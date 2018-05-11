JCP&L to Host Supplier Diversity Program for Veterans

MORRISTOWN, N.J., May 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Jersey Central Power & Light (JCP&L) will host a networking and information session sponsored by the New Jersey Supplier Diversity Development Council (SDDC) on Tuesday, May 15, at 9:00 a.m. at its Holmdel office, located in the Bell Works Building, 101 Crawfords Corner Road, in Holmdel. The event is free of charge and will feature a panel of experts that will discuss how veteran-owned companies can do businesses with New Jersey utilities.
Topics covered in the SDDC's Building a Network for Success program include:
- Essentials that service disabled veteran-owned, and veteran-owned businesses should know if they want to develop business opportunities with a utility
- How veteran-owned businesses can become a certified supplier
- Tips on how to network with New Jersey utility companies
- Determining who your contacts should be at the utilities.
The panelists include:
- Christine Nichols, CEO and Founder, People Science
- Stacie Curtis, CEO and Founder, CW Solutions
- Jack Fanous, Co-Founder and Executive Director, GI Go Fund
- Dominick Belfiore, Lead Business Opportunity Specialist, U.S. Small Business Administration
- Charles Solomon, Managing Member, Greenlee Security Services
- Nicole Horan, Manager of Administrative Services, South Jersey Gas
- Thomas Kochenash, Manager Supply Chain, NJ Gas
- Torey Tolson, Supplier Diversity Coordinator, JCP&L/FirstEnergy
- Susan Hogan, Supplier Diversity Manager, PSEG
JCP&L President Jim Fakult will provide welcoming remarks and Justin Constantine, CEO, The Constantine Group, will be the motivational speaker. The panel discussion will be followed by an informational exhibit for business owners and New Jersey utility companies.
For additional information visit http://www.njbpusupplierdiversity.com/. To register for the conference visit http://www.planetreg.com/E32791842178968.
The SDDC is dedicated to effective working relationships among minority, women and service disabled veteran owned businesses, New Jersey public utilities and the New Jersey Board of Public Utilities.
JCP&L is a subsidiary of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE: FE). JCP&L serves 1.1 million customers in the counties of Burlington, Essex, Hunterdon, Mercer, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, Passaic, Somerset, Sussex, Union and Warren. Follow JCP&L on Twitter @JCP_L, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/JCPandL, or online at www.jcp-l.com
FirstEnergy is dedicated to safety, reliability and operational excellence. Its 10 electric distribution companies form one of the nation's largest investor-owned electric systems, serving customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, West Virginia, Maryland and New York. The company's transmission subsidiaries operate more than 24,000 miles of transmission lines that connect the Midwest and Mid-Atlantic regions. Follow FirstEnergy on Twitter @FirstEnergyCorp or online at www.firstenergycorp.com.
