty finance, and services and asset management. For more information, please visit www.jcfco.com.

