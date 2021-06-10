JCP&L President Jim Fakult Elected Chairman of N.J. Chamber of Commerce

MORRISTOWN, N.J., June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Jim Fakult, president of Jersey Central Power and Light (JCP&L), a subsidiary of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE: FE), has been elected chairman of the New Jersey Chamber of Commerce.

Fakult, who has spent the past 33 years with FirstEnergy, has led JCP&L since 2013, the same year he joined the Chamber Board of Directors. He joined the Chamber's executive committee in 2017 and has served for the past two years as first vice chair. Fakult succeeds Linda Bowden, who is retiring from her position as New Jersey Regional President at PNC Bank.

"The Chamber's mission, focusing on economic growth, job creation and prosperity throughout the state, is even more important as New Jersey's businesses and economy continue to recover from the coronavirus pandemic," said Fakult, whose two-year term was confirmed by the Chamber Board on June 3. "I have been fortunate to work with remarkable leaders on the Chamber and am honored to take on this role at such a vital time."

In May 2020, Fakult was selected to join New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy's Restart and Recovery Advisory Council, helping to advise state leadership on economic matters impacted by the pandemic. He has also been named to ROI-NJ's "Power List 2021" and this year's NJ BIZ "Power 100" list.

Under Fakult's leadership, JCP&L has been named as the only electric utility on the New Jersey Sustainable Business Registry and has been honored with the 2020 Environmental Leadership Award by The Commerce & Industry Association of New Jersey (CIANJ) and COMMERCE Magazine.

"We are extremely fortunate to have Jim's leadership at this crucial time," said Thomas A. Bracken, president and CEO of the State Chamber. "Jim has long been a powerful supporter of the New Jersey Chamber, the business community and the state of New Jersey. Jim's experience and dedication will serve the N.J. Chamber and New Jersey well."

In addition to the Chamber of Commerce, Fakult serves of the boards of the Alliance for Action, New Jersey Energy Alliance, Choose New Jersey and the New Jersey Utilities Association. He also is a member of the Morris County Chamber Business Cabinet and is chair of the board of trustees for the Paper Mill Playhouse in Millburn, New Jersey.

JCP&L serves 1.1 million customers in the counties of Burlington, Essex, Hunterdon, Mercer, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, Passaic, Somerset, Sussex, Union and Warren. Follow JCP&L on Twitter @JCP_L, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/JCPandL or online at www.jcp-l.com.

FirstEnergy Corp. is dedicated to integrity, safety, reliability and operational excellence. Its 10 electric distribution companies form one of the nation's largest investor-owned electric systems, serving customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, West Virginia, Maryland and New York. The company's transmission subsidiaries operate approximately 24,000 miles of transmission lines that connect the Midwest and Mid-Atlantic regions. Follow FirstEnergy online at www.firstenergycorp.com . Follow FirstEnergy and its utilities on Twitter @FirstEnergyCorp , @ToledoEdison, @IlluminatingCo, @OhioEdison , @MonPowerWV , @JCP_L , @Penn_Power , @Penelec , @Met_Ed , @PotomacEdison , @W_Penn_Power .

