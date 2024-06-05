JCSD Regional Recycled Water Project Groundbreaking Marks the Start of Multi-City Construction

JURUPA VALLEY, Calif., June 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A groundbreaking ceremony held by the Jurupa Community Services District (JCSD) marked the start of construction for the JCSD Regional Recycled Water project, which plans to deliver 350 million gallons of recycled water – enough to offset our local supply of drinking water for more than 3,000 homes per year.

Recycled water, also called reclaimed water, is treated wastewater that is safe to use to irrigate landscaping, certain crops, parks, schools, golf courses, and for various commercial and industrial uses.

The event welcomed over 20 public agencies and dignitaries, including remarks by California Senator Richard Roth, Senator Jim Brulte (Ret.), and a video message from Riverside County Supervisor Karen Spiegel. The groundbreaking was held at American Heroes Park in Eastvale, which will receive recycled water for irrigation. Distribution of recycled water is expected to begin by late 2026, and available to certain public entities, schools, and businesses that meet the required criteria near the distribution pipeline.

An interactive construction map was unveiled and is accessible via the following link: JCSD's Regional Recycled Water Pipeline Is Set to Begin Construction! - Google My Maps. This resource provides real-time updates as construction spans throughout the cities of Eastvale and Jurupa Valley.

Construction to install the purple pipeline will begin with a pump station at the Western Riverside County Regional Wastewater Authority (WRCRWA) wastewater treatment plant in Eastvale. A recycled water conveyance system will stretch from the plant to irrigation customers throughout JCSD's service area. Purple-colored pipes are used to transport recycled water, which avoids potential cross-connection with drinking water pipes. Strict federal and state regulations ensure that recycled water is treated and monitored to meet all public health and safety guidelines.

"The purple pipe system is a safe way to reuse water, our most precious resource," said JCSD President Bart Moreno. "This regional project makes a sustainable investment for future generations by protecting our water supply against drought and other potential impacts from elements we cannot control."

"JCSD proactively sought grant funding and leveraged our regional partnerships to secure more than $33 million in grant funding plus $ a low-interest loans," added JCSD General Manager Chris Berch. "These funding sources offset project costs to help minimize the financial impact on residents from this investment in our water supply."

For more information, visit www.JCSD.us/RecycledWater

Founded in 1956, the Jurupa Community Services District is a public agency providing services and programs to Jurupa Valley and Eastvale. It is governed by a Board of Directors comprised of five elected representatives from both cities. Serving over 130,000 people in a 40-square-mile area, JCSD provides a variety of community services and programs, including water, sewer, streetlights, frontage landscape maintenance, graffiti abatement, and parks and recreation services.

