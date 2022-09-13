J.Crew's Fall Collection Features a New Men's Footwear Collaboration with Stegmann

ASHLAND, Va., Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- J.Crew® released its fall collection, featuring a new men's footwear collection that speaks to sustainable sourcing and production. Three exclusive J.Crew label men's clogs represent the first official collaboration between J. Crew and footwear brand Stegmann Clogs . The 120-year-old brand is known for its handcrafted wool clogs.

The new Stegmann x J.Crew lineup features Stegmann's most popular men's shoe, the Original 108 Clog in three colorways exclusive to J.Crew®: natural, dark forest, and navy. J.Crew also carries a selection of the sustainable EcoWool Clog by Stegmann. It features sustainably sourced heritage wools that financially supports heritage sheep breeds and their farmers as a part of Stegmann's species preservation initiative.

"Stegmann emphasizes sustainability throughout our production and sourcing, which aligns with J. Crew's new goals," says Stegmann USA President Andy Jacobs. "We also love creating shoes people can wear for years, even decades. J.Crew's reputation for creating long-lasting classics made it an easy partnership for us."

Stegmann's most popular men's shoe, the Original 108 Clog. The seamless merino wool felt wraps the foot in comfort, while the anatomically shaped Stegmann cork/latex support sole provides impressive support for feet and back. The 2022 collection includes three colorways exclusive to J.Crew®: natural, dark forest, and navy. Each one has a "J.Crew x Stegmann" label.

J.Crew® is carrying a total of six of Stegmann's men's shoes online at JCrew.com®. The other three remain from a 2021 Stegmann release. EcoWool Clog is available in two natural wool colors - Stonesheep and Juraschaf. These sustainably sourced heritage wools are native to alpine regions near Stegmann's carbon-neutral productional facility in Tyrol, Austria. Paired with a renewable cork footbed, this footwear line may be one of the most sustainable in the world. Its production financially supports heritage sheep breeds and their farmers as a part of the brand's species preservation initiative . The Stonesheep upper is a multi-tonal grey, made with wool from Tyrolean Stone Sheep of Austria and the Juraschaf upper is a rich dark brown, made from the wool of Juraschaf Sheep of Switzerland. The Original 108 in Graphite is also featured in the 2021 J.Crew® lineup.

The designs fit in with new menswear creative director Brendon Babenzien's goal to design apparel that has longevity. Like Stegmann clogs, the new men's fall collection pieces are meant to be worn year after year

The minimal modern aesthetic of the brand's shoes blends with both classic and boho styles. Here's how some of our men's bloggers style their Stegmann clogs:

John of @newenglandmenswear wears his Stegmann clogs at home while he works.

Nick of @nicksaysgo chills at home with his Stegmann shoes.

Dr. Bradley Schaeffer of TLC's "My Feet are Killing Me" wears his Stegmann clogs to his podiatry office.

@ryancarano styles his Stegmann EcoWool shoes on vacation in Wisconsin.

See more images of the Ecowool & Original 108 Clogs from Stegmann here.

More about Stegmann: Born and based in Austria, the Stegmann brand has been handcrafting wool felt comfort footwear since 1888. Famous for its iconic styling, seamless wool upper and contoured comfort sole, this timeless heritage brand is poised for growth in the US with fresh styles and finishes to bring sophisticated comfort to new admirers and loyal fans. For more information about Stegmann, visit stegmannusa.com.

