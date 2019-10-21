JCP&L Named to New Jersey Sustainable Business Registry

MORRISTOWN, N.J., Oct. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Jersey Central Power & Light (JCP&L) has been named to the New Jersey Sustainable Business Registry for its continued focus on environmental awareness and sustainable practices and policies. JCP&L is the only electric utility on the list of more than 150 New Jersey companies and organizations recognized for their environmental leadership efforts.

"As stewards of the environment, JCP&L is committed to delivering safe, reliable power to our 1.1 million customers across the state while minimizing the environmental impact of our operations," said Jim Fakult, President, JCP&L. "As a member of the New Jersey Sustainable Business Registry, we look forward to sharing our ideas and working closely with the companies and organizations who are leading the effort to encourage sustainability in New Jersey."

JCP&L's recent environmental initiatives and accomplishments include:

Developing a formal Environmental Policy Statement to guide and inspire employees

Creating a "Green Team" comprised of JCP&L employees with diverse backgrounds and skillsets focused on building environmental awareness, promoting sustainable practices and policies and developing additional programs that support a sustainable future

Implementing a program to repurpose older utility poles for bird nesting locations and parking lot dividers, among other uses

Recycling more than 500 pounds of copper, aluminum and other materials from replaced equipment

Participating in numerous environmental restoration projects, including Lopatcong Creek restoration in Warren County , Slade Dale Sanctuary Marsh Restoration in Point Pleasant and Bradley Beach Maritime Forest Restoration in Bradley Beach

Launched in 2014, the New Jersey Sustainable Business Registry is a partnership between the Rutgers' New Jersey Small Business Development Centers (NJSBDC) and the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection. By joining the registry, JCP&L can share its successes and inspire other organizations to implement sustainable practices as well as learn from achievements of other businesses across the state. Visit the registry online at registry.njsbdc.com

JCP&L is a subsidiary of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE: FE). JCP&L serves 1.1 million customers in the counties of Burlington, Essex, Hunterdon, Mercer, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, Passaic, Somerset, Sussex, Union and Warren. Follow JCP&L on Twitter @JCP_L, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/JCPandL or online at www.jcp-l.com.

