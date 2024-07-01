JCI Publishes 8th Edition of International Accreditation Standards for Hospitals and Academic Medical Centers

8th edition strengthens existing standards to advance patient safety and quality improvement

OAKBROOK TERRACE, Ill., July 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Joint Commission International (JCI) has released the 8th edition of its Accreditation Standards for Hospitals and Academic Medical Centers. These evidence-based standards define the performance expectations, structures and functions necessary for hospitals and academic medical centers to achieve JCI accreditation. The new edition includes enhancements to help advance patient safety, quality improvement and the global health impact.

The 8th edition is divided into five main sections: 1) Accreditation Participation Requirements, 2) Patient-Centered Care, 3) Healthcare Organization Management, 4) Global Health Impact and 5) Academic Medical Center Standards.

Part of the Global Health Impact section includes new international standards for environmental sustainability that address:

Governance, tracking and reporting Employee engagement and empowerment Procurement and supply chain Use of environmental resources, green operations and processes Infrastructure and service resilience



These standards were developed in collaboration with the International Hospital Federation's Geneva Sustainability Centre. To allow healthcare organizations time to meet the sustainability standards, full compliance with these requirements will not be mandatory until 1 January 2026.

"The healthcare sector is responsible for up to 6% of global carbon emissions and is also increasingly affected by climate change. Therefore, we are excited to see sustainability standards as one of the major new additions in the JCI 8th edition standards for hospitals and academic medical centers," says Ronald Lavater, MPA, FACHE, chief executive officer, International Hospital Federation. "These evidence-based standards are a result of joint collaboration between the International Hospital Federation's Geneva Sustainability Centre and JCI's standards development team. Through our respective expertise, we have an opportunity to help hospitals worldwide lead the acceleration towards low-carbon, resilient and sustainable healthcare."

Additional changes and enhancements in the 8th edition include:

New Healthcare Technology Chapter focused on electronic health records, telehealth and cybersecurity.

New Patient Safety Chapter and Sentinel Event Policy that promote a non-punitive approach to patient safety event reporting.

New and expanded requirements for organ and tissue transplant programs.

Enhanced requirements for caring for vulnerable patients, disclosing of clinical errors, facility management and safety, and workplace violence.

"JCI is thrilled to unveil the 8th edition standards," says Andrew Rosen, MBA, vice president of Joint Commission International. "Drawing upon the latest evidence and insights from our global network of JCI-accredited healthcare organizations and patient safety experts, we've reduced the number of standards by approximately 10-15%. By consolidating requirements, removing duplicates and focusing on more value-added criteria, we intend to help advance patient safety and improve the overall care experience."

Effective 1 January 2025, all hospitals and academic medical centers seeking accreditation or reaccreditation from JCI must adhere to the 8th edition standards, which will be the basis for their surveys. Education sessions are available to help these organizations learn more about the latest edition and to comply with the new enhancements and changes to existing standards.

For more information on JCI standards, please visit https://www.jointcommissioninternational.org/standards/.

About Joint Commission International

Joint Commission International (JCI) was established in 1994 as a division of Joint Commission Resources, Inc. (JCR), a wholly controlled, nonprofit affiliate of The Joint Commission. Through international accreditation and certification, advisory services, publications and education programs, JCI extends The Joint Commission's mission worldwide by helping improve the quality of patient care. JCI works with international healthcare organizations, public health agencies, health ministries and others in more than 70 countries. Visit www.jointcommissioninternational.org for more information.

