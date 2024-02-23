JCP&L President Jim Fakult Receives Awards from Morris Habitat for Humanity and ROI-NJ

HOLMDEL, N.J., Feb. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Jim Fakult, President of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE: FE) subsidiary Jersey Central Power and Light (JCP&L), has been named the recipient of Morris Habitat for Humanity's Community Partner Award for 2024. The award was presented at the organization's Hearts & Hammers Gala on Feb. 22 in Mountain Lakes.

The award highlights Fakult's role in JCP&L's commitment to diverse, equitable and inclusive communities where everyone feels safe, valued and respected, as well as his support of the Morris Habitat for Humanity's mission to complete 30 home builds and 100 home repairs this year. Since 2019, the FirstEnergy Foundation has donated more than $23,000 to Morris Habitat for Humanity.

Additionally, Fakult has been named to ROI-NJ's Influencers Power List for 2024, earning the 17th spot on the list's Super 60. The editors recognized Fakult's leadership in crafting JCP&L's EnergizeNJ initiative, the largest infrastructure upgrade proposal in company history, and the company's winning bid for the New Jersey Clean Energy Corridor projects to connect offshore wind-generated clean energy to the grid. Fakult has appeared on the ROI-NJ Influencers Power List every year since its launch in 2018, including last year's inaugural energy industry specialty list.

Jim Fakult, President of JCP&L: "I am deeply appreciative of both the Morris Habitat for Humanity and ROI-NJ for these honors. But while it is my name that appears, both of these awards recognize the incredible work that is on display every day by our entire JCP&L team. They not only work in these towns but live and become engrained in the very fabric of their communities. It's this attitude that makes New Jersey such a great place to live, work and raise a family."

In addition to his leadership role at JCP&L, Fakult serves as the Immediate Past Chair of the New Jersey Chamber of Commerce and sits on the board of the Alliance for Action and Choose New Jersey. He is also a member of the Morris County Chamber Business Cabinet, former chair of the board of trustees at Paper Mill Playhouse in Millburn and was selected as a member of Governor Phil Murphy's Restart and Recovery Advisory Council, a group of New Jersey business and municipal leaders that helped organize and plan the restart of the state's economy following the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

JCP&L serves customers in the counties of Burlington, Essex, Hunterdon, Mercer, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, Passaic, Somerset, Sussex, Union and Warren. Follow JCP&L on X, formerly known as Twitter, @JCP_L, on Facebook at facebook.com/JCPandL or online at jcp-l.com.

FirstEnergy Corp. is dedicated to integrity, safety, reliability and operational excellence. Its electric distribution companies form one of the nation's largest investor-owned electric systems, serving more than six million customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, West Virginia, Maryland and New York. The company's transmission subsidiaries operate approximately 24,000 miles of transmission lines that connect the Midwest and Mid-Atlantic regions. Follow FirstEnergy online at firstenergycorp.com and on X @FirstEnergyCorp.

