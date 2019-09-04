JCP&L Joining with Community Agencies to Hold Energy Assistance Days to Help Customers Pay Utility Bills

MORRISTOWN, N.J., Sept. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Jersey Central Power & Light (JCP&L) is teaming with local community organizations to hold Energy Assistance Days where customers can sign up for special financial assistance programs to help pay their utility bills or energy efficiency programs that could reduce the amount of electricity they use.

The events will take place in Monmouth, Morris, Warren, Sussex and Ocean counties beginning the second week of September and continue into October.

Representatives from JCP&L and several community agencies will be on hand to answer questions and help customers determine if they are eligible for financial assistance to pay a past-due utility bill, reduce future bills or to enroll in energy efficiency programs. In order to complete the required application on the day of the event, customers should bring their Social Security cards, proof of income for all household residents, deed or rental lease and a recent electric bill.

The Energy Assistance Day locations and dates include:

Sept. 12 – Monmouth County Connection, 3544 Route 66, Neptune – 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.

– Monmouth County Connection, 3544 Route 66, – – Sept. 13 – Jackson Township Center, 45 Don Connor Boulevard, Jackson – 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

– Jackson Township Center, 45 Don Connor Boulevard, Jackson – – Sept. 16 – Saint Barnabas Church, 33 Woodland Street, Bayville – 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

– Saint Barnabas Church, 33 Woodland Street, – – Sept. 18 – Eatontown Public Library, 33 Broad Street, Eatontown – 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

– Eatontown Public Library, 33 Broad Street, – – Sept. 20 – Church of the Visitation, 755 Mantoloking Road, Brick – 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

– Church of the Visitation, 755 Mantoloking Road, Brick – – Sept. 24 – The Salvation Army, 605 Asbury Avenue, Asbury Park – 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.

– The Salvation Army, 605 Asbury Avenue, – – Sept. 24 – Vernon Senior Center, 21 Church Street, Vernon – 10 a.m.- 2 p.m.

– Vernon Senior Center, 21 Church Street, Vernon – Sept. 25 – St. Francis Community Center 4700, Long Beach Boulevard, Long Beach Island – 10 a. m. – 6 p.m.

– St. Francis Community Center 4700, Long Beach Boulevard, Long Beach Island – 10 a. m. – Sept. 26 – First Baptist Church, 410 9 th Ave, Belmar – 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

– First Baptist Church, 410 9 Ave, – – Oct. 1 – Hackettstown Senior Center, 293 Main Street, Hackettstown – 9:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

– Hackettstown Senior Center, 293 Main Street, – – Oct. 2 – Washington Senior Center, 33 Brass Castle Road, Washington – 9:30 a.m.- 1:30 p.m.

– Washington Senior Center, 33 Brass Castle Road, – Oct. 4 – Bay Shore Senior Day Center, 100 Main Street, Keansburg – 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

– Bay Shore Senior Day Center, 100 Main Street, – – Oct. 8 – Little Egg Harbor Community Center, 319 W. Cala Breeze Way , Little Egg Harbor – 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

– Little Egg Harbor Community Center, 319 W. , Little Egg Harbor – – Oct. 9 – United way, Freehold Mall, Freehold 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

– United way, Freehold Mall, Freehold – Oct. 11– Ocean County Library, 301 Lexington Ave., Lakewood – 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

– – Oct. 16 – Long Branch Library, 328 Broadway Ave., Long Branch – 10 a.m.- 5 p.m.

– Long Branch Library, 328 Broadway Ave., – Oct. 17 – Phillipsburg Senior Center, 310 Firth Street, Phillipsburg – 9:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

– Phillipsburg Senior Center, 310 Firth Street, – – Oct. 18 – The Salvation Army, 76 North Bergen Street, Dover – 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

– The Salvation Army, 76 North Bergen Street, Dover – – Oct. 21 – Union Beach Municipal Building, 650 Poole Ave., Union Beach – 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

– Union Beach Municipal Building, 650 Poole Ave., – – Oct. 22 -Crestwood Village V, 325 Schoolhouse Rd., Whiting, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

-Crestwood Village V, 325 Schoolhouse Rd., Whiting, – Oct. 23 – Interfaith Food Pantry, 2 Executive Drive, Morris Plains – noon – 5 p.m.

– Interfaith Food Pantry, 2 Executive Drive, – noon – Oct. 25 – Saint Luke's Catholic Church, 1674 Old Freehold Rd., Toms River – 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

– Saint Luke's Catholic Church, 1674 Old Freehold Rd., – – Oct 29 . – The Salvation Army, 180 Newman Springs Road, Red Bank – 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

. – The Salvation Army, 180 Newman Springs Road, – – Oct. 30 – Denville Municipal Building, One Saint Mary's Place, Denville – 1:00 p.m. – 6 p.m.

For additional information about energy assistance and conservation programs available for JCP&L customers visit www.firstenergycorp.com/billassistnj.

JCP&L is a subsidiary of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE: FE). JCP&L serves 1.1 million customers in the counties of Burlington, Essex, Hunterdon, Mercer, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, Passaic, Somerset, Sussex, Union and Warren. Follow JCP&L on Twitter @JCP_L, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/JCPandL, or online at www.jcp-l.com.

FirstEnergy is dedicated to safety, reliability and operational excellence. Its 10 electric distribution companies form one of the nation's largest investor-owned electric systems, serving customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, West Virginia, Maryland and New York. The company's transmission subsidiaries operate more than 24,500 miles of transmission lines that connect the Midwest and Mid-Atlantic regions. Follow FirstEnergy on Twitter @FirstEnergyCorp or online at www.firstenergycorp.com.

