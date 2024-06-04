J.Crew Partners with USA Swimming on Exclusive Collection for Summer 2024

In partnership with USA Swimming, J.Crew celebrates its heritage of a coastal lifestyle with a campaign starring USA Swimming athletes and corresponding limited-edition collection

NEW YORK, June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- J.Crew announced today that it has partnered with USA Swimming on a limited-edition collection and campaign just in time for summer. The partnership was a natural one as water and the coastal lifestyle has been an integral part of the American brand's DNA. For decades, J.Crew's editorials and beloved catalogs showcased the joys of being by the water, in all its forms.

The USA Swimming x J.Crew collection features apparel and accessories across women's, men's and kids' categories, including classic crewneck tees and sweatshirts, a swimsuit, windbreakers, bucket hats and baseball caps, and even limited-edition cashmere styles. The collection took inspiration from vintage swimming graphics and styling with a focus on 90s beach apparel.

As part of the partnership, J.Crew has made a donation to the USA Swimming Foundation, the philanthropic arm of USA Swimming. The Foundation works to strengthen the sport by equipping children and adults with the life-saving skill of learning to swim, providing financial support to the athletes on the U.S. National Team and broadening community access to the sport.

"This summer will be an incredible global heritage moment for our brand—and as J.Crew looks ahead, we want to continue to authentically seek culturally significant alignments and evolve our rich history of collaborations," said Libby Wadle, CEO of J.Crew Group. "We are thrilled to be able to partner with USA Swimming on this lifestyle and swim campaign and celebrate these incredible athletes on their paths to Paris and beyond."

The campaign will highlight the incredible athletes of USA Swimming, telling their stories and personal journeys, both in and out of the pool. Athletes featured in the campaign include Olympic medalists and world champions Jay Litherland, Olivia Smoliga, Dare Rose, Rhyan White, Drew Kibler, Natalie Hinds, Leah Smith, Claire Curzan and Kate Douglass.

"J.Crew uniquely captures the spirit of classic Americana and USA Swimming is honored to partner with such an iconic brand. As we continue on the road to Paris, we are grateful for the partnership of J.Crew and for championing our athletes with grace and style," said Chris Brearton, Chairman, USA Swimming.

The collection will be available for purchase on jcrew.com, in-stores and select J.Crew Factory stores.

About J.Crew Group:

J.Crew Group (JCG) is an internationally recognized omnichannel retailer and family of great American brands: J.Crew, J.Crew Factory and Madewell—each distinct in their identities yet together possess a shared purpose. The J.Crew Group builds iconic brands and products, creating a destination for personal style that endures. As of June 2024, the Company operates 112 J.Crew retail stores, 153 Madewell stores, and 271 J.Crew Factory stores in nearly every state in the United States and maintains a robust ecommerce presence. For more information visit jcrew.com, jcrewfactory.com, and madewell.com.

About USA Swimming:

As the National Governing Body for the sport of swimming in the United States, USA Swimming is a 400,000-member service organization that promotes the culture of swimming by creating opportunities for swimmers and coaches of all backgrounds to participate and advance in the sport through clubs, events and education. Our membership is comprised of swimmers from the age group level to the Olympic Team, as well as coaches and volunteers. USA Swimming is responsible for selecting and training teams for international competitions including the Olympic Games and strives to serve the sport through its core objectives. For more information, visit www.usaswimming.org.

