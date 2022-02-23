JD Merit Advises GlobalTech Plastics on its Sale to Molded Dimensions, a Platform company of Shoreview Industries

SEATTLE, Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Founded in 2003 by three industry veterans Tom Fleck, Craig Dye, and Dave Wheeler, GlobalTech is a premier technology forward Injection Molding company in the Pacific Northwest. Specializing in primary verticals Automotive, Healthcare, Aerospace, and Infrastructure, GlobalTech molds complex engineered parts for a variety of customers primarily in regulated industries.

Craig Dickens, CEO of JD Merit and 20-year veteran of the plastics industry, commented, "We were thrilled to represent GlobalTech and its highly capable team in the sale to Molded Dimensions. GlobalTech proved to be a technology forward plastics company, and the investments in technology, systems and processes solidified them as a leader in the space." Dickens continued, "GlobalTech, having a strategic partner in Molded Dimensions, (backed by a leading private equity capital partner Shoreview Industries) is certainly now poised to grow and expand its presence in close tolerance molding and fulfill the legacy of its founders. Having a partner steeped in the rubber side of the business will also allow them to enter rubber markets they previously had little exposure to - a great strategic match."

JD Merit managed a robust process that garnered interest from both strategic and financial buyers. After analyzing multiple offers, GlobalTech selected MDI / Shoreview for their cultural fit, growth focus and unique adjacent expertise in the rubber markets.

Tom Fleck, the former CEO of alTech, stated that, "MDI is the ideal partner to continue the legacy that we were fortunate to have created. Many of our current clients manufacture engineered parts that require both plastic and rubber. The combination of GlobalTech and Molded provides our clients with a single-source engineering and manufacturing partner that historically required two suppliers and additional logistics to deliver a final part." Tom continued, "We feel that the culture at Molded provides our team with the best opportunity to provide team and ultimately customer continuity going forward."

Tom offered, "JD Merit not only did everything they promised, but they also provided significant strategic guidance required to help us navigate the path of getting this transaction across the finish line. Their patience, tenacity, and professionalism when things got tough was the difference in completing this transaction for us."

Legal advisory was provided by Michelle Bomberger and the team at Equinox Law of Bellevue, WA. Accounting & Diligence support was provided by Jeanette Roach and the Shannon & Associates team of Auburn, WA.

About Molded / Shoreview

Headquartered in Wisconsin, MDI is a portfolio company of Shoreview Industries a lower-middle market growth-oriented private equity firm that partners with business owners and management teams to create shared success. Shoreview manages $1.3Bn in committed capital with a primary focus on B2B companies.

About GTP

GlobalTech Plastics, based in the Puget Sound Region, is a premium provider of engineered plastics solutions to regulated markets throughout North America, including Automotive, Aerospace, Healthcare, and Infrastructure related industries.

About JD Merit

JD Merit is a leading Boutique Investment Bank focused on serving middle-market technology-forward companies. JD Merit executes sell-side M&A, buy-side M&A, and capital advisory services with specific emphasis on the technology, software, consumer, telecom/ wireless, and manufacturing / Industry 4.0 sectors. In addition, JD Merit offers other Investment banking services such as debt and equity capital raises, restructuring advisory services, business valuations, and project financing through its subsidiary, JD Merit Securities, member FINRA / SIPC, a full-service Broker-Dealer licensed in 50 states.

