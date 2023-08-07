JCP&L Completes Aerial Inspections of Vegetation Along High-Voltage Power Lines

MORRISTOWN, N.J., Aug. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jersey Central Power & Light (JCP&L), a subsidiary of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE: FE), has completed helicopter patrols to inspect vegetation along more than 400 miles of high-voltage transmission lines in its New Jersey service area.

JCP&L conducts the patrols annually to identify overgrown trees and other issues that need to be addressed to help prevent service interruptions and ensure the reliability of the transmission system, particularly during summer and winter storm seasons.

The transmission lines inspected are located in Burlington, Essex, Hunterdon, Mercer, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, Somerset, Sussex, Union and Warren counties.

The inspections help locate dead or dying trees and any vegetation that may need to be addressed, and they can also help to identify broken poles or birds nesting on electrical equipment. Findings are logged and issues will be prioritized and addressed to help ensure the continued, reliable operation of the regional transmission system. The patrols started in late July and were completed in early August.

Maintaining proper clearances around transmission lines and electrical equipment can help prevent or minimize the impact of tree-related power outages, especially those associated with severe weather.

"Taking this proactive step to inspect our high-voltage lines for potential hazards is an important part of our vegetation management program and an effective way to reduce service interruptions for our customers," said Jim Fakult, president of FirstEnergy's New Jersey operations.

On the ground, tree contractors continue to trim trees along more than 3,400 miles of power lines across JCP&L's 13-county central and northern New Jersey service area as part of the company's $34 million vegetation management program this year. Vegetation near power lines is inspected to ensure trees are pruned in a manner that helps preserve the health of trees while maintaining proper clearances around electrical equipment. All trimming work is conducted by certified forestry contractors under the company's direction and done in compliance with regulatory requirements.

JCP&L serves 1.1 million customers in the counties of Burlington, Essex, Hunterdon, Mercer, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, Passaic, Somerset, Sussex, Union and Warren. Follow JCP&L on Twitter @JCP_L, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/JCPandL or online at www.jcp-l.com.

FirstEnergy is dedicated to integrity, safety, reliability and operational excellence. Its 10 electric distribution companies form one of the nation's largest investor-owned electric systems, serving customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, West Virginia, Maryland and New York. The company's transmission subsidiaries operate approximately 24,000 miles of transmission lines that connect the Midwest and Mid-Atlantic regions. Follow FirstEnergy online at www.firstenergycorp.com and on Twitter @FirstEnergyCorp.

SOURCE FirstEnergy Corp.