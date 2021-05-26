JCAII: O'Hare Modernizes Deicing Infrastructure with Centralized Facility Powered by SmartPad® and IceLink® Technology

O'Hare's Automated Deicing Facility Now Represents the Most Technologically Advanced and Safest Approach in the World

MISSISSAUGA, ON, May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - JCAI Inc. (JCAII) is proud to announce that their collaboration with the Chicago Department of Aviation, United Airlines, and American Airlines has equipped O'Hare International Airport with the largest, centralized deicing facility in the United States. The one-of-a-kind technical solution, which went live in December 2020, was conceptualized out of a need to emphasize safety while maximizing efficiency.

Slated as one of the busiest airports in the United States, O'Hare International (ORD) records nearly 80 million passengers per year, and for more than half of that time, personnel are competing with frigid temperatures and heavy snowfall. ORD was facing a dilemma, they needed a team that specialized in winter airline operations, had a proven record of increasing throughput while improving safety protocols, and most importantly - could implement their solution on the largest scale possible.

"O'Hare had unique and sophisticated requirements, and they really stretched us to meet this challenge," says Jeff Campbell, president of JCAII. "They were extremely competent and knowledgeable, and they knew what they wanted."

JCAII a leader in Airfield Intelligence Management Systems, has been offering their patented suite of Technological Infrastructure for Airline Winter Operations for over 15 years. Their customizable software systems for Pad, Gate, Flight Deck, and Traffic Management integrate seamlessly with existing SMGS, ADSB, AODB, A-CDM, and ATM systems to provide operators with fully synchronized, real-time resources.

Through the implementation of SmartPad® and IceLink®, JCAII began the process of digitalizing and standardizing winter airline operations at ORD. A digitalized operational footprint of the airport is the foundation of the easy to read, interactive platform. Its geospatial console provides unmatched situational awareness of every flight and truck, while synchronized, real time applications for dispatchers, pilots, and deicers reduce manual entry through the automation of progress updates, reporting, and truck assignments.

Of utmost concern for ORD was ground support personnel safety while deicing throughout harsh winter conditions. SmartPad® safely and effectively reduces personnel needed on the pad by using Electronic Messaging Boards coupled with turnkey surface guidance and camera detection systems to consistently guide pilots to precise locations in the pad. IceLink®'s corresponding Remote Tower View coordinates operations in a single view and automates data capture and telemetry between deicing trucks and operators, leading to smoother and safer processes.

