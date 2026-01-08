The brand is the official lifestyle apparel partner for U.S. Ski & Snowboard, collaborating on exclusive product, campaigns featuring elite American athletes, and experiences that engage the ski community and beyond.

NEW YORK, Jan. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- J.Crew unveils its highly anticipated collection with U.S. Ski & Snowboard as part of a three-year partnership. Celebrating J.Crew's longstanding connection to mountain life and après-ski style, the collection comes together with the renowned national organization as its athletes head into their Olympic and Paralympic journeys. Sitting at the intersection of style, sport, and community, the collection is designed with items for slopeside leisure and on-mountain performance. It will come to life through key partnership touchpoints, including a campaign featuring elite athletes and community-focused activations. Launching ahead of the Olympic season, when snow sports take center stage, the collection invites audiences everywhere to show their support for U.S. Ski & Snowboard and its athletes.

J.Crew Launches First Collection with U.S. Ski & Snowboard

The 26-piece offering spans refined knitwear, elevated loungewear, and essential cold-weather accessories for women, men, and kids, and features exclusive vintage-inspired patches.

"This partnership is about more than outfitting athletes and fans, it's about celebrating U.S. Ski & Snowboard's commitment to athleticism, dedication, and excellence," said Libby Wadle, Chief Executive Officer of J.Crew Group. "We're proud to spotlight the remarkable journeys of these athletes and build excitement around the sport as they head toward the Winter Games."

Sophie Goldschmidt, President and CEO of U.S. Ski & Snowboard, added, "This partnership brings together athletes, fans, and supporters through a shared sense of pride in U.S. Ski & Snowboard. By celebrating the passion and spirit behind the sports, we hope to inspire the next generation to see themselves on the mountain and believe in what's possible."

The collection brings J.Crew's creative vision to life under the direction of its creative leaders. "Alpine style has always been part of the J.Crew lifestyle. Drawing from our rich archives, these pieces capture a retro spirit with a modern perspective on fit and color," said Olympia Gayot, Creative Director of Women's and Children's Design. "Skiing and snowboarding are becoming increasingly central to culture, and the enthusiasm for snow sports has never been higher. We're excited to meet this moment with a fresh take on classic American winter style. This collection honors our shared histories while celebrating the elite athletes shaping the future of the sport," added Brendon Babenzien, Creative Director of Men's.

The collection debuts with a campaign spotlighting athletes to watch, including Stifel U.S. Freeski Team member and Olympic silver medalist Colby Stevenson; Hydro Flask U.S. Snowboard Team member, Olympian and X Games medalist Hailey Langland; Stifel U.S. Freeski Team member and X Games medalist Rell Harwood; Stifel U.S. Alpine Ski Team member, Olympian and World Cup medalist River Radamus; and Stifel U.S. Freestyle Team member, Olympian and world champion Tess Johnson; and Toyota U.S. Para Snowboard Team member, Paralympian and two-time World Champion Zach Miller. It will come to life through community-focused activations at U.S. Ski & Snowboard events throughout the winter season.

J.Crew and U.S. Ski & Snowboard will continue their partnership over the next three years, establishing a sustained presence designed to build momentum and impact over time. "J.Crew and U.S. Ski & Snowboard are bringing a shared vision to life and laying the foundation for a multi-season collaboration that will continue to grow in both impact and relevance," said Kevin Ulrich, Chairman of J.Crew Group. "Our inaugural collection underscores J.Crew's ability to connect timeless American style with the cultural significance of sport on a global stage."

Expanding into performance, the partnership also includes a ski capsule with U.S. Ski & Snowboard's official on-mountain partner, Kappa, featuring technical jackets for women and men that blend high-performance design with refined mountainside style for athletes and enthusiasts alike.

As part of this partnership, J.Crew is proud to support Share Winter Foundation, whose work is focused on expanding youth access to skiing and snowboarding and strengthening inclusion across winter sports.

The collection will be available in select J.Crew stores and online at jcrew.com .

About J.Crew

J.Crew is an iconic American brand and internationally recognized omnichannel retailer known for its timeless style, quality craftsmanship, and modern approach to classic design. Rooted in a deep connection to personal style and self-expression, J.Crew offers thoughtfully designed women's, men's, and kids' collections that blend heritage with a point of view that feels relevant today. Serving as a destination for both everyday essentials and standout pieces, J.Crew creates clothing designed to fit seamlessly into everyday life. As of January 1, 2026, J.Crew operates 117 retail stores across the United States and maintains a global e-commerce presence. For more information, visit jcrew.com.

About U.S. Ski & Snowboard

U.S. Ski & Snowboard is the Olympic and Paralympic National Governing Body of ski and snowboard sports in the USA, based in Park City, Utah. Started in 1905, the organization now represents nearly 240 elite skiers and snowboarders competing on 10 teams, including the Stifel U.S. Ski Team: alpine, cross country, freestyle moguls, freestyle aerials, freeski, nordic combined, Para alpine and ski jumping, the Toyota U.S. Para Snowboard Team and Hydro Flask U.S. Snowboard Team. In addition to the elite teams, U.S. Ski & Snowboard also provides leadership and direction for tens of thousands of young skiers and snowboarders across the USA, encouraging and supporting them in achieving excellence. By empowering national teams, clubs, coaches, parents, officials, volunteers and fans, U.S. Ski & Snowboard is committed to the progression of its sports, athlete success and the value of team. For more information, visit www.usskiandsnowboard.org.

Media enquiries

J.Crew: [email protected]

U.S. Ski & Snowboard: [email protected]

SOURCE J.Crew Group, Inc.