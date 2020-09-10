JCR Capital Rebrands as Walker & Dunlop Investment Partners

BETHESDA, Md., Sept. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Walker & Dunlop, Inc. announced today that two years after acquiring alternative investment manager JCR Capital Investment Corporation, the firm is rebranding as Walker & Dunlop Investment Partners, Inc. (WDIP). Sam Isaacson, who previously served as Managing Director leading the firm's investment teams, has been promoted to President and will lead WDIP's daily operations.

Jay Rollins, Co-Founder of JCR and former Managing Partner and President, has been named Chairman of the Board of WDIP. He and Co-Founder, Maren Steinberg, will continue to serve on WDIP's Board of Directors, participate on all fund investment committees, provide strategic guidance to the organization, and manage the existing JCR-branded funds, including JCR Funds III, IV, and V.

"Walker & Dunlop acquired JCR Capital with the goal of expanding the products and services we provide to our clients, and to build an $8-10 billion investment management business," said Willy Walker, Chairman & CEO of Walker & Dunlop. "The rebranding to WDIP marks the natural progression for this business as we continue to integrate JCR's operations into W&D and rapidly grow assets under management." Walker continued, "Jay Rollins and Maren Steinberg have done a terrific job integrating JCR into Walker & Dunlop, and I'm excited to see Sam step into his new role as President of Walker & Dunlop Investment Partners."

Jay Rollins commented, "Being part of Walker & Dunlop has given JCR access to a strong balance sheet, introductions to new clients and investors, and real-time market data from Walker & Dunlop's $100 billion servicing portfolio and $30 billion in annual debt originations – making us a better investor. As founders of this firm, Maren and I will pivot our day-to-day activities to focusing on the legacy portfolios, while the senior management team under Sam's direction will focus on growing the company to new, exciting heights. We are excited to continue to support the team by sitting on the board of the company and serving on the future funds' investment committees."

"WDIP will stay true to the 'JCR way' of investing and partnering with quality middle-market sponsors of multiple property types nationwide and investing throughout the capital stack to generate attractive risk adjusted returns in all market cycles," stated WDIP President Sam Isaacson. "We will employ hallmark JCR features of quality sponsor partnerships, disciplined credit underwriting, and robust control and decision rights to allow for active asset management." Isaacson continued, "The DNA of JCR and its vision remain unchanged – we seek to be the premier investment manager focused on middle-market real estate finance and to provide our investors a range of investment opportunities across the risk-return spectrum."

During Isaacson's tenure as Managing Director and Lead Portfolio Manager, he has been responsible for managing JCR's capital deployment and underwriting for three equity and debt vehicles totaling approximately $600 million in real estate investments. Rollins, Steinberg, and Isaacson will all continue to be based in Walker & Dunlop's Denver office, along with CEO Willy Walker.

About Walker & Dunlop

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE: WD), headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, is one of the largest commercial real estate finance companies in the United States. The company provides a comprehensive range of capital solutions for all commercial real estate asset classes, as well as investment sales brokerage services to owners of multifamily properties. Walker & Dunlop is included on the S&P SmallCap 600 Index and was ranked as one of FORTUNE Magazine's Fastest Growing Companies in 2014, 2017, and 2018. Walker & Dunlop's 850+ professionals in 40 offices across the nation have an unyielding commitment to client satisfaction.

About Walker & Dunlop Investment Partners

Walker & Dunlop Investment Partners (WDIP), formerly JCR Capital Investment Corporation, is an alternative investment manager that provides capital solutions to middle-market commercial real estate sponsors. Investing on behalf of insurance companies, public pension funds, endowments, foundations, family offices, and high-net worth individuals, WDIP partners with sponsors whose transactions are in need of financing but are under-served by institutional capital. The Denver, Colorado-based firm's investment vehicles focus on opportunistic, value-add, and income-oriented commercial real estate strategies. Founded by Jay Rollins and Maren Steinberg in 2006, WDIP is now led by Sam Isaacson. For more information, visit www.wdinvestmentpartners.com.

All investments have risk of loss and WDIP cannot guarantee any investment strategy will achieve its goals and objectives. Nothing herein is an offer to sell any security, including an interest in any private fund.

RIA Disclaimer

Nothing herein shall constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to purchase an interest in any fund or security. Any such offer or solicitation shall be made only pursuant to the confidential private placement memorandum of the respective fund as it may be amended, supplemented or restated from time to time (the "Memorandum"), which would contain material information (including certain risks of investing in the respective fund) not contained in this communication and which would supersede and qualify in its entirety the information set forth herein.

ANY INVESTMENT INVOLVES RISK, AND NUMEROUS FACTORS COULD CAUSE THE ACTUAL RESULTS, PERFORMANCE OR ACHIEVEMENTS OF INVESTMENT TO BE MATERIALLY DIFFERENT FROM ANY FUTURE RESULTS, PERFORMANCE OR ACHIEVEMENTS THAT MAY BE EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED BY STATEMENTS AND INFORMATION IN THIS PRESS RELEASE.

SOURCE Walker & Dunlop, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.walkerdunlop.com

