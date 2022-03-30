JCET Finished Strong 2021 Leveraging Innovative Technologies and Manufacturing Core Competencies to Provide Value to Customers

News provided by

JCET Group

Mar 30, 2022, 07:34 ET

Q4 2021 Financial Highlights:

  • Revenue was RMB 8.59 billion, an increase of 11.5% year on year. A record high fourth quarter in the company's history.
  • Generated RMB 2.64 billion cash from operations, an increase of 46.2% year on year. With net capex investments of RMB 1.34 billion, free cash flow for the quarter was RMB 1.30 billion.
  • Net profit was RMB 0.84 billion, a record high fourth quarter in the company's history.
  • Earnings per share was RMB 0.49, as compared to RMB 0.34 in Q4 2020.

Full Year 2021 Financial Highlights:

  • Revenue was RMB 30.50 billion, an increase of 15.3% year on year. A record high in the company's history.
  • Generated RMB 7.43 billion cash from operations, an increase of 36.7% year on year. With net capex investments of RMB 4.09 billion, free cash flow was RMB 3.34 billion.
  • Net profit was RMB 2.96 billion, a record high in the company's history.
  • Earnings per share was RMB 1.72, as compared to RMB 0.81 in 2020.

SHANGHAI, March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- JCET (SSE: 600584), a leading global provider of integrated circuit (IC) manufacturing and technology services, today announced its full year financial results for the year ended December 31, 2021. According to the financial report, in 2021 JCET achieved robust growth and historical profitability, with revenue of RMB 30.5 billion and net profit of RMB 2.96 billion.

In 2021, JCET further enhanced its international operations and management, integrated and improved the efficiency of its global resources, and strengthened the synergy among its global manufacturing operations. JCET's 6 factories are moving forward in tandem, and through lean production and continuous improvements in cost control, JCET's sustainable profitability has been further enhanced. At the same time, through diversified optimization and integration, JCET's supply chain is more robust and resilient. These all enable JCET to provide timely, sustainable, stable and high-quality products and services to its global customers.

Over the past three years, JCET's revenue and profit have improved significantly, and the company's operations and production have entered a steady cycle, with a long-term mechanism for stable growth gradually taking shape. The investment in fixed assets and forward-looking R&D is becoming stronger and more strategic. With last year's completion of the RMB 5 billion private placement, acquisition of ADI's Singapore test facility and mass production of the new plant in Suqian, JCET has built up its capability to serve a diversified customer base, operating from a position of strength.

"In 2021, JCET continued to strengthen its level of professional and international management, and production efficiency was further improved." said Mr. Li Zheng, JCET's Chief Executive Officer. "At the same time, the company's advantages in technological innovation and our global production structure have been further optimized, thereby positioning us to achieve solid growth in our performance throughout the semiconductor supply and demand cycle. With the evolution from 'packaging and testing' to 'chipset backend manufacturing', the value of packaging and testing in the industry will be re-perceived and will promote the multi-party synergistic development of IC ecology, bringing new development opportunities for the company. In 2022, the JCET management team is confident that we will be able to continue our upward momentum and create value for our customers by providing the best products and services," continued Mr. Zheng.

For more information, please refer to the JCET FY2021 report.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET (Audited)                                                                






RMB in millions

















Dec 31, 2021

Dec 31, 2020

ASSETS








Current assets








  Currency funds





2,761

2,235

  Trading financial assets





2,670

5

  Derivative financial assets





5

8

  Accounts receivable





4,271

3,846

  Receivables financing





28

41

  Prepayments





183

158

  Other receivables





77

41

  Inventories





3,193

2,946

  Assets classified as held for sale





99

0

  Other current assets





130

149

Total current assets





13,417

9,429

Non-current assets








  Long-term receivables





38

42

  Long-term equity investments





770

949

  Other equity investments





418

430

  Investment properties





93

96

  Fixed assets





18,424

17,790

  Construction in progress





661

866

  Right-of-use assets





622

0

  Intangible assets





447

526

  Goodwill





2,023

2,071

  Deferred tax assets





185

128

  Other non-current assets





1

1

Total non-current assets





23,682

22,899

Total assets





37,099

32,328










LIABILITIES AND EQUITY  





Dec 31, 2021

Dec 31, 2020

Current liabilities








  Short-term borrowings





2,193

5,288

  Derivative financial liabilities





2

0

  Notes payable





579

513

  Accounts payable





5,298

4,499

  Contract liabilities





458

173

  Employee benefits payable





1,062

858

  Taxes and surcharges payable





235

109

  Other payables





414

254

  Liabilities classified as held for sale





45

0

  Current portion of long-term liabilities





1,052

2,131

  Other current liabilities





3

21

Total current liabilities





11,341

13,846

Non-current liabilities








  Long-term borrowings





3,751

2,978

  Bonds payable





0

999

  Lease liabilities





568

0

  Long-term payables





0

592

  Long-term employee benefits payable





20

4

  Deferred income





337

375

  Deferred tax liabilities





82

124

Total non-current liabilities





4,758

5,072

Total liabilities





16,099

18,918

Equity








  Paid-in capital





1,780

1,603

  Capital reserves





14,984

10,242

  Accumulated other comprehensive income





(281)

(83)

  Surplus reserves





174

120

  Unappropriated profit





4,334

1,518

Total equity attributable to owners of the parent





20,991

13,400

Minority shareholders





9

10

Total equity





21,000

13,410

Total liabilities and equity





37,099

32,328




















CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT (Audited)                                                                                                     

