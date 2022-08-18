JCET Performance Hits Another Record High in 1H 2022, Benefiting From Global Resource Optimization

Aug 18, 2022, 09:22 ET
Q2 2022 Financial Highlights：
- Revenue was RMB 7.46 billion, an increase of 4.9% year on year. A record high second quarter in the company's history.
- Generated RMB 1.04 billion cash from operations. With net capex investments of RMB 0.64 billion, free cash flow for the quarter was RMB 0.4 billion.
- Net profit was RMB 0.68 billion.
- Earnings per share was RMB 0.39, as compared to RMB 0.54 in Q2 2021.
1H 2022 Financial Highlights：
- Revenue was RMB 15.59 billion, an increase of 12.8% year on year, a record high in the company's history.
- Generated RMB 2.68 billion cash from operations. With net capex investments of RMB 1.51 billion, free cash flow for the first half of 2022 was RMB 1.17 billion.
- Net profit was RMB 1.54 billion, an increase of 16.7% year on year, a record high in the company's history.
- Earnings per share was RMB 0.87, as compared to RMB 0.78 in 1H 2021.
SHANGHAI, Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, JCET Group (SSE: 600584), a leading global provider of integrated circuit (IC) manufacturing and technology services, announced its financial results for the first half year of 2022. The financial report shows that in the first half of 2022, JCET achieved revenue of RMB 15.59 billion, an increase of 12.8% year on year, and net profit of RMB 1.54 billion, with an overall solid and positive performance.
In 2022, the global IC market showed local fluctuations, and the demand growth for individual applications slowed down. In the face of these market dynamics, JCET upheld its professional and international management strategies, leveraged its rich technology insights and global resource optimization, and focused on technologies and processes such as advanced packaging and high value-added applications, ensuring steady business operations while maintaining a solid upward development trend.
At the same time, JCET overcame the adverse impact of the recurring local COVID-19 epidemic to ensure stable and orderly production while achieving a series of milestones in innovative technology development and manufacturing expansion.
JCET increased its investment in production and technology development in the field of high-performance packaging and achieved new levels of packaging capabilities for chipsets for smartphones. At the same time, revenue from the automotive electronics and computing electronics markets increased significantly compared to the same period last year, showing that the company is continuing to optimize its product portfolio while focusing on markets of high value-added applications. With the cultivation of differentiated competitiveness, the company is building new momentum for further development. JCET's microelectronics wafer-level micro-system integration high-end manufacturing project officially started construction in July, which is an example of JCET's steady advancement of its business strategy in advanced packaging technology and high-end manufacturing. This will greatly enhance JCET's innovation and manufacturing capability to better meet the needs of global customers and to build up the future growth of the company.
Mr. Li Zheng, CEO of JCET said, "Due to the superimposed impact of the domestic epidemic and the fluctuation of the global economic situation, the overheated semiconductor IC market is likely to enter a downward cycle, especially the decline of the domestic cell phone market and consumer market. This will put certain pressure on the capacity efficiency of the company's domestic plants, and the orders from relevant markets are not optimistic. The company will continue to promote lean production and optimization of our product portfolio, and continue to actively invest in technology development and advanced production capacity in the field of high-performance packaging and testing to lay a solid foundation for future stable development."
About JCET Group
JCET Group is the world's leading integrated-circuit manufacturing and technology services provider, offering a full range of turnkey services that include semiconductor package integration design and characterization, R&D, wafer probe, wafer bumping, package assembly, final test and drop shipment to vendors around the world.
Our comprehensive portfolio covers a wide spectrum of semiconductor applications such as mobile, communication, compute, consumer, automotive and industry etc., through advanced wafer level packaging, 2.5D/3D, System-in-Packaging, and reliable flip chip and wire bonding technologies. JCET Group has two R&D centers in China and Korea, six manufacturing locations in China, Korea and Singapore, and sales centers around the world, providing close technology collaboration and efficient supply-chain manufacturing to customers in China and around the world.
