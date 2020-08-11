J.Crew Group, Inc. Joins Time to Vote, Encouraging Workers to Participate in the 2020 Election

NEW YORK, Aug. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- J.Crew Group, Inc. today announced its support for the Time to Vote movement, a nonpartisan effort led by CEOs around the country whose goal is to increase voter participation, and its decision to give employees a full day off to vote on Election Day.

As part of this effort, J.Crew Group will close all J.Crew and Madewell stores, corporate offices, its distribution center and its Customer Service Center for the full day on Election Day, November 3, 2020, to offer the entire employee base time to vote. In addition to giving employees the day to vote, J.Crew Group is also launching an educational effort internally to provide resources to employees on how to register to vote, how to find polling sites and where to find information about the candidates on the ballot across all parties.

As a member of the Time to Vote coalition, J.Crew Group, alongside hundreds of other businesses and brands, has committed to making accommodations to help ensure employees across the United States do not have to choose between voting and earning a paycheck.

Jan Singer, Chief Executive Officer, J.Crew Group, said, "Civic engagement is more important than ever and we are committed to ensuring that our employees have the ability to participate in the upcoming election. Our decision to join the Time to Vote movement is a wholly non-partisan decision and made as an effort to create actionable change at our organization, in our community and beyond."

The Time to Vote movement began ahead of the 2018 midterm elections and quickly gained support from over 400 companies representing all 50 states and a variety of industries. This year, Time to Vote has already gained the support of over 600 companies and the number is increasing every day. More information on the Time to Vote movement and a complete list of other companies committed to helping employees vote on November 3rd can be found at www.maketimetovote.org.

