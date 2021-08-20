JCET 1H 2021 Net Profit Jumps 261%, Earnings Surpass FY 2020 Mark

Q2 2021 Financial Highlights:

Revenue was RMB 7.11 billion , an increase of 13.4% year on year. A record high second quarter in the company's history.

, an increase of 13.4% year on year. A record high second quarter in the company's history. Generated RMB 1.68 billion cash from operations, an increase of 67.1% year on year. With net capex investments of RMB 0.92 billion , free cash flow for the quarter was RMB 0.76 billion .

cash from operations, an increase of 67.1% year on year. With net capex investments of , free cash flow for the quarter was . Net profit was RMB 0.94 billion , a record high second quarter in the company's history.

, a record high second quarter in the company's history. Earnings per share was RMB 0.54 , as compared to RMB 0.15 in Q2 2020.

1H 2021 Financial Highlights:

Revenue was RMB 13.82 billion , an increase of 15.4% year on year.

, an increase of 15.4% year on year. Generated RMB 2.88 billion cash from operations, an increase of 33.9% year on year. With net capex investments of RMB 1.48 billion , free cash flow for the first half of 2021 was RMB 1.40 billion .

cash from operations, an increase of 33.9% year on year. With net capex investments of , free cash flow for the first half of 2021 was . Net profit was RMB 1.32 billion , an increase of 261.0% year on year，a record high in the company's history.

, an increase of 261.0% year on year，a record high in the company's history. Earnings per share was RMB 0.78 , as compared to RMB 0.23 in 1H 2020.

, as compared to in 1H 2020. Successfully completed private placement of RMB 5 billion in April 2021 .

SHANGHAI, Aug. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- JCET (SSE: 600584), a leading global provider of integrated circuit (IC) manufacturing and technology services, today announced its financial results for the first half year of 2021. According to the financial report, in 1H 2021, JCET maintained its momentum of growth and strong profitability, with revenue of RMB 13.82 billion and net profit of RMB 1.32 billion, which achieved 15.4% and 261.0% year on year growth respectively.

Ms. Janet Chou, CFO of JCET said, "Thanks to the solid execution of our team and strong customer demand, JCET delivered another record setting quarter in 2021 with gross margin expanding 260 basis points year on year in Q2. With strong operating cash generation and robust free cash flow, we further strengthened our balance sheet."

Along with a strong financial performance, JCET had many additional key accomplishments in Q2 2021. In April, JCET established the "Design Service Business Center" and "Automotive Electronics Business Center" to strengthen efficient interaction and synergistic development with the industry ecosystem and provide seamless and efficient full lifecycle technical service support to customers. JCET completed a private placement raising approximately RMB 5 billion to enhance capabilities in SiP, QFN, BGA and other finished chip manufacturing solutions to better meet the needs of 5G communication devices, big data, automotive electronics and other market applications. And in June, JCET completed the acquisition of Analog Devices Inc.'s Singapore test facility that enabled the continued expansion of JCET test business in Singapore and the rapid and steady advancement of its global business strategies.

Mr. Li Zheng, CEO of JCET said, "The dynamic and innovative applications in the post-Moore era have driven the rapid upgrade of advanced packaging and backend chipset manufacturing solutions, and this gives JCET great opportunities for growth. In recent years, JCET has been partnering with our global customers, continuously increasing investment in advanced technologies, and strengthening our professional and international management and production operation systems, resulting in record revenue and net profit in the first half of 2021. In the future, we will continue to invest in R&D of advanced technology solutions, optimize operational capabilities, strengthen our professional team, and implement a talent incentive mechanism under the guidance and support of the Board of Directors, to lay a solid foundation for the sustainable development of JCET."

About JCET:

JCET Group is the world's leading integrated-circuit manufacturing and technology services provider, offering a full range of turnkey services that include semiconductor package integration design and characterization, R&D, wafer probe, wafer bumping, package assembly, final test and drop shipment to vendors around the world.

Our comprehensive portfolio covers a wide spectrum of semiconductor applications such as mobile, communication, compute, consumer, automotive and industry etc., through advanced wafer level packaging, 2.5D/3D, System-in-Packaging, and reliable flip chip and wire bonding technologies. JCET Group has two R&D centers in China and Korea, six manufacturing locations in China, Korea and Singapore, and sales centers around the world, providing close technology collaboration and efficient supply-chain manufacturing to customers in China and around the world.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET (Unaudited)







RMB in millions





























As of











Jun 30, 2021

Dec 31, 2020 ASSETS















Current assets















Currency funds









3,381

2,235 Financial assets held for trading









1,955

5 Derivative financial assets









0

8 Accounts receivable









3,661

3,846 Receivables financing









73

41 Prepayments









244

158 Other receivables









30

41 Inventories









2,919

2,946 Other current assets









108

149 Total current assets









12,371

9,429 Non-current assets















Long-term receivables









40

42 Long-term equity investments









769

949 Other equity investments









430

430 Investment properties









94

96 Fixed assets









17,349

17,790 Construction in progress









1,671

866 Right-of-use assets









664

0 Intangible assets









458

526 Goodwill









2,050

2,071 Deferred tax assets









79

128 Other non-current assets









1

1 Total non-current assets









23,605

22,899 Total assets









35,976

32,328

















LIABILITIES AND EQUITY















Current liabilities















Short-term borrowings









3,197

5,288 Derivative financial liabilities









5

0 Notes payable









348

513 Accounts payable









5,059

4,499 Contract liabilities









332

173 Employee benefits payable









765

858 Taxes and surcharges payable









98

109 Other payables









336

254 Including: Dividends payable









89

0 Current portion of long-term liabilities









1,891

2,131 Other current liabilities









12

21 Total current liabilities









12,043

13,846 Non-current liabilities















Long-term borrowings









2,315

2,978 Bonds payable









999

999 Lease liabilities









561

0 Long-term payables









125

592 Long-term employee benefits payable









3

4 Deferred income









337

375 Deferred tax liabilities









132

124 Total non-current liabilities









4,472

5,072 Total liabilities









16,515

18,918 Equity















Paid-in capital









1,780

1,603 Surplus reserves









14,984

10,242 Accumulated other comprehensive income









(185)

