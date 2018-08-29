JCA Companies becomes the Official Sponsor of the University of Wyoming Rodeo Team

CODY, Wyo., Jan. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- JCA Companies, a Wyoming oil and gas services company and its subsidiaries, C-MOR Energy Services, Titan Casing and Cascade Services signed a multi-year deal to become the official sponsor of the University of Wyoming Rodeo Team. College rodeo fans across the country will now see UW student athletes wearing JCA's logo on their sleeves while they compete on the College Rodeo Circuit.

The UW Spring Rodeo will be officially re-named "JCA Companies UW Rodeo Laramie River Rendezvous." The annual UW Rodeo Bucking Ball on February 23rd will officially be branded as "JCA Companies UW Rodeo Bucking Ball."

"I am extremely grateful the University of Wyoming has given JCA Companies the opportunity to help these student athletes gain success on a national level," JCA Companies CEO Josh Allison said. "As a Wyoming native and Wyoming company, with several UW alumni being part of our organization, we are excited about the future of UW Rodeo. The University couldn't ask for a better coach in Beau Clark who has already put together one of the top college rodeo teams in the country and has positioned this program to be a long-term national finals contender."

Additionally, JCA Companies will be co-sponsoring the University of Wyoming Energy Day College Football Game in the fall which will include an on-field presentation during a halftime ceremony with the JCA logo displayed on the video board as well as the JCA brand on several banners throughout the stadium.

Beau Clark, Rodeo Coach said, "We are excited to Partner with JCA Companies as the Official Sponsor of the University of Wyoming Rodeo Team. Josh Allison, CEO of JCA Companies, has been a leader of this partnership through his commitment and support for UW and our college rodeo team. We are thankful to partner with a company who has a similar vision for success, compete with great integrity and commit to excellence with the highest standards. Another key leader who helped connect JCA Companies to the UW rodeo program was former UW rodeo standout and student athlete Jack Greer. The World Needs More Cowboys and Jack Greer is one of our many Cowboys who we are extremely proud of because of leadership, work ethic and the effort to make our world a better place." Athletes, students and fans will see new university apparel with the JCA Companies logo coupled with the UW Rodeo lettering during competitions and on campus.

Jack Greer, Chief Operating Officer of JCA Companies, said, "Being a former student athlete at the University of Wyoming, it is an honor to help a sport I have dedicated so much of my life to. The education I obtained, and the experiences I had competing for the University of Wyoming prepared me for a career in the oil and gas industry. I am fortunate that as part of the JCA Companies team I can help give back to the University and the student athletes trying to succeed in rodeo and the classroom."

About JCA Companies

JCA Companies and its three subsidiary companies, which are headquartered in Wyoming, are focused on innovation and improving safety in the oil and gas industry. C-MOR Energy Services, Cascade, and Titan Casing provide innovative equipment, along with exceptional service. JCA Companies patent pending products and specialized services are utilized on oil and gas locations in every major oil place in the U.S. Its patent pending Crown Jewel Lighting System and Mobile Light Towers are used by some of the world's largest operators and drilling contractors to improve safety on their locations.

JCA specialties and integrated services include developing innovate products that increase safety while reducing operating costs. JCA Companies offers oilfield construction, welding, casing, pick up and laydown services, clean and drift, equipment rentals, site lighting, logistics brokering and equipment hauling.

Contact

Josh Allison

Chief Operating Officer

(307) 578-8216 (Main)

Info@cmorenergy.com

https://www.jcacompanies.com/

https://www.cmorenergy.com/

SOURCE JCA Companies

Related Links

https://www.jcacompanies.com

