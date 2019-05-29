JCP&L Names Three New External Affairs Consultants

MORRISTOWN, N.J., May 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Jersey Central Power & Light (JCP&L) has named three new external affairs consultants to serve as liaisons with elected officials and to support local community involvement activities.

Carol Bianchi will work out of JCP&L's Summit facility, serving all or parts of Essex, Morris, Somerset and Union counties; Robert "Bob" Flynn will work out of the company's Boonton facility and serve all or parts of Essex, Morris, Passaic and Somerset counties; and Frank Luna will work out of Long Branch, serving much of Monmouth County.

"These new employees are well established in creating and maintaining successful relationships with municipal, county and state officials," said James V. Fakult, president of Jersey Central Power & Light. "Their knowledge, experience and deep interest and involvement in their communities will benefit the customers and communities served by JCP&L."

Bianchi is completing her final term on the Bernards Township Committee and currently serves as Mayor. She also is co-chair of the Somerset County Employers Legislative Committee and was president of the Somerset County Governing Officials Association. Bianchi received a bachelor's degree from Rutgers University and a Juris Doctor from Seton Hall School of Law.

Flynn most recently served as district manager for ADP in Florham Park, New Jersey. He previously worked as the Director of the Advance Department and special events for the governor of New Jersey after having worked for the Republican National Committee and in Congressman Frelinghuysen's district office in Morristown. Flynn received a bachelor's degree from the University of Scranton in International Relations.

Luna was district chief of staff for Congressman Tom MacArthur and served as his campaign manager in 2014. Prior to that, he worked at The Anchor's Bend in Asbury Park, the New Jersey Republican State Committee, and as director of constituency outreach in the office of Governor Chris Christie. Luna, who lives in Bradley Beach, graduated with a bachelor's degree in Political Science from The Richard Stockton College of New Jersey.

JCP&L is a subsidiary of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE: FE). JCP&L serves 1.1 million New Jersey customers in the counties of Burlington, Essex, Hunterdon, Mercer, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, Passaic, Somerset, Sussex, Union and Warren. Follow JCP&L on Twitter @JCP_L, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/JCPandL, or online at www.jcp-l.com.