(83) Specialized reserves









120

120 Unappropriated profit









2,751

1,518 Total equity attributable to owners of the parent









19,450

13,400 Minority shareholders









11

10 Total equity









19,461

13,410 Total liabilities and equity









35,976

32,328

CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT (Unaudited) RMB in millions, except share data





















Three months ended

Six months ended



Jun 30,2021

Jun 30,2020

Jun 30,2021

Jun 30,2020 Revenue

7,106

6,268

13,818

11,976 Less: Cost of sales

5,793

5,271

11,430

10,232 Taxes and surcharges

22

9

42

17 Selling expenses

47

59

97

116 Administrative expenses

237

226

467

435 Research and development expenses

291

276

548

491 Finance expenses

61

156

157

303 Including: Interest expenses

90

149

200

303 Interest income

15

10

20

19 Add: Other income

56

46

97

80 Investment income / (loss)

286

(6)

284

(7) Including: Income / (loss) from investments in associates and joint ventures

285

(6)

283

(7) Gain / (loss) on the net position hedging

(1)

(4)

(3)

(5) Credit impairment (loss is expressed by "-")

(4)

(11)

0

(6) Asset impairment (loss is expressed by "-")

11

(28)

(17)

(25) Gain / (loss) on disposal of assets

9

5

15

9 Operating profit / (loss)

1,012

273

1,453

428 Add: Non-operating income

5

0

6

0 Less: Non-operating expenses

1

2

3

8 Profit / (loss) before income taxes

1,016

271

1,456

420 Less: Income tax expenses

80

38

133

53 Net profit / (loss)

936

233

1,323

367 Classified by continuity of operations















Profit / (loss) from continuing operations

936

233

1,323

367 Classified by ownership















Net profit / (loss) attributable to owners of the parent

936

233

1,322

367 Net profit / (loss) attributable to minority shareholders

0

0

1

0 Add: Unappropriated profit at beginning of period

1,904

365

1,518

231 Cash dividends payable

89

0

89

0 Unappropriated profit at end of period (attributable to owners of the parent）

2,751

598

2,751

598 Other comprehensive income, net of tax

(148)

27

(101)

157 Comprehensive income attributable to owners of the parent

(148)

27

(101)

157 Comprehensive income not be reclassified to profit or loss

0

0

1

0 Remeasurement gains or losses of a defined benefit plan

0

0

1

0 Comprehensive income to be reclassified to profit or loss

(148)

27

(102)

157 Comprehensive income using the equity method

(20)





(21)



Cash flow hedge reserve

5

5

(5)

3 Exchange differences of foreign currency financial statements

(133)

22

(76)

154 Total comprehensive income

788

260

1,222

524 Including:















Total comprehensive income attributable to owners of the parent

788

260

1,221

524 Total comprehensive income attributable to minority shareholders

0

0

1

0 Earnings per share















Basic earnings per share

0.54

0.15

0.78

0.23 Diluted earnings per share

0.54

0.15

0.78

0.23

CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOW STATEMENT (Unaudited) RMB in millions





















Three months ended

Six months ended



Jun 30,2021

Jun 30,2020

Jun 30,2021

Jun 30,2020 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES















Cash receipts from the sale of goods and the rendering of services

7,346

6,857

14,785

12,892 Receipts of taxes and surcharges refunds

76

200

233

423 Other cash receipts relating to operating activities

62

230

113

523 Total cash inflows from operating activities

7,484

7,287

15,131

13,838 Cash payments for goods and services

4,347

5,117

9,420

9,342 Cash payments to and on behalf of employees

1,142

829

2,270

1,788 Payments of all types of taxes and surcharges

249

142

379

232 Other cash payments relating to operating activities

69

195

181

323 Total cash outflows from operating activities

5,807

6,283

12,250

11,685 Net cash flows from operating activities

1,677

1,004

2,881

2,153 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES















Cash receipts from returns of investments

396

0

396

0 Net cash receipts from disposal of fixed assets, intangible assets and other long-term assets

132

20

168

27 Total cash inflows from investing activities

528

20

564

27 Cash payments to acquire fixed assets, intangible assets and other long-term assets

1,051

659

1,648

1,337 Cash payments for investments

1,955

0

1,955

0 Total cash outflows from investing activities

3,006

659

3,603

1,337 Net cash flows from investing activities

(2,478)

(639)

(3,039)

(1,310) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES















Cash proceeds from investments by others

4,966

0

4,966

0 Cash receipts from borrowings

737

2,601

2,360

8,531 Other cash receipts relating to financing activities

0

0

347

0 Total cash inflows from financing activities

5,703

2,601

7,673

8,531 Cash repayments for debts

2,867

2,393

5,529

8,141 Cash payments for distribution of dividends or profit and interest expenses

71

141

205

305 Other cash payments relating to financing activities

452

111

559

285 Total cash outflows from financing activities

3,390

2,645

6,293

8,731 Net cash flows from financing activities

2,313

(44)

1,380

(200) EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE CHANGES ON CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS

(15)

(7)

(8)

16 NET INCREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS

1,497

314

1,214

659 Add: Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

1,884

2,211

2,167

1,866 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT END OF PERIOD

3,381

2,525

3,381

2,525

SOURCE JCET Group