J.Crew Group, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter And Fiscal 2017 Results

Fourth Quarter highlights:

Total revenues increased 2% to $710.6 million , which includes $28.6 million generated in the 14 th week. Comparable company sales decreased 3% following a decrease of 5% in the fourth quarter last year.

. Madewell comparable sales increased 17% following an increase of 6% in the fourth quarter last year. Gross margin increased to 36.6% from 34.7% in the fourth quarter last year.

Selling, general and administrative expenses were $249.7 million, or 35.1% of revenues, compared to $225.2 million, or 32.4% of revenues in the fourth quarter last year. Excluding transformation, transaction and severance costs of $21.3 million, selling, general and administrative expenses were $228.4 million, or 32.1% of revenues this year.

Jim Brett, Chief Executive Officer, remarked, "With our transformation strategy underway, we delivered gross margin expansion and double digit adjusted EBITDA growth in the fourth quarter and the full year. While we are only at the very beginning of our evolution of the J.Crew brand, meaningful change is happening and we are already seeing results in our most important business – women's apparel – signaling that our strategy is working. With the right strategy and leadership in place, we are uniquely prepared to respond to the growing customer preference for a more personalized experience. We will scale Madewell more rapidly, building upon its proven and consistent record of growth, through strategic investments with highly profitable returns. We are a house of American brands, J.Crew our most iconic, all with significant opportunity to expand and enhance our product range while engaging our customers in more meaningful ways."

Fiscal 2017 highlights:

Total revenues decreased 2% to $2,370.1 million , which includes $28.6 million generated in the 53 rd week. Comparable company sales decreased 6% following a decrease of 7% last year.

. Madewell comparable sales increased 13% following an increase of 5% last year. Gross margin increased to 37.6% from 36.1% last year.

Selling, general and administrative expenses were $871.0 million, or 36.7% of revenues, compared to $818.5 million, or 33.7% of revenues last year. Excluding transformation, transaction and severance costs of $81.1 million, selling, general and administrative expenses were $789.9 million, or 33.3% of revenues this year.

Balance Sheet highlights:

Cash and cash equivalents were $107.1 million compared to $132.2 million at the end of the fourth quarter last year. The cash balance at the end of the fourth quarter this year reflects the payment of transaction costs of $36.6 million and debt repayments pursuant to the refinancing of $27.0 million.

Total debt, net of discount and deferred financing costs, was $1,713 million compared to $1,510 million at the end of the fourth quarter last year. On July 13, 2017, the Company completed a debt exchange and refinancing. For more information, see the section entitled "Debt Exchange and Refinancing" below. There were no outstanding borrowings under the ABL Facility at February 3, 2018 or January 28, 2017. As of the date of this release, there were outstanding borrowings of $27 million under the ABL Facility, with excess availability of approximately $210 million.

Debt Exchange and Refinancing

On July 13, 2017, the Company completed the following interrelated liability management transactions:

Private Exchange Offer. An exchange offer in which $565.7 million principal outstanding of 7.75%/8.50% Senior PIK Toggle Notes due 2019 (the "PIK Notes") issued by the Company's parent were exchanged for (i) $249.6 million of 13% Senior Secured Notes due 2021 and (ii) shares of preferred and common stock of the Company's parent.

Term Loan Amendment. An amendment of the Company's Term Loan Facility to, among other things, facilitate the following related transactions:

the repayment of $150.5 million principal amount then outstanding under the Term Loan Facility;

the transfer of the remaining undivided ownership interest in the U.S. intellectual property rights of the J.Crew brand to a subsidiary of the Company which, together with the undivided ownership interest transferred in December 2016 represent 100% of the U.S. intellectual property rights of the J.Crew brand, and the execution of related license agreements;

the issuance of $97.0 million principal amount of an additional series of 13% Senior Secured Notes due 2021, subject to the same terms and conditions as the exchange notes, for cash at a 3% discount, the proceeds of which were loaned to the Company and were applied, in part, to finance the repayment of the $150.5 million principal amount of term loans referenced above; and

the raising of additional borrowings under the Term Loan Facility of $30.0 million, for cash at a 2% discount, provided by the Company's sponsors, the net proceeds of which were also applied, in part, to finance the repayment of the $150.5 million principal amount of term loans referenced above.

For more information on the Private Exchange Offer and Term Loan Amendment, see the Company's Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended February 3, 2018.

First Quarter Fiscal 2017 Impairment

During the first quarter of fiscal 2017, the Company recorded a non-cash impairment charge of $129.8 million related to the intangible asset for the J.Crew trade name. After recording the impairment charge in the first quarter, the carrying value of the J.Crew trade name was $250.2 million. If revenues or operating results decline below the Company's current expectations, additional impairment charges may be recorded in the future.

This impairment charge does not have an effect on the Company's operations, liquidity or financial covenants, and does not change management's long-term strategy, which includes its plans to drive disciplined growth across its brands.

