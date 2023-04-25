JCET Will Continuously Focus on R&D and Resource Investment, Preparing for Future Market Growth

JCET Group

Apr 25, 2023, 08:11 ET

Q1 2023 Financial Summary：

  • Revenue was RMB 5.86 billion.
  • Generated RMB 1.23 billion cash from operations. With net capex investments of RMB 0.81 billion, free cash flow for the quarter was RMB 0.42 billion.
  • Net profit was RMB 0.11 billion. Earnings per share was RMB 0.06.

SHANGHAI, April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- JCET Group (SSE: 600584), a leading global provider of integrated circuit (IC) manufacturing and technology services, today announced its financial results for the first quarter of 2023. According to the financial report, in Q1 2023 JCET achieved revenue of RMB 5.86 billion, and net profit of RMB 0.11 billion.

Consumer electronics demand has been weak causing chip companies to accumulate high inventory levels and face increasing market pressure. In order to actively and effectively respond to market changes, JCET continuously invests in high-performance, advanced packaging technology, and in fields with continuously growing demand such as automotive electronics, industrial electronics, and high-performance computing, to prepare for a new round of application demand growth.

In recent years, JCET focused on technology development and has achieved HVM of advanced packaging technologies such as system level (SiP), wafer level, and 2.5D/3D. In Q1 2023, the proportion of advanced packaging revenue in the company's revenue continuously exceeded 60%, becoming the "ballast stone" for the company's development. JCET invested RMB 1.31 billion in R&D in 2022, a year-on-year increase of 10.7%; in the first quarter of this year, R&D investment was RMB 0.31 billion, accounting for 5.3% of revenue. JCET has made breakthroughs in the field of chiplet technology, achieving ultra-large high-density fan-out flip chip heterogeneous integration of multiple chips in packages as large as 102mm x 102mm. It is also supported with a complete set of turnkey services from design to production, providing excellent microsystem integration solutions for high-performance computing applications.

In the field of automotive electronics, the company accelerates the R&D of advanced packaging technologies related to electric vehicles and autonomous driving with high-reliability standards, as well as the development of next-generation power device modules and other products, enhancing the differentiated competitiveness of advanced technologies and services and implementing them at their factories. In Q1 2023, the revenue of automotive electronics continued to grow with a year-on-year increase of 144%.

In 2023, JCET will maintain a reasonable level of growth in total capital expenditure, expanding production capacity to meet customer needs, while actively expanding the company's investment in R&D, infrastructure, technological innovation, and factory automation upgrades.

Mr. Li Zheng, CEO of JCET said, "The combination of several factors has resulted in a sustained downturn in the semiconductor market. Although the short-term performance is under pressure, JCET will continuously adhere to the strategy of promoting international and domestic business, increase investment in cutting-edge technology and resources, and focus on higher-level packaging technologies such as automotive electronic chips and diversified solutions for chiplet. The company will carry out forward-looking infrastructure, R&D, and strategic production capacity expansion, accelerate the product development and market promotion mechanisms centered on intelligent solutions, explore market demand with greater potential for future development, and provide high-quality production technology services to global customers."

For more information, please refer to the JCET Q1 2023 Report.

About JCET Group

JCET Group is the world's leading integrated-circuit manufacturing and technology services provider, offering a full range of turnkey services that include semiconductor package integration design and characterization, R&D, wafer probe, wafer bumping, package assembly, final test and drop shipment to vendors around the world.

Our comprehensive portfolio covers a wide spectrum of semiconductor applications such as mobile, communication, compute, consumer, automotive, and industrial, through advanced wafer-level packaging, 2.5D/3D, System-in-Package, and reliable flip chip and wire bonding technologies. JCET Group has two R&D centers in China and Korea, six manufacturing locations in China, Korea, and Singapore, and sales centers around the world, providing close technology collaboration and efficient supply-chain manufacturing to our global customers.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET (Unaudited)                                                                


