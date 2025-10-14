JCK and Luxury Announce New Watch Destination to Debut in Las Vegas in 2026

Timepieces at Luxury offers retailers a seamless way to shop both jewelry and watches in one upscale environment during JCK in Las Vegas.

NORWALK, Conn., Oct. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- JCK and Luxury, the jewelry industry's flagship annual trade events, are launching Timepieces at Luxury, a new watch-focused destination debuting at the 2026 show, May 27–June 1 at The Venetian in Las Vegas. The curated area will bring top watchmakers together in the Luxury ballrooms, strengthening JCK's position as the premier marketplace for jewelry and watches under one roof.

A Curated Watch Experience with Top Brands

Timepieces at Luxury will showcase an impressive roster of watchmakers including Accutron, Alpina, Bulova, Citizen, Frederique Constant, Movado, Shinola, and more. By bringing these influential brands together in a collective destination within the Luxury ballrooms, JCK and Luxury provide retailers with a seamless experience to discover and navigate a wide range of products — from loose stones to finished jewelry, technology, and watches.

"Luxury has always been about offering a convenient upscale environment to maximize business getting done for the high end of the jewelry industry, and the addition of Timepieces at Luxury expands that promise," said Sarin Bachmann, Senior Vice President of the RX jewelry portfolio which includes JCK, Luxury, JIS Events in Miami and the media authorities JCK Magazine and JCK Online.

"Introducing Timepieces at Luxury is an exciting addition to our thoughtfully curated event and community," said Meghan Margewicz, Event Director for Luxury. "We asked what our customers would like to see at Luxury and watches was a resounding answer. Many of the JCK and Luxury retailers carry both jewelry and watches, and being able to shop both categories under one roof at The Venetian provides an even greater, more efficient experience."

Clockwork at JCK

JCK's longstanding Clockwork area will continue on the main JCK show floor on Level 2, now prominently located near the JCK Talks Showcase Stage and JCK PRO Lounge/Business Center areas for 2026.

Access to Watches

Timepieces at Luxury will open to invited retailers May 27–28, then to all JCK attendees May 29–June 1, 2026. Clockwork opens with the full JCK show floor on May 29. AGTA & GEMS, Hong Kong, the new Lifestyle Area and JCK Talks will open May 28.

Registration for attendees and the media will open in January 2026.