Related Party

On November 4, 2013, an indirect parent holding company of the Company (the "PIK Notes Issuer") issued $500 million of PIK Notes. On July 13, 2017, the Company completed a private exchange offer pursuant to which $565.7 million principal amount of such PIK Notes were exchanged for $249.6 million of exchange notes and shares of preferred and common stock of the Parent.

The PIK Notes were not guaranteed by any of the PIK Notes Issuer's subsidiaries, and therefore were not recorded in the Company's financial statements. The exchange notes, however, are guaranteed by the Company's subsidiaries, and therefore are recorded in the Company's financial statements.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This announcement includes certain non-GAAP financial measures. An explanation of the manner in which the Company uses adjusted EBITDA and an associated reconciliation to comparable GAAP measures is included in Exhibit (3).

Conference Call Information

About J.Crew Group, Inc.

J.Crew Group, Inc. is an internationally recognized omni-channel retailer of women's, men's and children's apparel, shoes and accessories. As of March 27, 2018, the Company operates 231 J.Crew retail stores, 121 Madewell stores, jcrew.com, jcrewfactory.com, madewell.com, and 175 factory stores (including 42 J.Crew Mercantile stores). Certain product, press release and SEC filing information concerning the Company are available at the Company's website www.jcrew.com.

Forward-Looking Statements:

Certain statements herein, including projected store count and square footage in Exhibit (4) hereof, are "forward-looking statements" made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements reflect the Company's current expectations or beliefs concerning future events, and actual results of operations may differ materially from historical results or current expectations. Any such forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties, including the Company's substantial indebtedness, its substantial lease obligations, its ability to anticipate and timely respond to changes in trends and consumer preferences, the strength of the global economy, competitive market conditions, its ability to attract and retain key personnel, its ability to successfully develop, launch and grow its newer concepts and execute on strategic initiatives, product offerings, sales channels and businesses, its ability to implement its growth strategy, material disruption to its information systems, its ability to implement its real estate strategy, changes in demographic patterns, adverse or unseasonable weather or other interruptions in its foreign sourcing operations and other factors which are set forth in the section entitled "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K and in all filings with the SEC made subsequent to the filing of the Form 10-K. Because of the factors described above and the inherent uncertainty of predicting future events, the Company cautions you against relying on forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Exhibit (1)

























J.Crew Group, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (unaudited)

























(in thousands, except percentages)

Fourth

Quarter

Fiscal 2017(a)



Fourth

Quarter

Fiscal 2016



Fiscal 2017(b)



Fiscal 2016

Net sales:































J.Crew

$ 547,134



$ 572,596



$ 1,849,113



$ 2,018,052

Madewell



135,826





102,867





421,077





341,570

Other



27,632





19,525





99,928





65,840

Total revenues



710,592





694,988





2,370,118





2,425,462

Cost of goods sold, including buying and occupancy costs



450,512





453,720





1,477,943





1,550,185

Gross profit



260,080





241,268





892,175





875,277

As a percent of revenues



36.6 %



34.7 %



37.6 %



36.1 % Selling, general and administrative expenses



249,657





225,242





870,950





818,546

As a percent of revenues



35.1 %



32.4 %



36.7 %



33.7 % Impairment losses



4,332





1,023





141,187





7,752

Operating income (loss)



6,091





15,003





(119,962)





48,979

As a percent of revenues



0.9 %



2.2 %



(5.1) %



2.0 % Interest expense, net



34,321





19,848





110,513





79,359

Loss on refinancing



—





435





—





435

Loss before income taxes



(28,230)





(5,280)





(230,475)





(30,815)

Benefit for income taxes



(64,847)





(6,334)





(105,516)





(7,301)

Net income (loss)

$ 36,617



$ 1,054



$ (124,959)



$ (23,514)



(a) Consists of 14 weeks. (b) Consists of 53 weeks.

Exhibit (2)













J.Crew Group, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited)













(in thousands)

February 3, 2018



January 28, 2017

Assets















Current assets:















Cash and cash equivalents

$ 107,066



$ 132,226

Inventories



292,489





314,492

Prepaid expenses and other current assets



83,228





59,494

Refundable income taxes



5,807





8,247

Total current assets



488,590





514,459

Property and equipment, net



289,441





362,187

Intangible assets, net



308,702





450,204

Goodwill



107,900





107,900

Other assets



6,374





6,207

Total assets

$ 1,201,007



$ 1,440,957



















Liabilities and Stockholders' Deficit















Current liabilities:















Accounts payable

$ 232,480



$ 194,494

Other current liabilities



167,113





157,141

Interest payable



21,914





7,977

Due to Parent



38,210





33,462

Current portion of long-term debt



15,670





15,670

Total current liabilities



475,387





408,744

Long-term debt, net



1,697,812





1,494,490

Lease-related deferred credits, net



117,688





132,566

Deferred income taxes, net



29,486





148,200

Other liabilities



30,168





43,168

Stockholders' deficit



(1,149,534)





(786,211)

Total liabilities and stockholders' deficit

$ 1,201,007



$ 1,440,957



Exhibit (3)

J.Crew Group, Inc. Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA Non-GAAP Financial Measure (unaudited)

The following table reconciles net income (loss) reflected on the Company's condensed consolidated statements of operations to: (i) Adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP measure), (ii) cash flows from operating activities (measured in accordance with GAAP) and (iii) cash and cash equivalents as reflected on the condensed consolidated balance sheet (measured in accordance with GAAP).

