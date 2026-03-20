JCP&L Encourages Customers to Explore Energy Bill Assistance Options

Company hosting assistance event in Ocean County on April 22

MORRISTOWN, N.J., March 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Seasonal temperature shifts can lead to higher energy use – and higher bills. With the New Jersey Winter Termination Program ending recently, Jersey Central Power & Light (JCP&L), a FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE: FE) electric company, is here to help with programs that make managing your energy costs easier throughout the year.

Doug Mokoid, President, FirstEnergy New Jersey: "When temperatures swing to extremes like they did this winter, many customers use more energy to heat or cool their homes, which can lead to higher electric bills. No one should feel stressed about staying comfortable and safe at home. If you're concerned about paying your electric bill, please reach out – our dedicated team is here to help you find options and get back on track."

Get Monthly Bill Credits with the Universal Service Fund

The Universal Service Fund (USF) is a year-round program that helps eligible households manage their energy costs and may eliminate past-due balances through the USF Fresh Start Program.

To qualify, a household must:

Have a gross income at or below 60% of the state median income level.

Pay more than 2% of its annual income for electricity if it does not have

electric heat, or more than 4% of its annual income on electricity if it uses electric heat.

Customers can visit firstenergycorp.com/USF to schedule an appointment with a team member to receive dedicated help completing and submitting their application.

Ocean County Energy Assistance Event

JCP&L will host a free assistance event on April 22 at the Charles A. Smith Community Center (15 E. Lacey Rd., Forked River) from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Attendees can receive in-person help applying for USF and learn about additional assistance programs. Community partners will also be on hand to answer questions.

More Payment Assistance Programs are Available

Additional payment assistance programs are available to eligible customers:

The Low-Income Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP): Direct payment to the utility company to help with home heating costs. Emergency LIHEAP, which helps to maintain or restore service.

Direct payment to the utility company to help with home heating costs. Emergency LIHEAP, which helps to maintain or restore service. New Jersey Statewide Heating Assistance and Referral for Energy Services (SHARES): Provides low-to-moderate-income households with energy assistance to help maintain or restore service.

Provides low-to-moderate-income households with energy assistance to help maintain or restore service. Payment Assistance for Gas & Electric (PAGE): Support for zero- to moderate-income customers who have past-due electric bills and a minimum balance of $100.

Support for zero- to moderate-income customers who have past-due electric bills and a minimum balance of $100. 2-1-1 Helpline: Information helpline that helps identify locally available programs that may assist customers with utility bills or other needs. 2-1-1 is available 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.

Information helpline that helps identify locally available programs that may assist customers with utility bills or other needs. 2-1-1 is available 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. Lifeline: An annual benefit to customers who receive the Pharmaceutical Assistance to the Aged and Disabled (PAAD), meet the PAAD eligibility requirements or receive Supplemental Social Security.

An annual benefit to customers who receive the Pharmaceutical Assistance to the Aged and Disabled (PAAD), meet the PAAD eligibility requirements or receive Supplemental Social Security. Comfort Partners Programs: Provides eligible customers with no cost in-home energy usage evaluation and energy-saving home improvements.

We're here to help. Whether you need short-term help or ongoing assistance, JCP&L is here to help keep your home safe and comfortable. Visit firstenergycorp.com/billassist to learn more about available assistance and payment programs.

JCP&L serves 1.2 million New Jersey customers in the counties of Burlington, Essex, Hunterdon, Mercer, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, Passaic, Somerset, Sussex, Union and Warren. Follow JCP&L on X @JCP_L, on Facebook at facebook.com/JCPandL or online at www.jcp-l.com.

FirstEnergy is dedicated to integrity, safety, reliability and operational excellence. Its 10 electric distribution companies form one of the nation's largest investor-owned electric systems, serving customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, West Virginia, Maryland and New York. The company's transmission subsidiaries operate approximately 24,000 miles of transmission lines that connect the Midwest and Mid-Atlantic regions. Follow FirstEnergy online at firstenergycorp.com and on X, formerly known as Twitter, @FirstEnergyCorp.

SOURCE FirstEnergy Corp.