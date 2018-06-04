JD Classics Appoints Former Lotus CEO Jean-Marc Gales as Chief Executive

IN BRIEF

Jean-Marc Gales has been appointed CEO of JD Classics, the market-leading specialist for restoring, retailing and racing premium classic cars

Former Lotus CEO, Jean-Marc brings three decades of executive experience within the automotive industry, including senior executive roles in sales, marketing and operations at Mercedes-Benz, Volkswagen, Fiat and General Motors

Jean-Marc will lead the creation of a full-service platform offering the highest quality experiences and product to our global customer base

Established in 1987, JD Classics is headquartered in a state-of-the-art facility in Maldon, Essex , with a global network of showrooms in Maldon, Mayfair and Newport Beach, California

From wins at Pebble Beach Concours to Le Mans Classic, the JD Classics team is famed for its concours restoration work and results on the historic racing calendar around the globe year-on-year

World-renowned classic car specialist, JD Classics, has appointed former Lotus Group PLC Chief Executive Jean-Marc Gales as CEO.

Jean-Marc Gales joins JD Classics from Lotus Group PLC where he was appointed CEO in 2014, responsible for transforming the business, driving rapid profitability growth for the iconic brand. Bringing with him more than 30 years' experience in executive roles within the automotive industry, Gales has led Marketing for Volkswagen and Fiat Groups, worked as Global Sales Director for Mercedes-Benz and stood as President of PSA Peugeot Citroen.

JD Classics was established in 1987 and is the market-leader for premium classic cars. Headquartered in a state-of-the-art 155,000 sq/ft facility in Maldon, Essex, JD Classics now employs the finest specialists and engineers worldwide who restore, race and sell classic cars to clients from its network of showrooms in Maldon, Mayfair and Newport Beach, California. The quality of work carried out by JD Classics has been acknowledged as among the best in the world, with multiple award wins at Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance, Cartier Style et Luxe and Salon Privé.

Charme Capital Partners acquired a majority stake in the business in 2016. Since then, JD Classics has added to its talented team appointing a number of senior leaders to expand and grow the business, of which Jean-Marc Gales is the latest.

Jean-Marc Gales, JD Classics' CEO, said: "I am excited by the opportunity to lead the JD Classics team. This is a business with very talented technicians and craftsmen and truly knowledgeable and passionate sales advisors. It has grown over the past 30 years to a world-class business known for a quality product through the passion and dedication of its team."

Christopher Fielding, Charme Capital Partners, said : "Charme Capital Partners is thrilled to bring Jean-Marc Gales on board as CEO. With Jean-Marc at the helm, he and his leadership team will be able to deliver our shared vision for this business as the full-service and truly global destination for classic car collectors and enthusiasts."

Founded in 1987, JD Classics now employs a team of specialists worldwide who restore, race and sell classic cars to clients worldwide from its network of showrooms in Maldon, Mayfair and Newport Beach, California.



The team at JD Classics has established a reputation for exquisite concours restorations over the last 30 years, having won major awards at some of the most prestigious classic car events on the global calendar, including Pebble Beach, The Quail and Salon Privé. Also known for its historic racing activities, the JD Classics Historic Racing Department restores world-class racing cars that have triumphed at Monaco Historique, Le Mans Classic and Goodwood Members' Meeting and Revival.

http://www.jdclassics.co.uk

