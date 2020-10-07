J.Crew Furthers Commitment To Increase Voter Participation Through Capsule Collection Supporting 'When We All Vote'

With each t-shirt sale, 50% of the retail price will benefit 'When We All Vote', a non-profit, non-partisan organization that is on a mission to increase participation in every election and to close the voting gap by changing the culture around voting. The collection launch follows J.Crew's commitment to support the 'Time to Vote' movement, a non-partisan effort led by CEOs around the country aimed at increasing voter turnout by ensuring workers don't have to choose between a paycheck and voting.

"It is important that J.Crew continues to support our teams and communities across this country, especially in this moment of change and unrest. On Election Day, November 3rd, we are closing so that all our associates—in stores, distribution centers, at our corporate offices and at the customer-service center—have the time to exercise their civic privilege of voting. The paid-time off also provides the team an opportunity to volunteer and serve locally," said J.Crew Group, Inc. CEO, Jan Singer. "There is no greater way to drive change than by voting; your vote is your voice. As leaders, we have to create the space our associates need in this election to vote and to be heard."

The collection includes two t-shirt styles, available in both men's and women's sizes. Through its efforts, J.Crew hopes to encourage customers to vote as well, while giving back to a greater cause through its partnership with 'When We All Vote'.

Pieces within J.Crew's dedicated 'Vote' capsule collection retail for $39.50 each, and are now available for purchase at www.jcrew.com.