RMB in millions, except share data













Three months ended

 Year ended



Dec 31, 2021

Dec 31, 2020

Dec 31, 2021

Dec 31, 2020

Revenue

8,585

7,701

30,502

26,464

Less: Cost of sales

6,882

6,512

24,887

22,374

          Taxes and surcharges

19

20

77

48

          Selling expenses

49

50

194

225

          Administrative expenses

299

350

1,042

1,037

          Research and development expenses

326

252

1,186

1,020

          Finance expenses

29

152

206

634

            Including: Interest expenses

43

136

313

569

                     Interest income

4

11

37

42

Add: Other income

35

88

170

185

         Investment income / (loss)

16

6

315

(2)

            Including: Income / (loss) from investments in associates and joint ventures

(4)

(3)

281

(11)

         Gain / (loss) on the net position hedging

11

(5)

0

(4)

         Gain / (loss) on changes in fair value of financial assets/liabilities 

(12)

39

(12)

67

         Credit impairment (loss is expressed by "-")

9

1

23

(7)

          Asset impairment (loss is expressed by "-")

(216)

(62)

(268)

(87)

         Gain / (loss) on disposal of assets 

2

126

32

168

Operating profit / (loss)

826

558

3,170

1,446

Add: Non-operating income

12

3

18

6

Less: Non-operating expenses

7

3

18

21

Profit / (loss) before income taxes

831

558

3,170

1,431

Less: Income tax expenses

(13)

17

210

125

Net profit / (loss) 

844

541

2,960

1,306

Classified by continuity of operations








  Profit / (loss) from continuing operations

844

541

2,960

1,306

Classified by ownership








  Net profit / (loss) attributable to owners of the parent

843

540

2,958

1,304

  Net profit / (loss) attributable to minority shareholders

1

1

2

2

Add: Unappropriated profit at beginning of period

3,544

994

1,518

231

Less: Extract statutory surplus accumulation

53

0

53

0

         Cash dividends payable

0

0

89

0

Less: Other reductions

0

16

0

17

Unappropriated profit at end of period (attributable to owners of the parent）

4,334

1,518

4,334

1,518

Other comprehensive income, net of tax

(120)

(308)

(197)

(505)

Comprehensive income attributable to owners of the parent

(120)

(308)

(197)

(505)

Comprehensive income not be reclassified to profit or loss

(14)

(40)

(13)

(50)

  Remeasurement gains or losses of a defined benefit plan

(2)

(2)

(1)

(2)

  Change in the fair value of other equity investments

(12)

(38)

(12)

(48)

Comprehensive income to be reclassified to profit or loss

(106)

(268)

(184)

(455)

  Comprehensive income using the equity method that may be reclassified to profit or loss

0

0

(21)

0

  Cash flow hedge reserve

10

(3)

2

(1)

  Exchange differences of foreign currency financial statements

(116)

(265)

(165)

(454)

Total comprehensive income

724

233

2,763

801

  Including:








     Total comprehensive income attributable to owners of the parent

723

232

2,761

799

     Total comprehensive income attributable to minority shareholders

1

1

2

2

Earnings per share








  Basic earnings per share

0.49

0.34

1.72

0.81

  Diluted earnings per share

0.49

0.34

1.72

0.81




















CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOW STATEMENT (Audited)                                                                                                                                                          

RMB in millions













Three months ended

 Year ended



Dec 31, 2021

Dec 31, 2020

Dec 31, 2021

Dec 31, 2020

CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES








Cash receipts from the sale of goods and the rendering of services

9,611

7,989

32,445

27,350

Receipts of taxes and surcharges refunds

49

(42)

389

486

Other cash receipts relating to operating activities

30

139

237

905

Total cash inflows from operating activities

9,690

8,086

33,071

28,741

Cash payments for goods and services

6,031

4,891

20,445

18,475

Cash payments to and on behalf of employees

937

1,143

4,265

3,787

Payments of all types of taxes and surcharges

19

186

608

499

Other cash payments relating to operating activities

68

63

324

545

Total cash outflows from operating activities

7,055

6,283

25,642

23,306

Net cash flows from operating activities

2,635

1,803

7,429

5,435

CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES








Cash receipts from returns of investments

3,281

6

6,133

12

Cash receipts from investment income

20

9

33

9

Net cash receipts from disposal of fixed assets, intangible assets and other long-term assets

10

253

271

318

Net cash receipts from disposal of subsidiaries and other business units

0

56

0

56

Other cash receipts relating to investing activities

10

81

10

81

Total cash inflows from investing activities

3,321

405

6,447

476

Cash payments to acquire fixed assets, intangible assets and other long-term assets

1,345

1,268

4,358

3,330

Cash payments for investments

4,029

5

8,405

5

Total cash outflows from investing activities

5,374

1,273

12,763

3,335

Net cash flows from investing activities

(2,053)

(868)

(6,316)

(2,859)

CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES








Cash proceeds from investments by others

0

0

4,965

0

Cash receipts from borrowings

2,524

5,775

7,153

15,725

Other cash receipts relating to financing activities

(347)

0

0

0

Total cash inflows from financing activities

2,177

5,775

12,118

15,725

Cash repayments for debts

3,099

5,738

11,613

16,190

Cash payments for distribution of dividends or profit and interest expenses

26

189

392

614

  Including: Dividends or profit paid to non-controlling shareholders of subsidiaries

3

3

3

3

Other cash payments relating to financing activities

(166)

676

605

1,167

Total cash outflows from financing activities

2,959

6,603

12,610

17,971

Net cash flows from financing activities

(782)

(828)

(492)

(2,246)

EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE CHANGES ON CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS

(17)

4

(25)

(29)

NET INCREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS

(217)

111

596

301

Add: Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

2,980

2,056

2,167

1,866

CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT END OF PERIOD

2,763

2,167

2,763

2,167

SOURCE JCET Group