(in millions)

Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2017



Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2016



Fiscal 2017



Fiscal 2016

Net income (loss)

$ 36.6



$ 1.1



$ (125.0)



$ (23.5)

Benefit for income taxes



(64.8)





(6.3)





(105.5)





(7.3)

Interest expense (including the loss on refinancing)



34.3





20.2





110.5





79.8

Depreciation and amortization (including intangible assets)



29.4





31.7





110.9





120.0

EBITDA



35.5





46.7





(9.1)





169.0

Impairment losses



4.3





1.0





141.2





7.8

Transformation costs



18.7





—





50.7





—

Transaction costs



1.3





—





18.5





—

Charges related to workforce reductions



1.3





—





11.9





—

Monitoring fees



2.6





2.5





9.7





10.0

Share-based compensation



1.8





0.2





2.3





1.0

Amortization of lease commitments



(0.9)





1.1





(3.0)





0.7

Adjusted EBITDA



64.6





51.5





222.2





188.5

Taxes paid



(0.3)





(0.2)





(1.6)





(1.2)

Interest paid



(20.6)





(19.3)





(89.1)





(72.6)

Changes in working capital



32.0





87.3





(68.6)





23.1

Cash flows from operating activities



75.7





119.3





62.9





137.8

Cash flows from investing activities



(11.0)





(20.8)





(37.1)





(80.1)

Cash flows from financing activities



(7.8)





(5.1)





(52.3)





(12.9)

Effect of changes in foreign exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents



1.0





0.4





1.4





(0.4)

Increase (decrease) in cash



57.9





93.8





(25.1)





44.4

Cash and cash equivalents, beginning



49.2





38.4





132.2





87.8

Cash and cash equivalents, ending

$ 107.1



$ 132.2



$ 107.1



$ 132.2



The Company presents Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure, because it uses such measure to: (i) monitor the performance of its business, (ii) evaluate its liquidity, and (iii) determine levels of incentive compensation. The Company believes the presentation of this measure will enhance the ability of its investors to analyze trends in its business, evaluate its performance relative to other companies in the industry, and evaluate its ability to service debt.

Adjusted EBITDA is not a presentation made in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and therefore, differences may exist in the manner in which other companies calculate this measure. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered an alternative to (i) net income, as a measure of operating performance, or (ii) cash flows, as a measure of liquidity. Adjusted EBITDA has important limitations as an analytical tool and should not be considered in isolation to, or as a substitute for, analysis of the Company's results as measured in accordance with GAAP.

Exhibit (4)







Actual and Projected Store Count and Square Footage(1) (unaudited)











Fiscal 2017 (Actual)

Period

Total stores open at beginning of the period



Number of stores opened during the period(2)



Number of stores closed during the period(2)



Total stores open at end of the period

First Quarter



573





3





(5)





571

Second Quarter



571





4





(2)





573

Third Quarter



573





3





(4)





572

Fourth Quarter



572





—





(40)





532

Fiscal 2017



573





10





(51)





532









































































Fiscal 2017 (Actual)

Period

Total gross square feet at beginning of the period



Gross square feet for stores opened or expanded during the

period



Reduction of gross square feet for stores closed or downsized during the period



Total gross square feet at end of the period

First Quarter



3,162,420





8,934





(25,730)





3,145,624

Second Quarter



3,145,624





16,027





(7,528)





3,154,123

Third Quarter



3,154,123





11,960





(22,271)





3,143,812

Fourth Quarter



3,143,812





—





(217,742)





2,926,070

Fiscal 2017



3,162,420





36,921





(273,271)





2,926,070







Fiscal 2018 (Projected)





Total stores open at beginning of the year



Number of stores opened during the year(3)



Number of stores closed during the year(4)



Total stores open at end of the year

Fiscal year



532





11





(20)





523









































































Fiscal 2018 (Projected)





Total gross square feet at beginning of the year



Gross square feet for stores opened or expanded during the year



Reduction of gross square feet for stores closed or downsized during the year



Total gross square feet at end of the year

Fiscal year



2,926,070





34,000





(109,000)





2,851,070



(1) Store count and square footage summary excludes two concession stores located in the United Kingdom and France.



(2) Actual number of stores open or closed during fiscal 2017 is as follows:





Retail



Factory



Mercantile



Madewell



International



Total

Open



1





1





—





8





—





10

Conversion to J.Crew Mercantile



(3)





—





3





—





—





—

Close



(39)





(9)





—





—





(3)





(51)

Net



(41)





(8)





3





8





(3)





(41)



(3) The Company projects to open one retail and 10 Madewell stores during fiscal 2018.



(4) The Company expects to close approximately 20 stores during fiscal 2018.

