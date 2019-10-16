JCET Group Appoints Janet Tao Chou as CFO, With Mu Haoping to Now Serve as Senior Vice President for Capital Operations

Prior to joining JCET Group, Ms. Janet Tao Chou was Global Vice President of NXP Semiconductors, CFO of NXP Semiconductors Greater China and CFO of NXP Mobile device & IT Department. She also served as Finance Director of ON Semiconductor and California Microelectronics (acquired by ON Semiconductor). She holds a bachelor's degree in accounting from the University of Texas, San Antonio and an MBA from Santa Clara University, California.

Mr. Zheng Li, CEO of JCET Group, stated, "Ms. Janet Tao Chou has tremendous experience in international finance as well as excellent management experience. We welcome her to our team and look forward to the enhancements she will bring at the financial management level while providing strong support for the company's development."

About JCET Group

JCET Group is a leading global semiconductor system integration packaging and test provider, offering a full range of turnkey services that include semiconductor package integration design and characterization, R&D, wafer probe, wafer bumping, package assembly, final test and drop shipment to vendors around the world.

Our comprehensive portfolio covers a wide spectrum of semiconductor applications such as mobile, communication, compute, consumer, automotive and industry etc., through advanced wafer level packaging, 2.5D/3D, System-in-Packaging, and reliable flip chip and wire bonding technologies. JCET Group has three R&D centers, six manufacturing locations in China, Singapore and Korea, and sales centers around the world, providing close technology collaboration and efficient supply-chain manufacturing to customers in China and around the world.

