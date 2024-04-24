JCET Q1 2024 Revenue and Net Profit Achieve Double-digit Year-on-Year Growth

Q1 2024 Financial Highlights:

SHANGHAI, April 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- JCET Group (SSE: 600584), a leading global provider of integrated circuit (IC) back-end manufacturing and technology services, today announced its financial results for the first quarter of 2024. According to the financial report, in Q1 2024 JCET achieved revenue of RMB 6.84 billion, an increase of 16.8% year-on-year, and net profit of RMB 0.13 billion, an increase of 21.7% year-on-year. The company's revenue has achieved year-on-year growth for two consecutive quarters.

JCET demonstrates continued success in high-performance advanced packaging and its core applications. Since the second half of 2023, customer demand has gradually recovered and the company's business performance has continuously rebounded. In the first quarter of this year, JCET continued the trend of steady development, with a healthy inventory turnover. Multiple business fields including communication electronics, computing electronics, and consumer electronics achieved growth compared to the same period last year. The company has strategically increased R&D investment in advanced technology, resulting in stable high-volume manufacturing (HVM) of its multi-dimensional fan-out heterogeneous integration XDFOI technology across multiple JCET factories. This technology offers advanced chiplet packaging solutions for global customers, addressing market demands in high-performance computing (HPC) and high bandwidth memory (HBM).

With a focus on future development, JCET has strengthened its core competitiveness by increasing the capital of its wholly-owned subsidiary, JCET Management Co., Ltd., by RMB 4.5 billion. Doing so further refines its business strategy in automotive electronics, memory and computing electronics.

Mr. Li Zheng, CEO of JCET, said, "JCET has maintained steady business performance in the first quarter of 2024 with double-digit year-on-year growth. As the semiconductor market rebounds, JCET is accelerating production capacity release and fostering joint innovation with customers in high-performance memory, high-performance computing, and high-density power management. These efforts position JCET to play an even more prominent role in the global semiconductor industry."

About JCET Group

JCET Group is the world's leading integrated-circuit manufacturing and technology services provider, offering a full range of turnkey services that include semiconductor package integration design and characterization, R&D, wafer probe, wafer bumping, package assembly, final test and drop shipment to vendors around the world.

Our comprehensive portfolio covers a wide spectrum of semiconductor applications such as mobile, communication, compute, consumer, automotive and industry etc., through advanced wafer level packaging, 2.5D/3D, System-in-Packaging, and reliable flip chip and wire bonding technologies. JCET Group has two R&D centers in China and Korea, six manufacturing locations in China, Korea and Singapore, and sales centers around the world, providing close technology collaboration and efficient supply-chain manufacturing to customers in China and around the world.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET (Unaudited)





RMB in millions

























Mar 31, 2024

Dec 31, 2023

ASSETS













Current assets













Currency funds





9,977

7,325

Trading financial assets





1,752

2,306

Derivative financial assets





0

4

Accounts receivable





3,577

4,185

Receivables financing





49

38

Prepayments





135

104

Other receivables





109

87

Inventories





3,222

3,195

Other current assets





353

375

Total current assets





19,174

17,619

Non-current assets













Long-term receivables





32

33

Long-term equity investments





677

695

Other equity investments





442

447

Investment properties





85

86

Fixed assets





18,563

18,744

Construction in progress





1,220

1,053

Right-of-use assets





543

563

Intangible assets





662

662

Goodwill





2,251

2,248

Long-term prepaid expenses





15

17

Deferred tax assets





362

364

Other non-current assets





84

48

Total non-current assets





24,936

24,960

Total assets





44,110

42,579

















LIABILITIES AND EQUITY





Mar 31, 2024

Dec 31, 2023

Current liabilities













Short-term borrowings





463

1,696

Derivative financial liabilities





2

0

Notes payable





307

223

Accounts payable





4,508

4,782

Contract liabilities





129

185

Employee benefits payable





646

781

Taxes and surcharges payable





180

167

Other payables





377

354

Current portion of long-term liabilities





1,538

1,491

Other current liabilities





2

3

Total current liabilities





8,152

9,682

Non-current liabilities













Long-term borrowings





7,940

5,777

Lease liabilities





504

530

Long-term payables





4

0

Long-term employee benefits payable





15

14

Deferred income





390

384

Other non-current liabilities





36

41

Total non-current liabilities





8,889

6,746

Total liabilities





17,041

16,428

Equity













Paid-in capital





1,789

1,789

Capital reserves





15,244

15,237

Accumulated other comprehensive income





555

543

Specialized reserves





1

0

Surplus reserves





257

257

Unappropriated profit





8,374

8,239

Total equity attributable to owners of the parent





26,220

26,065

Minority shareholders





849

86

Total equity





27,069

26,151

Total liabilities and equity





44,110

42,579





























CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT (Unaudited) RMB in millions, except share data

























