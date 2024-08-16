JCP&L at Forefront of Protecting Endangered Species in New Jersey

Teams with the Electric Power Research Institute to help protect bats

HOLMDEL, N.J., Aug. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE: FE) electric company Jersey Central Power & Light (JCP&L) has installed 64 artificial, free-standing bat roosts along two transmission rights-of-way that run through Warren, Morris and Union counties as part of the company's ongoing efforts to protect endangered species near electrical infrastructure.

This work is part of a collaborative research study with the Electric Power Research Institute (EPRI) aimed at preserving the Indiana, northern long-eared and little brown bat species – all endangered due to deforestation over the past few decades. The study aims to assess the effectiveness of these structures in offsetting the loss of natural roosting habitats, such as trees, while identifying ideal conditions for bat occupation.

Photos of JCP&L's bat roost installations are available to view or download on FirstEnergy's Flickr page.

A bat roost is a location where bats take shelter or protection, often found in trees, attics and barns. Built on 4-by-4 wooden posts, the clusters of newly installed structures are 16 feet tall and built about 10 feet apart. The roosting posts are installed along the outer sections of the JCP&L rights-of-way at varying distances from the wooded edges of the properties. Half of the new structures are situated between Pohatcong, Warren County, and Wharton, Morris County, and the remaining structures were installed between Summit, Union County, and East Hanover, Morris County.

Michelle Dellinger, Advanced Forestry Specialist at JCP&L's parent company FirstEnergy: "When we build a new transmission line, there is potential to cut down trees that bats could have used in spring and summer months for roosting. This research project is installing artificial habitat to replace some of what has been removed. We are excited to be at the forefront of electric companies helping to mitigate the impact on threatened and endangered bat species."

EPRI researchers installed acoustic monitors near the poles and will observe the roosts for two years. A guano catcher installed at each pole will collect evidence of bat presence and provide samples to determine species and other information about the roost dwellers. Researchers will use the information to assess what conditions are better suited to creating artificial habitats, including location, temperature, solar exposure and more.

JCP&L has been a staunch supporter of protecting wildlife and preserving their environment. Since 2016, JCP&L has safely relocated approximately 20 osprey nests, most of which have successfully produced osprey over several seasons. This year alone, JCP&L crews are monitoring more than 60 nesting sites, including 30 active nests, with the remainder of the sites showing intermittent activity this season. The company has also installed nesting platforms on top of wood utility poles to keep nesting birds away from energized equipment and out of harm's way.

