JD Martin Expands Representation of Dialight into North and South Carolina

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Dec. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- JD Martin is proud to announce the expansion of its partnership with Dialight, the global leader in industrial LED lighting technology, into North and South Carolina. This growth strengthens JD Martin's commitment to delivering industry-leading lighting solutions across the Southeast.

JD Martin Expands Representation of Dialight into the Carolinas.

JD Martin has been a trusted partner for Dialight in multiple territories, and this latest expansion enables the company to extend its reach, bringing Dialight's innovative and energy-efficient LED lighting products to distributors, contractors, and end users in these rapidly growing markets.

"We are excited to expand our partnership with Dialight into the Carolinas," said Lance Holmes, JD Martin RVP of the Carolinas and Virginia. "Dialight's unmatched LED lighting solutions align perfectly with the needs of our customers in these regions who are prioritizing safety, energy efficiency, and operational reliability. We look forward to continuing to drive value and growth for our partners."

Dialight's industrial and hazardous location lighting solutions are renowned for their durability, sustainability, and performance in even the most challenging environments. By combining JD Martin's proven market expertise with Dialight's cutting-edge technology, businesses across the Carolinas will benefit from exceptional service and product availability.

To learn more about Dialight's industrial LED lighting products, visit www.dialight.com.

About JD Martin

JD Martin is a premier electrical manufacturer representative agency, serving 17 states with an extensive portfolio of solutions, including lighting, wire, cable, and EV infrastructure products. With a strong focus on customer service and expertise, JD Martin partners with industry leaders to deliver innovative electrical solutions to distributors, contractors, and end users.

