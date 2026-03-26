Salon-favorite brand launches new line for baristas, servers, and hospitality teams seeking style, comfort, and performance

WOODLANDS, Texas, March 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- After five years of setting a new standard in salon apparel, JClark Designed is officially expanding into the hospitality industry with a new line of modern, fashion-forward aprons for restaurants, cafés, and baristas.

Founded by Justin & Savannah Clark, JClark Designed built its reputation by creating stylish, comfortable aprons for hairstylists—transforming a traditionally overlooked piece of workwear into something professionals actually enjoy wearing. Now, the brand is bringing that same elevated approach to hospitality.

JClark Designed Expands into Hospitality, Bringing Fashion-Forward Aprons to Restaurants and Cafés JClark Designed Expands into Hospitality, Bringing Fashion-Forward Aprons to Restaurants and Cafés

"We've spent years perfecting aprons for stylists who are on their feet all day," said Savannah Clark, founder of JClark Designed. "When we looked at the hospitality space, we saw the same gap—uniforms that lack both comfort and style. We knew we could change that."

The new collection is designed with both performance and aesthetics in mind, featuring durable, easy-care fabrics, modern fits, and functional details tailored for fast-paced environments. From coffee shops to full-service restaurants, the aprons are built to support long shifts while enhancing team appearance.

As hospitality businesses increasingly focus on brand experience, staff presentation has become a key differentiator. JClark Designed's expansion gives businesses an opportunity to align their team's look with their overall brand identity—without sacrificing practicality.

The move into hospitality reflects a broader trend toward elevated workwear, where function meets fashion and employees feel more confident in what they wear.

JClark Designed's new hospitality line is now available online, with options for both individual professionals and businesses looking to outfit their teams.

About JClark Designed

JClark Designed is a premium apron brand founded by Justin & Savannah Clark, created to bring style, comfort, and functionality to service professionals. Originally focused on the salon industry, the company is now expanding into hospitality, offering modern workwear solutions for restaurants, cafés, and beyond.

Media Contact:

Justin Clark

+18324788950

[email protected]

SOURCE JClark Designed