RMB in millions













Mar 31, 2023

Dec 31, 2022

ASSETS






Current assets






  Currency funds



3,312

2,459

  Trading financial assets



3,180

4,316

  Derivative financial assets



4

18

  Accounts receivable



2,605

3,689

  Receivables financing



119

59

  Prepayments



132

110

  Other receivables



42

61

  Inventories



2,636

3,152

  Other current assets



276

279

Total current assets



12,306

14,143

Non-current assets






  Long-term receivables



39

40

  Long-term equity investments



753

765

  Other equity investments



450

440

  Investment properties



88

89

  Fixed assets



19,045

19,517

  Construction in progress



897

807

  Right-of-use assets



551

578

  Intangible assets



477

483

  Goodwill



2,181

2,210

  Long-term prepaid expenses



25

28

  Deferred tax assets



251

247

  Other non-current assets



104

61

Total non-current assets



24,861

25,265

Total assets



37,167

39,408








LIABILITIES AND EQUITY  



Mar 31, 2023

Dec 31, 2022

Current liabilities






  Short-term borrowings



898

1,174

  Derivative financial liabilities



7

0

  Notes payable



280

339

  Accounts payable



3,504

4,634

  Contract liabilities



214

214

  Employee benefits payable



718

984

  Taxes and surcharges payable



196

210

  Other payables



377

378

  Current portion of long-term liabilities



2,847

3,096

  Other current liabilities



4

4

Total current liabilities



9,045

11,033

Non-current liabilities






  Long-term borrowings



2,528

2,721

  Lease liabilities



529

562

  Long-term employee benefits payable



14

14

  Deferred income



322

340

  Deferred tax liabilities



32

40

  Other non-current liabilities



52

55

Total non-current liabilities



3,477

3,732

Total liabilities



12,522

14,765

Equity






  Paid-in capital



1,780

1,780

  Capital reserves



15,103

15,080

  Accumulated other comprehensive income



269

400

  Surplus reserves



229

229

  Unappropriated profit



7,264

7,154

Total equity attributable to owners of the parent



24,645

24,643

Minority shareholders



0

0

Total equity



24,645

24,643

Total liabilities and equity



37,167

39,408








CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT (Unaudited)      



RMB in millions, except share data













Three months ended





Mar 31, 2023

Mar 31, 2022

Revenue



5,860

8,138

Less: Cost of sales



5,166

6,599

          Taxes and surcharges



20

16

          Selling expenses



49

49

          Administrative expenses



171

258

          Research and development expenses



309

322

          Finance expenses



57

23

            Including: Interest expenses



64

43

                     Interest income



9

7

Add: Other income



32

56

         Investment income / (loss)



2

12

            Including: Income / (loss) from investments in associates and joint ventures



(12)

(5)

         Gain / (loss) on changes in fair value of financial assets/liabilities 



8

3

         Credit impairment (loss is expressed by "-")



5

(7)

         Asset impairment (loss is expressed by "-")



6

1

         Gain / (loss) on disposal of assets 



3

15

Operating profit / (loss)



144

951

Add: Non-operating income



0

5

Less: Non-operating expenses



3

0

Profit / (loss) before income taxes



141

956

Less: Income tax expenses



31

95

Net profit / (loss) 



110

861

Classified by continuity of operations






  Profit / (loss) from continuing operations



110

861

Classified by ownership






  Net profit / (loss) attributable to owners of the parent



110

861

  Net profit / (loss) attributable to minority shareholders



0

0

Add: Unappropriated profit at beginning of period



7,154

4,334

Unappropriated profit at end of period (attributable to owners of the parent）



7,264

5,195

Other comprehensive income, net of tax



(131)

(32)

Comprehensive income attributable to owners of the parent



(131)

(32)

Comprehensive income not be reclassified to profit or loss



11

0

  Remeasurement gains or losses of a defined benefit plan



1

0

  Change in the fair value of other equity investments



10

0

Comprehensive income to be reclassified to profit or loss



(142)

(32)

  Cash flow hedge reserve



0

(4)

  Exchange differences of foreign currency financial statements



(142)

(28)

Total comprehensive income



(21)

829

  Including:






     Total comprehensive income attributable to owners of the parent



(21)

829

     Total comprehensive income attributable to minority shareholders



0

0

Earnings per share






  Basic earnings per share



0.06

0.48

  Diluted earnings per share



0.06

0.48
















CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOW STATEMENT (Unaudited)       





RMB in millions













Three months ended





Mar 31, 2023

Mar 31, 2022

CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES






  Cash receipts from the sale of goods and the rendering of services



6,984

8,815

  Receipts of taxes and surcharges refunds



94

115

  Other cash receipts relating to operating activities



53

70

Total cash inflows from operating activities



7,131

9,000

  Cash payments for goods and services



4,385

5,845

  Cash payments to and on behalf of employees



1,194

1,249

  Payments of all types of taxes and surcharges



212

187

  Other cash payments relating to operating activities



106

79

Total cash outflows from operating activities



5,897

7,360

Net cash flows from operating activities



1,234

1,640

CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES






  Cash receipts from returns of investments



3,930

1,000

  Cash receipts from investment income



14

6

  Net cash receipts from disposal of fixed assets, intangible assets
  and other long-term assets



26

26

  Net cash receipts from disposal of subsidiaries and other business units



0

28

Total cash inflows from investing activities



3,970

1,060

  Cash payments to acquire fixed assets, intangible assets and other long-term assets



839

899

  Cash payments for investments



2,780

1,650

Total cash outflows from investing activities



3,619

2,549

Net cash flows from investing activities



351

(1,489)

CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES






  Cash receipts from borrowings



347

531

Total cash inflows from financing activities



347

531

  Cash repayments for debts



985

746

  Cash payments for distribution of dividends or profit and interest expenses



53

42

      Including: Dividends or profit paid to non-controlling shareholders of subsidiaries



0

0

  Other cash payments relating to financing activities



33

143

Total cash outflows from financing activities



1,071

931

Net cash flows from financing activities



(724)

(400)

EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE CHANGES ON CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS



(8)

(2)

NET INCREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS



853

(251)

Add: Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period



2,453

2,763

CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT END OF PERIOD



3,306

2,512
















