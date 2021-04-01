J.Crew Group Bolsters Management Team with Proven Leaders to Advance Long-Term Strategic Growth Plan

NEW YORK, April 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- J.Crew Group (the "Company") today announced that it has taken important steps to build out its leadership team in order to advance its long-term strategic growth plan.

The Company has appointed four highly experienced retail industry leaders—Jose Davila, Chief People Officer; Danielle Schmelkin, Chief Information Officer; Derek Yarbrough, Chief Marketing Officer; and Liz Hershfield, Senior Vice President Sustainability—to its senior management team, which is led by Libby Wadle, J.Crew Group's Chief Executive Officer. These individuals will be integral in accelerating J.Crew Group's approach to building a digital-first, purpose-driven organization under its J.Crew, Madewell, and J.Crew Factory brands.

"I believe strong and relevant brands are customer-centric, community-minded, purpose-driven and powered through innovation, technology and a deeply collaborative culture," said Libby Wadle, J.Crew Group's Chief Executive Officer. "Jose, Danielle, Derek and Liz are proven leaders in their respective fields, share our core values, and bring significant expertise as well as a passion for our brands that will drive our business forward."

Jose Davila , Chief People Officer. In this role, Jose will guide J.Crew Group's overall people strategy and execution. Jose's brings 25 years of talent management and brand-building experience, as well as a deep knowledge of the retail industry to J.Crew Group. He most recently served as Vice President of Human Resources for Levi Strauss & Co., where he oversaw North and South America . Previously, he spent more than ten years at Gap Inc., where he held a series of leadership positions, including Head of International Human Resources, Head of Human Resources for Banana Republic, and Vice President, Human Resources for the Gap Brand Stores Organization.

These leaders are part of a strong management team which includes Michael Nicholson, Chief Operating Officer and Vincent Zanna, Chief Financial Officer.

J.Crew Group also announced the following appointments to its Board of Directors.

Frits Dirk van Paasschen , a seasoned global executive who spent more than a decade as a Fortune 500 CEO, first at The Coors Brewing Company and then at Starwood Hotels and Resorts Worldwide. Previously, he held several management positions at Nike, ultimately becoming Nike's President of Europe , Middle East , and Africa . He currently serves on the Board of Directors of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. and Royal DSM.

, a seasoned global executive who spent more than a decade as a Fortune 500 CEO, first at The Coors Brewing Company and then at Starwood Hotels and Resorts Worldwide. Previously, he held several management positions at Nike, ultimately becoming Nike's President of , , and . He currently serves on the Board of Directors of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. and Royal DSM. Anna Fieler , a transformative technology executive and investor who founded and currently runs Madison Park Ventures, a venture capital firm that invests in technology companies that advance well-being, connection and productivity. Previously, she was Chief Marketing Officer of PopSugar. She currently serves on the Board of Directors of Shake Shack Inc. and Quinstreet, Inc.

, a transformative technology executive and investor who founded and currently runs Madison Park Ventures, a venture capital firm that invests in technology companies that advance well-being, connection and productivity. Previously, she was Chief Marketing Officer of PopSugar. She currently serves on the Board of Directors of Shake Shack Inc. and Quinstreet, Inc. Nadia Rawlinson , a global human resources executive who currently serves as the Chief People Officer at Slack. Previously, she was the Chief Human Resources Officer at Live Nation Entertainment and Rakuten USA and she also served as Co-Head of Global Human Resources of Groupon. She was recognized by Black Enterprises Magazine as one of the 'Most Powerful Women in Corporate America' and as one of the '300 Most Powerful Executives in Corporate America' in 2019 and 2018, respectively. Nadia also serves on the Board of Directors of Vail Resorts, Inc.

About J.Crew Group

J.Crew Group is an internationally recognized omnichannel retailer of women's, men's, and children's apparel, shoes, and accessories. As of April 1, 2021, the Company operates 152 J.Crew retail stores, 143 Madewell stores, and 147 J.Crew Factory stores in nearly every state in the United States, and also maintains J.Crew, Madewell, and J.Crew Factory websites. For more information visit jcrew.com, madewell.com and jcrewfactory.com.

