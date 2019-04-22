JCP&L's 2019 Tree Trimming Program Underway

MORRISTOWN, N.J., April 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Jersey Central Power & Light (JCP&L) plans to trim trees along more than 3,300 miles of power lines in 2019 across JCP&L's 13-county northern and central New Jersey service areas. This work helps keep power flowing to customers around the clock by preventing tree-related outages.

Conducted by certified forestry contractors under the company's direction, JCP&L's tree trimming program includes inspecting vegetation near the lines to ensure trees are pruned in a manner that helps preserve the health of the tree, while also maintaining proper clearances around electrical equipment. Trees that present a danger or are diseased may also be removed. Since the beginning of the year, tree contractors have trimmed more than 1,010 circuit miles of electric lines in the JCP&L service area, with an additional 2,320 miles expected to be completed by year end. The company plans to spend nearly $31 million in 2019 on its tree-trimming program.

"Our foresters and certified tree experts work year-round to properly maintain trees and vegetation, helping reduce both the frequency and duration of power outages," said Alex Patton, vice president, Operations, JCP&L. "This work is making a positive difference in keeping the lights on for our customers and more quickly restoring service in the wake of severe weather, which can cause tremendous damage to trees that then damage our equipment."

This year's tree trimming program has a special focus on identifying and proactively removing deteriorated ash trees near JCP&L electric distribution lines that have been affected by the Emerald Ash Borer, an invasive beetle that originated in Asia and was first confirmed in the U.S. in 2002. The infestation has spread to New Jersey and more than 35 states. As of late March, more than 3,440 dead and dying ash trees have been removed, primarily along distribution lines in JCP&L's northern service territory.

JCP&L works with municipalities to inform them of vegetation management schedules. In addition, customers living in areas along company rights-of-way are notified prior to work being performed. To further decrease tree-related outages, JCP&L's foresters also are working to educate residents who live near company equipment about the importance of properly maintaining the trees on their own property.

During April and May, forestry contractors are doing tree work in municipalities in the following counties:

Essex – Shorthills

– Shorthills Hunterdon – Alexandria Township , Bethlehem Township, Bloomsbury , Califon Borough , Clinton Township , Delaware , East Amwell Township , High Bridge , Holland Township , Lebanon Township , Rariton Township, Readington Township , Tewksbury Township , West Amwell Township

– , Bethlehem Township, , , , , , , , , Rariton Township, , , Mercer – Hightstown , Hopewell Township

– , Middlesex – Cranbury , East Brunswick , Helmetta , Jamesburg , Monroe, Plainsboro , Old Bridge , South Brunswick , Spotswood

– , , , , Monroe, , , , Monmouth – Allentown , Brielle , Clarksburg , Cream Ridge , Englishtown , Farmingdale , Freehold , Holmdel , Howell , Lincroft , Manalapan Township , Middletown , Millstone Township , Neptune , Ocean Township , Tinton Falls , Upper Freehold, Wall Township

– , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , Upper Freehold, Morris – Boonton Township , Chatham , Chester Township , Denville Township , Mendham Township , Montville Township , Morris Township , Morris Plains Borough , Morristown , Mt. Olive Township , Parsippany-Troy Hills, Randolph Township , Rockaway Township , Roxbury Township , Victory Gardens , Washington Township

– , , , , , , , , , , Parsippany-Troy Hills, , , , , Ocean – Beachwood , Berkeley, Brick , Forked River , Jackson , Lacey Township , Lakewood , New Egypt , Point Pleasant Beach

– , Berkeley, , , , , , , Somerset – Bernards Township , Branchburg Township , Bridgewater Township , Franklin Township , Somerville , Warren Township , Watchung Borough

– , , , , , , Sussex – Andover Township , Borough of Andover , Fredon Township , Glenwood , Green Township , Hamburg , Hopatcong , Lafayette Township , McAfee , Newton , Ogdensburg , Sparta , Stanhope , Sussex , Vernon

– , Borough of , , , , , , , , , , , , , Union – Berkeley Heights , Summit , Union Township

– , , Warren – Belvidere , Blairstown , Buttzville , Columbia , Frelinghuysen Township , Greenwich Township , Hackettstown , Hardwick Township , Hope , Oxford , Pohatcong Township

JCP&L, a FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE: FE) subsidiary, serves 1.1 million New Jersey customers in the counties of Burlington, Essex, Hunterdon, Mercer, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, Passaic, Somerset, Sussex, Union and Warren. Follow JCP&L on Twitter @JCP_L, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/JCPandL or online at www.jcp-l.com.

FirstEnergy is dedicated to safety, reliability and operational excellence. Its 10 electric distribution companies form one of the nation's largest investor-owned electric systems, serving customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, West Virginia, Maryland and New York. The company's transmission subsidiaries operate more than 24,500 miles of transmission lines that connect the Midwest and Mid-Atlantic regions. Visit FirstEnergy online at www.firstenergycorp.com and follow on Twitter @FirstEnergyCorp.

Editor's Note: Photos of workers using bucket trucks to trim trees near JCP&L power lines are available for download on Flickr.

