JCP&L Awarded Certificate of Innovation in Sustainability by New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection

MORRISTOWN, N.J., April 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- For the second consecutive year, Jersey Central Power and Light (JCP&L), a subsidiary of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE: FE), has been awarded the Certificate of Innovation in Sustainability by the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection (NJDEP). The award, which includes membership on the New Jersey Sustainable Business Registry, recognizes the company's efforts and continued leadership in sustainable practices and environmental awareness during the 2020 calendar year.

JCP&L was first named to the Sustainable Business Registry in 2019, making it the first electric utility to be recognized as a sustainable business by the NJDEP's Office of Sustainability. The company remains the only electric utility on the list of more than 430 New Jersey companies and organizations recognized for their environmental leadership efforts.

"This award is a tremendous honor, and we truly believe it reflects the innovation and hard work we've put toward our commitment to the environment," said Jim Fakult, president of JCP&L. "We look forward to building on this achievement and continuing to deliver safe, reliable power to our 1.1 million customers across the state while minimizing the environmental impact of our operations."

Much of JCP&L's achievements were a product of the work performed by the company's Green Team, a group of employees who have dedicated themselves to various projects focused on revitalizing the environment throughout JCP&L. The Green Team emphasizes and encourages their members to participate in various environmental initiatives including tree planting, park cleaning and recycling programs.

Other recent JCP&L environmental initiatives and accomplishments include:

Repurposing and donating utility poles which are no longer in use for bird nesting locations and parking lot dividers, among other uses

Recycling more than 5,000 pounds of copper, aluminum and other materials from replaced equipment using sustainably produced construction matting to protect environmentally-sensitive areas

Participating in numerous environmental restoration projects, including Lopatcong Creek restoration in Warren County , Slade Dale Sanctuary Marsh Restoration in Point Pleasant and Bradley Beach Maritime Forest Restoration in Bradley Beach

JCP&L's Green Team will share ideas with other companies and organizations working to encourage sustainability in New Jersey during the NJDEP's upcoming Sustainable Speaker Series (S3), which will be held virtually on Thursday, April 15. S3 will feature sustainability experts and local leaders from diverse sectors to discuss how organizations can incorporate sustainability into business decisions. To learn more about S3, visit NJDEP online.

Launched in 2014, the New Jersey Sustainable Business Registry is a partnership between the Rutgers' New Jersey Small Business Development Centers (NJSBDC) and the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection. By joining the registry, JCP&L can share its successes and inspire other organizations to implement sustainable practices as well as learn from achievements of other businesses across the state. Visit the registry online at registry.njsbdc.com.

JCP&L serves 1.1 million customers in the counties of Burlington, Essex, Hunterdon, Mercer, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, Passaic, Somerset, Sussex, Union and Warren. Follow JCP&L on Twitter @JCP_L, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/JCPandL or online at www.jcp-l.com.

FirstEnergy Corp. is dedicated to integrity, safety, reliability and operational excellence. Its ten electric distribution companies form one of the nation's largest investor-owned electric systems, serving customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, West Virginia, Maryland and New York. The company's transmission subsidiaries operate approximately 24,500 miles of transmission lines that connect the Midwest and Mid-Atlantic regions. Follow FirstEnergy online at www.firstenergycorp.com. Follow FirstEnergy and its utilities on Twitter @FirstEnergyCorp, @ToledoEdison, @IlluminatingCo, @OhioEdison, @MonPowerWV, @JCP_L, @Penn_Power, @Penelec, @Met_Ed, @PotomacEdison, @W_Penn_Power.