Three months ended









Mar 31, 2024

Mar 31, 2023

Revenue





6,842

5,860

Less: Cost of sales





6,007

5,166

Taxes and surcharges





13

20

Selling expenses





54

49

Administrative expenses





224

171

Research and development expenses





381

309

Finance expenses





8

57

Including: Interest expenses





93

64

Interest income





61

9

Add: Other income





39

32

Investment income / (loss)





(10)

2

Including: Income / (loss) from investments in associates and joint ventures





(17)

(12)

Gain / (loss) on changes in fair value of financial assets/liabilities





(5)

8

Credit impairment (loss is expressed by "-")





7

5

Asset impairment (loss is expressed by "-")





(18)

6

Gain / (loss) on disposal of assets





3

3

Operating profit / (loss)





171

144

Add: Non-operating income





1

0

Less: Non-operating expenses





0

3

Profit / (loss) before income taxes





172

141

Less: Income tax expenses





38

31

Net profit / (loss)





134

110

Classified by continuity of operations













Profit / (loss) from continuing operations





134

110

Classified by ownership













Net profit / (loss) attributable to owners of the parent





135

110

Net profit / (loss) attributable to minority shareholders





(1)

0

Add: Unappropriated profit at beginning of period





8,239

7,154

Unappropriated profit at end of period (attributable to owners of the parent）





8,374

7,264

Other comprehensive income, net of tax





12

(131)

Comprehensive income attributable to owners of the parent





12

(131)

Comprehensive income not be reclassified to profit or loss





(4)

11

Remeasurement gains or losses of a defined benefit plan





0

1

Change in the fair value of other equity investments





(5)

10

Comprehensive income to be reclassified to profit or loss





17

(142)

Exchange differences of foreign currency financial statements





17

(142)

Total comprehensive income





146

(21)

Including:













Total comprehensive income attributable to owners of the parent





147

(21)

Total comprehensive income attributable to minority shareholders





(1)

0

Earnings per share













Basic earnings per share





0.08

0.06

Diluted earnings per share





0.08

0.06

































CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOW STATEMENT (Unaudited) RMB in millions

























Three months ended









Mar 31, 2024

Mar 31, 2023

CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES













Cash receipts from the sale of goods and the rendering of services





7,806

6,984

Receipts of taxes and surcharges refunds





117

94

Other cash receipts relating to operating activities





102

53

Total cash inflows from operating activities





8,025

7,131

Cash payments for goods and services





5,176

4,385

Cash payments to and on behalf of employees





1,192

1,194

Payments of all types of taxes and surcharges





92

212

Other cash payments relating to operating activities





192

106

Total cash outflows from operating activities





6,652

5,897

Net cash flows from operating activities





1,373

1,234

CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES













Cash receipts from returns of investments





4,250

3,930

Cash receipts from investment income





13

14

Net cash receipts from disposal of fixed assets, intangible assets and other long-term assets





3

26

Total cash inflows from investing activities





4,266

3,970

Cash payments to acquire fixed assets, intangible assets and other long-term assets





933

839

Cash payments for investments





3,700

2,780

Total cash outflows from investing activities





4,633

3,619

Net cash flows from investing activities





(367)

351

CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES













Cash proceeds from investments by others





770

0

Including: Cash receipts from capital contributions from minority shareholders of subsidiaries

765

0

Cash receipts from borrowings





2,279

347

Total cash inflows from financing activities





3,049

347

Cash repayments for debts





1,306

985

Cash payments for distribution of dividends or profit and interest expenses





80

53

Other cash payments relating to financing activities





19

33

Total cash outflows from financing activities





1,405

1,071

Net cash flows from financing activities





1,644

(724)

EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE CHANGES ON CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS





2

(8)

NET INCREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS





2,652

853

Add: Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period





7,325

2,453

CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT END OF PERIOD





9,977

3,306



































