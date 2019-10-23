JCP&L Supports Clean Ocean Action's Annual Fall Beach Sweeps

MORRISTOWN, N.J., Oct. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Jersey Central Power & Light (JCP&L) is helping to keep New Jersey's beaches clean by sponsoring the Clean Ocean Action's (COA) Fall 2019 Beach Sweeps on October 26 at beaches in Monmouth and Ocean Counties.

JCP&L volunteers, including members of its new, environmentally focused Green Team, will join honor society students from Lake Rivera Middle School in Brick Township and the Jersey Shore Girl Scout Junior Troop 1782 from Brick for cleanup activities at Point Pleasant Beach in Ocean County. In addition, the company will sponsor cleanup of beaches in 23 Monmouth County communities.

"JCP&L's service area is home to miles and miles of picturesque beaches across portions of Monmouth and Ocean counties," said Jim Fakult, president of JCP&L. "Sponsoring Beach Sweeps shows our commitment to the environment by preserving a key natural resource, protecting fish and wildlife and promoting tourism and the coastal economy."

Now in its 34th year, COA Beach Sweeps is one of the longest-running beach cleanups of its kind in the world, helping to rid beaches of unsightly and harmful debris. Each year, volunteers clean beaches in New Jersey from Raritan to Delaware Bays, as well as underwater sites. Since the program's inception in 1985, more than 116,000 volunteers have participated, removing millions of pieces of debris from New Jersey's beaches and waterways.

Volunteers are welcome to join the Beach Sweeps events and can fulfill service hours by participating. All ages are welcome to participate. Children under 12 should be accompanied by an adult. Volunteers should bring garden or latex gloves, dress for the weather, wear hard-soled shoes and attend rain or shine. For a full list of volunteer meet-up times and locations, visit Clean Ocean Action's website.

JCP&L is a subsidiary of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE: FE). JCP&L serves 1.1 million customers in the counties of Burlington, Essex, Hunterdon, Mercer, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, Passaic, Somerset, Sussex, Union and Warren.