|
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET (Unaudited)
|
RMB in millions
|
Jun 30, 2022
|
Dec 31, 2021
|
ASSETS
|
Current assets
|
Currency funds
|
2,356
|
2,761
|
Trading financial assets
|
3,440
|
2,670
|
Derivative financial assets
|
0
|
5
|
Accounts receivable
|
3,695
|
4,271
|
Receivables financing
|
66
|
28
|
Prepayments
|
145
|
183
|
Other receivables
|
62
|
77
|
Inventories
|
3,771
|
3,193
|
Assets classified as held for sale
|
0
|
99
|
Other current assets
|
128
|
130
|
Total current assets
|
13,663
|
13,417
|
Non-current assets
|
Long-term receivables
|
37
|
38
|
Long-term equity investments
|
762
|
770
|
Other equity investments
|
441
|
418
|
Investment properties
|
91
|
93
|
Fixed assets
|
18,485
|
18,424
|
Construction in progress
|
961
|
661
|
Right-of-use assets
|
592
|
622
|
Intangible assets
|
485
|
447
|
Goodwill
|
2,130
|
2,023
|
Deferred tax assets
|
183
|
185
|
Other non-current assets
|
1
|
1
|
Total non-current assets
|
24,168
|
23,682
|
Total assets
|
37,831
|
37,099
|
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
|
Jun 30, 2022
|
Dec 31, 2021
|
Current liabilities
|
Short-term borrowings
|
1,673
|
2,193
|
Derivative financial liabilities
|
16
|
2
|
Notes payable
|
215
|
579
|
Accounts payable
|
5,288
|
5,298
|
Contract liabilities
|
357
|
458
|
Employee benefits payable
|
929
|
1,062
|
Taxes and surcharges payable
|
180
|
235
|
Other payables
|
757
|
414
|
Liabilities classified as held for sale
|
0
|
45
|
Current portion of long-term liabilities
|
1,068
|
1,052
|
Other current liabilities
|
4
|
3
|
Total current liabilities
|
10,487
|
11,341
|
Non-current liabilities
|
Long-term borrowings
|
3,767
|
3,751
|
Lease liabilities
|
540
|
568
|
Long-term employee benefits payable
|
7
|
20
|
Deferred income
|
358
|
337
|
Deferred tax liabilities
|
95
|
82
|
Total non-current liabilities
|
4,767
|
4,758
|
Total liabilities
|
15,254
|
16,099
|
Equity
|
Paid-in capital
|
1,780
|
1,780
|
Capital reserves
|
14,996
|
14,984
|
Accumulated other comprehensive income
|
105
|
(281)
|
Surplus reserves
|
174
|
174
|
Unappropriated profit
|
5,522
|
4,334
|
Total equity attributable to owners of the parent
|
22,577
|
20,991
|
Minority shareholders
|
0
|
9
|
Total equity
|
22,577
|
21,000
|
Total liabilities and equity
|
37,831
|
37,099
|
CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT (Unaudited)
|
RMB in millions, except share data
|
Three months ended
|
Six months ended
|
Jun 30, 2022
|
Jun 30, 2021
|
Jun 30, 2022
|
Jun 30, 2021
|
Revenue
|
7,455
|
7,106
|
15,594
|
13,818
|
Less: Cost of sales
|
6,107
|
5,793
|
12,706
|
11,430
|
Taxes and surcharges
|
27
|
22
|
43
|
42
|
Selling expenses
|
48
|
47
|
97
|
97
|
Administrative expenses
|
236
|
237
|
494
|
467
|
Research and development expenses
|
315
|
291
|
638
|
548
|
Finance expenses
|
(8)
|
61
|
15
|
157
|
Including: Interest expenses
|
49
|
90
|
92
|
200
|
Interest income
|
9
|
15
|
16
|
20
|
Add: Other income
|
26
|
56
|
83
|
97
|
Investment income / (loss)
|
28
|
286
|
40
|
284
|
Including: Income / (loss) from investments in associates and joint ventures
|
(2)
|
285
|
(7)
|
283
|
Gain / (loss) on the net position hedging
|
0
|
(1)
|
0
|
(3)
|
Gain / (loss) on changes in fair value of financial assets/liabilities
|
(17)
|
0
|
(14)
|
0
|
Credit impairment (loss is expressed by "-")
|
2
|
(4)
|
(5)
|
0
|
Asset impairment (loss is expressed by "-")
|
(65)
|
11
|
(64)
|
(17)
|
Gain / (loss) on disposal of assets
|
9
|
9
|
23
|
15
|
Operating profit / (loss)
|
713
|
1,012
|
1,664
|
1,453
|
Add: Non-operating income
|
1
|
5
|
6
|
6
|
Less: Non-operating expenses
|
1
|
1
|
1
|
3
|
Profit / (loss) before income taxes
|
713
|
1,016
|
1,669
|
1,456
|
Less: Income tax expenses
|
31
|
80
|
126
|
133
|
Net profit / (loss)
|
682
|
936
|
1,543
|
1,323
|
Classified by continuity of operations
|
Profit / (loss) from continuing operations
|
682
|
936
|
1,543
|
1,323
|
Classified by ownership
|
Net profit / (loss) attributable to owners of the parent
|
682
|
936
|
1,543
|
1,322
|
Net profit / (loss) attributable to minority shareholders
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
Add: Unappropriated profit at beginning of period
|
5,196
|
1,904
|
4,335
|
1,518
|
Less: Cash dividends payable
|
356
|
89
|
356
|
89
|
