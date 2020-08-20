JCET Posts Second Consecutive Quarter with Record High in Q2 2020

Strong demand for advanced technology drives growth (Q2 2020 Financial Highlights):

Revenue was RMB 6.27 billion, a record high in the second quarter. On a comparable basis, taking into account the accounting change in revenue recognition, it was an increase of 55.3% year on year (see note).

Generated RMB 1.00 billion cash from operations, up 54.9% year on year. With net capex investments of RMB 0.64 billion, free cash flow for the quarter was RMB 0.36 billion.

Net profit was RMB 0.23 billion, a record high second quarter in the past five years.

Earnings per share was RMB 0.15, as compared to RMB -0.13 in Q2 2019.



Note: During the reporting period, we optimized the business model for the purchase and sale of certain packaged products, of which JCET Group no longer bears the general inventory risk on the main raw materials. In accordance with PRC GAAP, both revenue and costs of goods sold were recorded on the net basis and decreased by RMB 0 .93 billion respectively. This change had no impact on the company's net profit. Assuming that revenue was still recognized by the gross method (should be recorded on the net basis according to PRC GAAP), it would be RMB 7 .20 billion, an increase of 55.3% over the same period last year.

SHANGHAI, Aug. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Global leading semiconductor microsystem integration packaging and test provider, JCET Group (SH: 600584) reported financial results for the second quarter 2020, ended June 30th, 2020. Revenue was RMB 6.27 billion and net profit was RMB 0.23 billion, both a record second quarter high in the past five years. These results show that JCET's investment in the development of advanced packaging and test technologies has begun to bear fruit.

Mr. Li Zheng, Chief Executive Officer of JCET Group, said, "Following our strong Q1 with this Q2 performance shows that JCET is benefiting from the strengths of our three global manufacturing hubs, and the continuous improvement of our operational excellence. The rapid development of the 5G communications industry and high-performance computing applications has increased the demand for advanced packaging technologies and manufacturing processes. JCET Group's global supply chain resources and strong portfolio of advanced technology combined with our world-class management team will continue to provide our global customers with industry-leading semiconductor packaging, test and design services."

Ms. Janet Chou, Chief Financial Officer of JCET Group, said, "JCET delivered solid second quarter results with improvement in key financial metrics. Our performance demonstrated our commitment to drive profitable growth and cash generation."

About JCET Group:

JCET Group is a leading global semiconductor system integration packaging and test provider, offering a full range of turnkey services that include semiconductor package integration design and characterization, R&D, wafer probe, wafer bumping, package assembly, final test and drop shipment to vendors around the world.

Our comprehensive portfolio covers a wide spectrum of semiconductor applications such as mobile, communication, compute, consumer, automotive and industry etc., through advanced wafer level packaging, 2.5D/3D, System-in-Packaging, and reliable flip chip and wire bonding technologies. JCET Group has two R&D centers in China and Korea, six manufacturing locations in China, Korea and Singapore, and sales centers around the world, providing close technology collaboration and efficient supply-chain manufacturing to customers in China and around the world.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET (Unaudited) RMB in millions





























As of

ASSETS









Jun 30, 2020

Dec 31, 2019

Current assets

















Currency funds









2,813

2,569

Derivative financial assets









3

4

Accounts receivable









2,958

3,350

Receivables financing









59

68

Prepayments









214

188

Other receivables









12

11

Inventories









2,663

2,731

Current portion of non-current assets









137

137

Other current assets









186

501

Total current assets









9,045

9,559

Non-current assets

















Long-term receivables









31

40

Long-term equity investments









986

972

Other equity investments









527

517

Investment properties









98

100

Fixed assets









18,130

17,799

Construction in progress









1,146

1,664

Intangible assets









560

587

Goodwill









2,248

2,214

Long-term prepaid expenses









0

1

Deferred tax assets









121

128

Other non-current assets









1

1

Total non-current assets









23,848

24,023

Total assets









32,893

33,582

















CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET (CONTINUED) (Unaudited) RMB in millions





























As of

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY









Jun 30, 2020

Dec 31, 2019

Current liabilities

















Short-term borrowings









6,127

9,098

Derivative financial liabilities









101

161

Notes payable









589

958

Accounts payable









3,788

4,618

Receipts in advance









0

113

Contract liabilities









38

0

Employee benefits payable









588

586

Taxes and surcharges payable









93

53

Other payables









210

235

Current portion of long term liabilities









2,590

1,827

Total current liabilities









14,124

17,649

Non-current liabilities

















Long-term borrowings









3,185

1,585

Bonds payable









1,012

0

Long-term payables









920

1,216

Long-term employee benefits payable









1

1

Deferred income









332

337

Deferred tax liabilities









159

156

Total non-current liabilities









5,609

3,295

Total liabilities









19,733

20,944

Equity

















Paid-in capital









1,603

1,603

Surplus reserves









10,242

10,242

Accumulated other comprehensive income









586

429

Specialized reserves









122

122

Unappropriated profit









598

231

Total equity attributable to owners of the parent









13,151

12,627

Minority shareholders









9

11

Total equity









13,160

12,638

Total liabilities and equity









32,893

33,582



CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT(Unaudited)

