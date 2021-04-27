JCP&L Honored with Environmental Leadership Award by CIANJ and COMMERCE Magazine

MORRISTOWN, N.J., April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Jersey Central Power and Light (JCP&L), a subsidiary of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE: FE), has been recognized with the Environmental Leadership Award for Recycling/Pollution Prevention Programs by The Commerce & Industry Association of New Jersey (CIANJ) and COMMERCE Magazine. JCP&L was selected for the award by a panel of independent judges for "stewardship and leadership of the environment."

JCP&L has established a best management practice to ensure all standard household recyclables, scrap electronics and steel, removed streetlamps (including bulbs), removed wire, waste wood and oil, used tires and batteries are recycled at all company facilities.

"It takes a tremendous amount of resources to safely and reliably deliver power to our 1.1 million customers, and as stewards of our communities and our environment, we are committed to responsibly managing those resources throughout their entire lifecycle," said Jim Fakult, president of JCP&L. "We are honored that CIANJ and COMMERCE Magazine recognize that work, and we remain committed to building upon these initiatives in the future."

In 2019, JCP&L recycled over 400 tons of paper, aluminum, copper, glass, wood and cardboard. This included:

Over 90 tons of secured and shredded paper;

7,900 pounds of outdated electronics and devices;

Over 15,000 pounds of dry batteries;

Over 2,000 pounds of used motor oil and oil filters

Additionally, JCP&L repurposes and donates utility poles that are no longer used in the field for bird nesting locations, parking lot dividers and other uses.

Many of JCP&L's achievements were a product of the work performed by the company's Green Team, a diverse group of employees who have dedicated themselves to various projects focused on revitalizing the environment throughout JCP&L. The Green Team emphasizes and encourages their members to participate in various environmental initiatives including tree planting, park cleaning and recycling programs.

The awards ceremony, which was postponed in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, is featured in the April edition of COMMERCE Magazine, and marks the second recent recognition of JCP&L's environmental efforts. Earlier this month, the company was awarded the Certificate of Innovation in Sustainability by the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection, which also secured membership on the New Jersey Sustainable Business Registry.

JCP&L serves 1.1 million customers in the counties of Burlington, Essex, Hunterdon, Mercer, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, Passaic, Somerset, Sussex, Union and Warren. Follow JCP&L on Twitter @JCP_L, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/JCPandL or online at www.jcp-l.com.

FirstEnergy Corp. is dedicated to integrity, safety, reliability and operational excellence. Its 10 electric distribution companies form one of the nation's largest investor-owned electric systems, serving customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, West Virginia, Maryland and New York. The company's transmission subsidiaries operate approximately 24,000 miles of transmission lines that connect the Midwest and Mid-Atlantic regions. Follow FirstEnergy online at www.firstenergycorp.com. Follow FirstEnergy and its utilities on Twitter @FirstEnergyCorp, @ToledoEdison, @IlluminatingCo, @OhioEdison, @MonPowerWV, @JCP_L, @Penn_Power, @Penelec, @Met_Ed, @PotomacEdison, @W_Penn_Power.

