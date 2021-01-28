JConnelly Acquires AdvisorPR

"Now is the right time to augment our strong organic growth with an acquisition," said Ray Hennessey Tweet this

"Now is the right time to augment our strong organic growth with an acquisition," said Ray Hennessey, JConnelly President and CEO. "We are constantly looking for ways to add complementary services and offerings to the marketplace. AdvisorPR's passion for results and innovation fits in well with our overall mission and vision."

Founded in 2005, AdvisorPR has built a solid reputation in the financial advisory industry for its custom and turnkey marketing communications solutions. These offerings include a signature process to aid financial advisors in systematically establishing, communicating, marketing, and growing their businesses.

"I look forward to working with the JConnelly team to exchange and integrate our collective knowledge, skills and capabilities to better service a growing market," Ms. Kohl said. "JConnelly has an outstanding reputation across multiple industries, and our team is thrilled to be a part of a larger organization with such a focus on providing the right solutions and the proper support to a range of clients."

Founded in 2003, JConnelly represents some of the best-known and most respected international brands in financial services, technology, entertainment, health and wellness, and food and beverage, in addition to serving and representing individuals, including celebrities, influencers, CEOs, and authors.

"We are excited to welcome the AdvisorPR team to JConnelly," said Jennifer Connelly, Executive Committee Chair and Artist-in-Chief. "We know that this addition will help us continue our commitment to finding the most innovative ways to serve our clients."

About JConnelly

JConnelly is a pioneer in the evolution of how companies and individuals communicate, connect and engage. We build, grow, and protect premier brands, mitigate and manage crisis, and influence change. Our clients value our expertise, access, and most importantly, our passion for service and results. www.jconnelly.com

About AdvisorPR®

AdvisorPR is a branding, marketing and public relations firm dedicated to providing turnkey marketing communications solutions exclusively to financial professionals. Through a diverse array of PR solutions, including packaged, turnkey PR programs, it helps clients grow their businesses. For more information, visit www.AdvisorPR.com.