Unappropriated profit at end of period (attributable to owners of the parent）
|
5,522
|
2,751
|
5,522
|
2,751
|
Other comprehensive income, net of tax
|
419
|
(148)
|
386
|
(101)
|
Comprehensive income attributable to owners of the parent
|
419
|
(148)
|
386
|
(101)
|
Comprehensive income not be reclassified to profit or loss
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
Remeasurement gains or losses of a defined benefit plan
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
Comprehensive income to be reclassified to profit or loss
|
419
|
(148)
|
386
|
(102)
|
Comprehensive income using the equity method that may be reclassified to profit or loss
|
(7)
|
(20)
|
(7)
|
(20)
|
Cash flow hedge reserve
|
(13)
|
5
|
(18)
|
(5)
|
Exchange differences of foreign currency financial statements
|
439
|
(133)
|
411
|
(77)
|
Total comprehensive income
|
1,101
|
788
|
1,929
|
1,222
|
Including:
|
Total comprehensive income attributable to owners of the parent
|
1,101
|
788
|
1,929
|
1,221
|
Total comprehensive income attributable to minority shareholders
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
Earnings per share
|
Basic earnings per share
|
0.39
|
0.54
|
0.87
|
0.78
|
Diluted earnings per share
|
0.39
|
0.54
|
0.87
|
0.78
|
CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOW STATEMENT (Unaudited)
|
RMB in millions
|
Three months ended
|
Six months ended
|
Jun 30, 2022
|
Jun 30, 2021
|
Jun 30, 2022
|
Jun 30, 2021
|
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES
|
Cash receipts from the sale of goods and the rendering of services
|
8,184
|
7,346
|
16,999
|
14,785
|
Receipts of taxes and surcharges refunds
|
32
|
76
|
147
|
233
|
Other cash receipts relating to operating activities
|
62
|
62
|
132
|
113
|
Total cash inflows from operating activities
|
8,278
|
7,484
|
17,278
|
15,131
|
Cash payments for goods and services
|
5,766
|
4,347
|
11,612
|
9,420
|
Cash payments to and on behalf of employees
|
1,060
|
1,142
|
2,309
|
2,270
|
Payments of all types of taxes and surcharges
|
314
|
249
|
501
|
379
|
Other cash payments relating to operating activities
|
93
|
69
|
171
|
181
|
Total cash outflows from operating activities
|
7,233
|
5,807
|
14,593
|
12,250
|
Net cash flows from operating activities
|
1,045
|
1,677
|
2,685
|
2,881
|
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES
|
Cash receipts from returns of investments
|
4,160
|
396
|
5,160
|
396
|
Cash receipts from investment income
|
32
|
0
|
38
|
0
|
Net cash receipts from disposal of fixed assets, intangible assets and other long-term assets
|
8
|
132
|
34
|
168
|
Net cash receipts from disposal of subsidiaries and other business units
|
(1)
|
0
|
27
|
0
|
Total cash inflows from investing activities
|
4,199
|
528
|
5,259
|
564
|
Cash payments to acquire fixed assets, intangible assets and other long-term assets
|
651
|
1,051
|
1,550
|
1,648
|
Cash payments for investments
|
4,310
|
1,955
|
5,960
|
1,955
|
Total cash outflows from investing activities
|
4,961
|
3,006
|
7,510
|
3,603
|
Net cash flows from investing activities
|
(762)
|
(2,478)
|
(2,251)
|
(3,039)
|
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES
|
Cash proceeds from investments by others
|
0
|
4,966
|
0
|
4,966
|
Cash receipts from borrowings
|
985
|
737
|
1,515
|
2,360
|
Other cash receipts relating to financing activities
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
347
|
Total cash inflows from financing activities
|
985
|
5,703
|
1,515
|
7,673
|
Cash repayments for debts
|
988
|
2,867
|
1,734
|
5,529
|
Cash payments for distribution of dividends or profit and interest expenses
|
49
|
71
|
90
|
205
|
Other cash payments relating to financing activities
|
446
|
452
|
589
|
559
|
Total cash outflows from financing activities
|
1,483
|
3,390
|
2,413
|
6,293
|
Net cash flows from financing activities
|
(498)
|
2,313
|
(898)
|
1,380
|
EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE CHANGES ON CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS
|
59
|
(15)
|
57
|
(8)
|
NET INCREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS
|
(156)
|
1,497
|
(407)
|
1,214
|
Add: Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
|
2,512
|
1,884
|
2,763
|
2,167
|
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT END OF PERIOD
|
2,356
|
3,381
|
2,356
|
3,381
