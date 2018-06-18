J.Crew Group, Inc. Names Johanna Uurasjarvi Chief Design Officer

"Johanna brings more than 25 years of fashion and design experience with a unique understanding of how customers shop and live. She is a visionary with impeccable taste who will undoubtedly inspire our team, our partners, and our customers." said Brett. "I am thrilled to work with Johanna again. We had a powerful and successful partnership at West Elm and Anthropologie, and to work with her again is an honor."

At West Elm, she was the concept builder of its successful "New Modern" assortment, a lighter and brighter interpretation of classic Mid-Century Modern with layered textures and material innovation, incorporating the company's signature interest in global artistry. She was known for consistently delivering imaginative collections and was an instrumental part of a team that helped the brand to reach $1 billion in revenue.

Prior to that, Uurasjarvi was the executive creative director of product design for Anthropologie, where she built the company's first in-house design team. Her talent for juxtaposing clean lines with whimsical detail created the original aesthetic, still the foundational signature. In 2008, she developed the cult wholesale brand, Leifsdottir, which was carried by the brand as well as 200 additional doors, including Neiman Marcus, Bloomingdale's and Nordstrom stores, and in 2011 was picked as one of the most creative people of the year by Fast Company.

"I am thrilled to join the talented team at J. Crew and help to evolve this incredible iconic brand," said Uurasjarvi. "I also look forward to working with Jim again. His vision, values and unique understanding of today's consumer make him a special leader."

Born and raised in Finland, Uurasjarvi graduated from Helsinki's Aalto University in the field of Art and Design and worked internationally before joining Anthropologie in Philadelphia, PA. She then moved to Brooklyn, New York, with her husband, three children and dog, when she joined West Elm.

About J.Crew Group, Inc.

J.Crew Group, Inc. is an internationally recognized omni-channel retailer of women's, men's and children's apparel, shoes and accessories. As of May 30, 2018, the Company operates 228 J.Crew retail stores, 121 Madewell stores, jcrew.com, jcrewfactory.com, madewell.com, and 175 factory stores (including 42 J.Crew Mercantile stores). Certain product, press release and SEC filing information concerning the Company are available at the Company's website www.jcrew.com.

Forward-Looking Statements:

Certain statements herein are "forward-looking statements" made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements reflect the Company's current expectations or beliefs concerning future events and actual results of operations may differ materially from historical results or current expectations. Any such forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties that are set forth in the Company's Form 10-K and in all filings made with the SEC made by the Company subsequent to the filing of the Form 10-K. The Company does not undertake to publicly update or revise its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

