JD Martin Company Launches New Brand Identity

HOUSTON, Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The JD Martin Company, a leading manufacturers representative firm for more than seventy years, is excited to announce the launch of its new brand identity. The company engaged Mower, a globally renowned B2B marketing communications firm, to perform the research, the creative, and the value proposition messaging. The rebranding initiative modernizes the look of the company while reinforcing its long held values.

The rebranding includes a refreshed, updated logo, a vibrant new color palette, and a re-statement of the firm's value proposition. A new tag line of local power…accelerated growth reflects the company's operating principals. Local power highlights the J D Martin emphasis on local autonomy for its operating companies and sellers across its seventeen states served territory. Accelerated growth is generated from the corporate processes and centralized back-office functions enabling the operating companies to focus on selling, building local relationships, and targeting fast growing vertical markets for their manufacturers and distributors. Utilizing an enterprise wide business operating system, a proprietary data management and Ai business intelligence tool, Visie, and a leading performance management platform, JD Martin provides the foundation for building customer relationships and accelerating sales growth across the company.

"Upon celebrating our 70th year and completing a series of strategic growth initiatives, it was the right time to rebrand the company, said Greg Baker, CEO of JD Martin. While the way we look may be different, how we connect with our customers has not changed. Business growth thrives from local connections and trusted relationships. Our core value of being a trusted partner intent on significantly growing sales is the strategic cornerstone of our company."

Converting both digital and physical assets is underway and will be completed in the coming months. To learn more about JD Martin click the link to the video or contact Brooke Schell, Director of Marketing at [email protected].

About JD Martin

JD Martin Company is an electrical manufacturers' representative agency that sells and markets premier lines of electrical products to OEM and MRO contractors, and end-user markets through wholesale distribution. Since 1954, we have supported industries such as oil & gas, mining, steel, wastewater treatment, wind power generation and commercial construction. We offer impactful solutions and sell electrical products, through qualified electrical distributor channels, in over seventeen states in territories that include Alabama, Arkansas, The Carolinas, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Montana, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and Wyoming.

About Mower



Mower is a 100% employee owned and digitally integrated independent marketing, advertising, and public relations agency. Women-led, it has professional staff in eighteen cities throughout the U.S. With the mission of Making Fierce Friends™ between brands, customers and stakeholders, Mower delivers strategic insights and counsel, digital solutions, smart creative and award-winning results to clients in a wide range of industries and service sectors, including Energy & Sustainability, Healthcare, Financial Services, Travel & Tourism, Building & Construction, and Transportation & Logistics. It has earned top industry accolades from Clio, Cannes, and ANA B2 awards and is the only full-service independent agency ranked in Ad Age, B2B Marketing, PRWeek and Chief Marketer. Mower is part of two global agency networks- thenetworkone and IPREX -as well as the 4A's.

