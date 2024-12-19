J.D. Hupp Joins Levata as Chief Commercial Officer

CHICAGO, Dec. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Levata, a global leader in integrated technology solutions that enable enterprise mobility, barcoding, and access control, announces the appointment of J.D. Hupp as its first Chief Commercial Officer. In this newly created role, Hupp will oversee all sales, marketing, solutions architecture, and partner functions worldwide, unifying Levata's commercial organization to accelerate growth and expand its market presence.

Hupp brings over 25 years of experience from CDW, where he has held various leadership roles, most recently serving as Managing Director for the UK and International. His expertise spans sales, marketing, operations, services, and product and partner management. Hupp has built multi-billion-dollar businesses at CDW, making him uniquely suited to drive Levata's success globally.

"I'm thrilled to be joining Levata. This is an exciting new chapter, and I couldn't be more optimistic about the journey ahead," said Hupp. "Levata's commitment to innovation and meaningful transformation perfectly aligns with my passions and career goals. I am honored to lead the charge in expanding our solutions and services capabilities on a global scale."

Levata's decision to create the Chief Commercial Officer role reflects its commitment to unifying its global sales, marketing, and partner strategies under one cohesive vision. With Hupp's leadership, the company aims to optimize its commercial operations, enhance customer and partner engagement, and drive innovation in its product and service offerings worldwide.

Daniel Nettesheim, Chief Executive Officer of Levata, highlighted the importance of the new role: "The Chief Commercial Officer is critical to evolving our business model and unifying our focus on customers and partners. By elevating our commercial organization and scaling our services and operations with excellence, we'll expand our ability to deliver technology products and solutions for transformative business outcomes. J.D. is the perfect fit for this role, bringing the experience, leadership skills, and vision needed to scale our business globally."

ABOUT LEVATA

Levata enables customers to rise above their expectations by providing strategies, solutions, and services that power modern environments. With technology enabling mobility, barcoding, and access control, expertise connecting people, data, and assets, and insights to move businesses forward, Levata elevates the potential of thousands of organizations worldwide. Levata has operated as a market leader in end-to-end technology solutions for over 40 years. Learn more at www.levata.com.

