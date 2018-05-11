JCP&L to Host Supplier Diversity Program for Veterans

Essentials that service disabled veteran-owned, and veteran-owned businesses should know if they want to develop business opportunities with a utility

How veteran-owned businesses can become a certified supplier

Tips on how to network with New Jersey utility companies

utility companies Determining who your contacts should be at the utilities.

The panelists include:

Christine Nichols , CEO and Founder, People Science

, CEO and Founder, People Science Stacie Curtis , CEO and Founder, CW Solutions

, CEO and Founder, CW Solutions Jack Fanous , Co-Founder and Executive Director, GI Go Fund

, Co-Founder and Executive Director, GI Go Fund Dominick Belfiore , Lead Business Opportunity Specialist, U.S. Small Business Administration

, Lead Business Opportunity Specialist, U.S. Small Business Administration Charles Solomon , Managing Member, Greenlee Security Services

, Managing Member, Greenlee Security Services Nicole Horan , Manager of Administrative Services, South Jersey Gas

, Manager of Administrative Services, South Jersey Gas Thomas Kochenash , Manager Supply Chain, NJ Gas

, Manager Supply Chain, NJ Gas Torey Tolson , Supplier Diversity Coordinator, JCP&L/FirstEnergy

, Supplier Diversity Coordinator, JCP&L/FirstEnergy Susan Hogan , Supplier Diversity Manager, PSEG

JCP&L President Jim Fakult will provide welcoming remarks and Justin Constantine, CEO, The Constantine Group, will be the motivational speaker. The panel discussion will be followed by an informational exhibit for business owners and New Jersey utility companies.

For additional information visit http://www.njbpusupplierdiversity.com/. To register for the conference visit http://www.planetreg.com/E32791842178968.

The SDDC is dedicated to effective working relationships among minority, women and service disabled veteran owned businesses, New Jersey public utilities and the New Jersey Board of Public Utilities.

JCP&L is a subsidiary of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE: FE). JCP&L serves 1.1 million customers in the counties of Burlington, Essex, Hunterdon, Mercer, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, Passaic, Somerset, Sussex, Union and Warren. Follow JCP&L on Twitter @JCP_L, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/JCPandL, or online at www.jcp-l.com

FirstEnergy is dedicated to safety, reliability and operational excellence. Its 10 electric distribution companies form one of the nation's largest investor-owned electric systems, serving customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, West Virginia, Maryland and New York. The company's transmission subsidiaries operate more than 24,000 miles of transmission lines that connect the Midwest and Mid-Atlantic regions. Follow FirstEnergy on Twitter @FirstEnergyCorp or online at www.firstenergycorp.com.