RMB in millions, except share data













Three months ended

Six months ended



Jun 30, 2020

Jun 30, 2019

Jun 30, 2020

Jun 30, 2019 Revenue

6,268

4,634

11,976

9,149 Less: Cost of sales

5,271

4,149

10,232

8,298 Taxes and surcharges

9

9

17

17 Selling expenses

59

63

116

128 Administrative expenses

226

303

435

549 Research and development expenses

276

176

491

349 Finance expenses

156

186

303

434 Including: Interest expenses

149

171

303

368 Interest income

10

5

19

12 Add: Other income

46

41

80

185 Investment income/(loss)

(6)

(2)

(7)

(3) Including: Income/(loss) from investments in

associates and joint ventures

(6)

(2)

(7)

(3) Gain/(loss) on the net position hedging

(4)

0

(5)

0 Credit impairment (loss is expressed by"-")

(11)

(9)

(6)

(8) Asset impairment (loss is expressed by"-")

(28)

(17)

(25)

(14) Gain/(loss) on disposal of assets

5

7

9

7 Operating profit/(loss)

273

(232)

428

(459) Add: Non-operating income

0

0

0

1 Less: Non-operating expenses

2

0

8

4 Profit/(loss) before income taxes

271

(232)

420

(462) Less: Income tax expenses

38

(20)

53

(204) Net profit/(loss)

233

(212)

367

(258) Classified by continuity of operations















Profit/(loss) from continuing operations

233

(212)

367

(258) Classified by ownership















Net profit/(loss) attributable to owners of the parent

232

(212)

366

(259) Net profit/(loss) attributable to minority shareholders

1

0

1

1

CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT (CONTINUED) (Unaudited) RMB in millions, except share data

















Three months ended

Six months ended





Jun 30, 2020

Jun 30, 2019

Jun 30, 2020

Jun 30, 2019

Other comprehensive income, net of tax

27

170

157

(42)

Comprehensive income attributable to owners of the

parent

27

170

157

(42)

Comprehensive income to be reclassified to profit or loss

27

170

157

(42)

Comprehensive income using the equity method

0

0

0

0

Cash flow hedge reserve

5

2

3

5

Exchange differences of foreign currency financial

statements

22

168

154

(47)

Total comprehensive income

260

(42)

524

(300)

Including:

















Total comprehensive income attributable to owners of

the parent

259

(42)

524

(301)

Total comprehensive income attributable to minority

shareholders

1

0

0

1

Earnings per share

















Basic earnings per share

0.15

(0.13)

0.23

(0.16)

Diluted earnings per share

0.15

(0.13)

0.23

(0.16)



CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOW STATEMENT (Unaudited)

RMB in millions

















Three months ended

Six months ended





Jun 30, 2020

Jun 30, 2019

Jun 30, 2020

Jun 30, 2019

CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES

















Cash receipts from the sale of goods and the rendering of

services

6,857

4,547

12,892

9,956

Receipts of taxes and surcharges refunds

200

74

423

158

Other cash receipts relating to operating activities

230

41

523

208

Total cash inflows from operating activities

7,287

4,662

13,838

10,322

Cash payments for goods and services

5,117

2,901

9,342

7,176

Cash payments to and on behalf of employees

829

826

1,788

1,788

Payments of all types of taxes and surcharges

142

119

232

238

Other cash payments relating to operating activities

195

168

323

303

Total cash outflows from operating activities

6,283

4,014

11,685

9,505

Net cash flows from operating activities

1,004

648

2,153

817

CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES

















Cash receipts from returns of investments

0

50

0

66

Cash receipts from investment income

0

(24)

0

0

Net cash receipts from disposal of fixed assets, intangible

assets and other long-term assets

20

9

27

15

Other cash receipts relating to investing activities

0

0

0

20

Total cash inflows from investing activities

20

35

27

101

Cash payments to acquire fixed assets, intangible assets and

other long-term assets

659

940

1,337

1,530

Total cash outflows from investing activities

659

940

1,337

1,530

Net cash flows from investing activities

(639)

(905)

(1,310)

(1,429)

CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOW STATEMENT (CONTINUED) (Unaudited) RMB in millions

























Three months ended

Six months ended





Jun 30, 2020

Jun 30, 2019

Jun 30, 2020

Jun 30, 2019

CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES

















Cash receipts from borrowings

2,601

2,632

8,531

8,494

Other cash receipts relating to financing activities

0

777

0

777

Total cash inflows from financing activities

2,601

3,409

8,531

9,271

Cash repayments for debts

2,393

2,379

8,141

9,206

Cash payments for distribution of dividends or profit and

interest expenses

141

136

305

437

Other cash payments relating to financing activities

111

284

285

717

Total cash outflows from financing activities

2,645

2,799

8,731

10,360

Net cash flows from financing activities

(44)

610

(200)

(1,089)

EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE CHANGES ON CASH AND

CASH EQUIVALENTS

(7)

26

16

6

NET INCREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS

314

379

659

(1,695)

Add: Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the year

2,211

2,132

1,866

4,206

CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT END OF THE PERIOD

2,525

2,511

2,525

2,511



