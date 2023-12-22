JCONNELLY CELEBRATES 20TH ANNIVERSARY WITH KEY LEADERSHIP APPOINTMENTS

News provided by

JConnelly

22 Dec, 2023, 12:42 ET

JAMES DOYLE APPOINTED PRESIDENT, CAROL GRAUMANN REJOINS AS CO-CEO

NEW YORK, Dec. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- JConnelly, a leading integrated communications and digital media agency, today announced two meaningful leadership developments: the promotion of James (Jaime) Doyle to the role of President and the return of co-founder Carol Graumann as Co-CEO. These pivotal changes are celebrated alongside JConnelly's 20th anniversary, marking a significant milestone in the agency's history.

Jennifer Connelly, Founder and Co-CEO, said, "Jaime's elevation to President is a testament to his unwavering commitment to our company and clients and his outstanding leadership, which have significantly advanced JConnelly's mission and values. Jaime's 14-year journey with us has been integral to our success, spearheading impactful strategies and fostering meaningful client relationships."

In his previous role as Managing Director, Mr. Doyle was instrumental in the growth of the agency's financial services and financial technology divisions while also focusing on talent development and organizational growth.

Reflecting on his new role, Mr. Doyle stated, "Stepping into this position at such a pivotal time in JConnelly's history is an immense honor. I am eager to lead our talented team as we continue to build upon our legacy of excellence and dedication to serving our clients with unparalleled support and innovative solutions."

Ms. Connelly further commented, "Carol's return to the agency she helped build is a powerful reaffirmation of our enduring principles and values. Her unique insights will greatly enhance our ability to empower clients in an ever-changing global environment."

Under the joint leadership of Ms. Graumann and Ms. Connelly, the agency has recently broadened its range of services, introducing a comprehensive suite of digital solutions to the market.

Ms. Graumann added, "Rejoining JConnelly fills me with inspiration and anticipation for what lies ahead. Together, our team is committed to breaking new ground, facing challenges head-on, and delivering solutions that meet and elevate our clients' business and brand objectives. Our focus extends beyond providing services; we are dedicated to making a tangible impact and delivering measurable results."

As JConnelly celebrates these significant milestones, the agency extends heartfelt thanks to its valued colleagues, clients, partners, and friends whose trust and collaboration have been essential in achieving two decades of success and will continue to be the foundation of future achievements.

About JConnelly

JConnelly is an integrated communications and digital media agency headquartered in New York City, with key locations throughout the U.S. and Europe. The agency serves multiple sectors, including financial services, technology, professional services, personal & executive brands, consumer packaged goods, and non-profit organizations, and has a specialized division dedicated to addressing complex issues and unique situations.

JConnelly has consistently been recognized as one of the "Best Places to Work" since 2011, ranks among the "Top Places to Work in PR" and was lauded by Forbes in its 2021 list of America's Best PR Agencies. Learn more at www.JConnelly.com.

Contact:
Virginia Norder
JConnelly
973-647-9095
[email protected]

SOURCE JConnelly

