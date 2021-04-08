JCET Subsidiaries Receive the 2020 Supplier Excellence Award from Texas Instruments

As a key industry source for wafer-level products, JCAP has the world's leading R&D and production capacity for advanced wafer-level packaging, including high-density fan-out solution and 2.5D high-density wafer-level packaging. This is the fifth time that JCAP has received the Supplier Excellence Award. Ms. Cynthia Zheng, General Manager of JCAP, said, "JCAP has been providing middle-end packaging, testing services and new technology development for TI for many years and has been awarded the Supplier Excellence Award five times. The award not only reflects the recognition from TI toward JCAP's technical and service capabilities, but also inspires us to continue to innovate and provide even better services to our customers!"

SCK's strategic focus includes the application markets of 5G communication, computing, industrial and consumer electronics while also continuing to expand and innovate in the popular application fields of automotive and information communication. As JCET's operational center in Korea, SCK is focused on development and production of the world's top-tier high-density packaging solutions, providing customers with best-in-class technology for system-in-package (SiP), wafer-level packaging and automotive-grade flip chip packaging and testing technologies. TI is one of the most important strategic partners for SCK. Mr. WonGyou Kim, General Manager of SCK, said: "TI's Supplier Excellence Award is an affirmation of the partnership we have developed over the years and it also lays a solid foundation for strengthening our future cooperation. SCK will use this momentum to help further strengthen the ties between TI and SCK, as well as JCET group as a whole, bringing even bigger success to our partnership!"

In recent years, JCET has continued to expand the integration of resources and synergies among its global manufacturing bases with each of its subsidiaries having significantly improved their chipset manufacturing and technical service capabilities, while developing a successful business strategy based on scale and internationalization. "With a global vision to drive innovation and differentiations, JCET has accumulated rich technology and service capabilities, and has become the most trusted partner for many of our customers across the globe." said Mr. Li Zheng, Chief Executive Officer of JCET. "As key business units of JCET, JCAP and SCK's customer award proves that our JCET business strategy of internationalization and professional development is paying off. Our company is driven to work around 'customer focus' as a core value, providing leading chipset manufacturing services, and creating the best value for our global customers."

About JCET

JCET is a leading global provider of integrated circuit manufacturing and technology services, offering a full range of turnkey solutions for chipset manufacturing, ranking 3rd in the world and 1st in mainland China.

Founded in 1972, JCET employs over 23,000 people worldwide and has operations in over 22 countries and regions. With more than 3,200 patents, six manufacturing powerhouse in China, Korea and Singapore, and two R&D centers, JCET is committed to working closely with global customers.

JCET's full range of turnkey services include semiconductor package integration design and characterization, R&D, wafer probe, wafer bumping, package assembly, final test and drop shipment to vendors around the world. JCET's products, services and technologies are used for mainstream IC system applications including network communications, high performance computing, automotive electronics, mass storage, and other areas.

About JCAP

JCAP is one of the key subsidiaries of JCET Group Co., Ltd., specializing in semiconductor mid-end packaging and testing technology and providing advanced technology services for chipset manufacturing to customers worldwide.

About SCK

As a proud member of JCET Group Co., Ltd., SCK is one of the group's global semiconductor packaging and test providers offering a full range of turnkey services including design and characterization, wafer bump, probe, assembly, final test and system level testing.

